Undetectable 2.40.0 - Chromium 142, more control for automation and neat cloud work

Undetectable update is already on its way to you! In this article, we will take a closer look at how our team has improved the browser this month.

Chromium 142: As fresh as it gets

For an antidetection browser, a fresh core means several things at once:

Believable Fingerprint. The fresher the engine version used by real users, the fewer discrepancies there are in Web-API, tab behavior, signatures, and indirect signs. Anti-fraud systems simply have nothing to latch onto. Compatibility with Modern Sites. Platforms, ad accounts, feeds, SPA applications are constantly updated. An old core may start to "slip" a bit on scripts or behave differently than expected by the site. And that's already an indirect automation marker for anti-fraud. Security. Fresh Chromium versions always incorporate up-to-date vulnerability patches. In anti-detect scenarios, this is doubly important. Performance. New cores perform better with heavy pages, many open tabs, and scenarios where profiles are launched in batches.

Enhancements: more control at startup and in automation

In this release, we have made several things that are especially valued by those who use automation in Undetectable.

1. Endpoint /close in API

A new endpoint /close has been added to the API, allowing to gracefully shut down the program upon request. This enables ending a session from an external system, building scenarios of "start → process → close" without human intervention, and handling machine resources more carefully when part of a broader automation flow.

2. Launch flag --no-update

Added a flag --no-update that runs the program without checking for updates.

This is convenient when:

You have a production environment where it is important for everything to be launched today exactly in the same version as yesterday;

you launch a browser from a script and don't want an update to pop up in the middle of the process;

you deploy multiple instances Undetectable and do not want to wait for updates verification on each.

3. --headless launch flag

A new flag --headless has been introduced for running without a user interface. Important: this is specifically about the main program Undetectable, not about the browser profiles themselves - they have their own flags and parameters for the headless mode.

Now Undetectable can be integrated into other applications and services in the background - users of these programs will not see the browser window and will not be "scared" by the appearing interface. This is especially convenient for developers who use Undetectable as a hidden component in their solutions: everything works under the hood, without visual noise and with the same level of reliability.

What about fixes

The second important part of the update is improving the stability of the browser.

1. Profile Check before Sending to the Cloud

Previously, in rare cases, an unpleasant situation could occur: if there was not enough space on the disk or some important files were missing at the time of sending, the profile could end up in the cloud "incomplete." Then, when you open it, it does not open.

2. Text insertion in the synchronizer fixed

The text insertion in the synchronizer has been fixed. Now the insertion works correctly - scripts with filling can be run without errors again.

In Conclusion

Undetectable 2.40.0 - update about stability and control.

Fresh Chromium 142 makes printing natural and secure, new flags and endpoints simplify automation and launch management, while pre-upload profile checks and sync fixings eliminate random errors.

Update - and work calmly, while Undetectable takes care of everything else.