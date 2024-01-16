Undetectable 2.41.0: Chromium 143 and stable sessions

We’re excited to present a new Undetectable update – version 2.41.0. Our goal remains the same: to make your workflow as smooth as possible and your profiles indistinguishable to even the most demanding anti-fraud systems.

In this release, we focused on updating core components and improving stability when working with profiles in the most complex scenarios. Let’s see what has changed.

Chromium 143

Freshness of the browser engine is a key factor in the reliability of any antidetect-browser. In the new 2.41.0 version of the app, we’ve updated the engine to Chromium 143.

Why do we regularly update the core and why is this important for you?

Fingerprint Plausibility:

Every new Chromium release introduces changes to Web APIs, JavaScript behavior, and micro-features in how it works with the DOM. The closer your engine is to what millions of regular users have, the fewer discrepancies anti-fraud systems will see. A current engine means the most natural and protected fingerprint. Compatibility with Modern Websites:

Major platforms, ad accounts, and modern SPA (Single Page Application) interfaces are constantly updated and start using new web standards. An outdated engine can begin to “stumble” on new scripts, which becomes an indirect marker of automation for security systems. With Chromium 143, you get predictable behavior on any resource. Performance and Security:

New versions always include up-to-date security patches that protect you from potential vulnerabilities. On top of that, newer engines are optimized to better handle heavy pages and many open tabs at once, which is especially important in high-load multi-accounting scenarios.

Legacy Extension Support (Manifest V2)

We’ve added a new option that lets you enable support for legacy extensions based on Manifest V2.

What is this for?

Chromium developers are gradually phasing out the old Manifest V2 format in favor of Manifest V3. However, some important extensions you’re used to may not yet have an up-to-date V3 version. This option lets you keep using your familiar tools.

To enable this feature, go to the program settings, open the main settings section, and check the box next to the “Enable old extension support” option.

Important: Since this is a forced backward compatibility mechanism, we strongly recommend that you test the extension after installing it. The functionality of some legacy extensions may be limited.

What Else Is New

Added a Check for Running Profiles

Sometimes the app may be closed incorrectly (for example, due to a sudden OS crash or a forced process termination), but the browser windows of profiles remain in the system’s memory.

Now, on the next launch, Undetectable will automatically detect these “lost” profiles and interact with them correctly. This prevents situations where a profile cannot be opened because it is technically still “running” in the background, greatly increasing the stability and integrity of your sessions.

Moving on to Improvements

We’ve made several changes that simplify everyday work, especially for those who actively use mobile configurations and proxies.

Mobile Profiles and Zoom:

In profiles with mobile configurations, zooming (scaling) is now available. This makes working with mobile versions of websites much more convenient, allowing you to examine interface elements in detail without constantly changing the screen resolution.

Convenient IP Copying:

Now, if you use the IP change button via the “IP change link”, clicking on the resulting IP address in the profile window will automatically copy it to the clipboard. It’s a small but handy feature that saves time when checking and documenting addresses.

About the Fixes

Netscape Cookies Import:

We fixed a bug that occurred when importing Netscape cookie files that contained square brackets in their code. Now you can import such data correctly without interrupting the process.

In Conclusion

Undetectable 2.41.0 is an update focused on currency and stability. The fresh Chromium 143 engine gives you a maximally natural fingerprint and compatibility with the latest web standards. The new legacy extension support option gives you flexibility in choosing your tools, and the improved running-profile checks ensure that your sessions are always accessible and under control.

Update now and work with peace of mind while the Undetectable browser handles the most complex technical details for you.