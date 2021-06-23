Don’t Use Bad Data: How to Protect Your Business From Poor-Quality Information

Today, data is the foundation of every decision, which makes accuracy and relevance critically important. We are forced to collect and process more and more information to “stay on trend.” This applies to manual reports, complex automated website parsing, and routine extraction of data from various sources. But no matter how much data you have, if it doesn’t meet quality standards, it has no value for decision-making.

When collecting data, every business must decide for itself where to place the comma in the phrase “Stop, you can’t continue” — we will explain what problems arise when you continue working with data without caring about its quality.

Data quality (completeness, accuracy, reliability, relevance, timeliness) includes completeness, precision, reliability, relevance, and timeliness. If these criteria are not met, a business inevitably faces severe consequences: decision-making errors, decreased productivity, and loss of revenue. Research shows that using “bad” (low-quality) data leads to incorrect management decisions, poor targeting, reduced marketing efficiency, and degradation of business processes. One mistake made during data parsing can distort an entire analytical block and create a snowball effect. A single wrong metric can cost companies millions. Market trend reversals or failed advertising campaigns often happen due to “dirty” data. Therefore, understanding the types of bad data and their sources is the first step toward protecting your business.

Understanding Poor-Quality Data and Its Impact on Business

Knowing what type of “bad” data you are dealing with helps detect and correct issues on time. In the field of data quality, the following problem types are commonly identified:

Incomplete data. Missing fragments (“empty fields”) distort the full picture. This often happens when parsing websites — servers may return incomplete fields or truncated information. Incomplete data violate one of the main quality criteria — completeness. For example, missing prices in a product feed make comparison impossible, leading to incorrect procurement strategies.

Duplicate data. Repeated entries clutter the database — the same information is collected several times. This often happens during automatic extraction when the same source is processed repeatedly. It leads to inflated numbers, report confusion, and skewed forecasting models.

Inaccurate data. Information may be incorrect, outdated, or entered with mistakes. This results from human error or technical failures. For example, a CRM manager may enter an incorrect product price, or the system may use an outdated currency exchange rate. Such “dirty” records mislead analysts — statistics become skewed and forecasts inaccurate.

Inconsistent data. A common issue when data is collected through multiple APIs, scripts, or parsing tools. Different sources may present information in different formats or update it asynchronously. Logical discrepancies arise: one system uses kilometers, another uses miles, or date formats differ. This complicates cross-system analysis and forces teams to spend time on conversion and unification. Traditional IT tools often fail here — creating a unified report becomes difficult, and automatic rules miss “irregular” data.

Outdated data. Information that was once correct becomes irrelevant over time. This is especially noticeable in fast-changing industries: price lists, contact information, or market trends. Storing outdated records overloads storage and raises compliance risks (e.g., GDPR). Anything not used for current tasks becomes dead weight. Keeping irrelevant information slows down search operations and increases the risk of leaks.

Unverified data. These are “raw” entries that haven’t been validated (unverified opinions, unconfirmed facts). They are especially dangerous for analytics — one unverified number can invalidate an entire data model. In the age of misinformation, verifying sources is critical. Such data requires more manual validation, and decisions based on them often turn out to be wrong.

Non-compliant data. Information collected in violation of technical, legal, or ethical norms. For example, data from prohibited sources or information that violates privacy policies and regulations (e.g., collecting medical data without patient consent). This not only skews analysis but also puts companies at legal risk — from fines to reputational damage.

Each type of “dirty” data can harm a business. Incomplete price lists complicate competitor analysis, and duplicate accounts distort your audience. These errors accumulate — they must be detected and cleaned regularly. This is why analysts focus so heavily on validating and “cleaning” data.

Causes of Poor-Quality Data

The need to collect large amounts of data automatically often collides with website protection mechanisms. If modern anonymization and anti-blocking tools (antidetect browsers, proxy servers) are not used during web scraping, “bad” data appears faster. Anti-fraud systems detect bots and respond with penalties.

IP blocking and rate limits. Many websites limit the number of requests from a single IP or block suspicious traffic entirely. A site may trigger CAPTCHA or slow down responses when activity spikes. As a result, part of the data becomes unavailable or arrives with delays. CAPTCHAs significantly slow down scraping, and advanced systems (such as Cloudflare) use machine learning to identify and block automated behavior.

Geolocation restrictions. Some resources provide content only to specific regions. Search engine results or news feeds may differ for Russia, Europe, or the US. Parsing from a single IP results in a narrow, biased dataset. For example, local statistics may be unavailable without region-specific proxies.

Personalized content. When a site is accessed repeatedly from the same IP or browser, the server may begin providing personalized results instead of generic content. This is unwanted for data collection — results become tailored to your previous behavior rather than objective.

Intentional slowing under suspicious activity. A site may reduce response speed or return truncated content, reducing parsing quality. This is critical for real-time operations — artificial delays can make results useless.

How Modern Technologies Help Collect High-Quality Data

To collect large data volumes and maintain their quality, specialized tools are used.

Proxy servers. They ensure stable parsing by rotating IP addresses, bypassing rate limits and blocks, and masking traffic as thousands of real users. Proxies allow continuous and unbiased data extraction. Different proxy types serve different tasks: Datacenter proxies — fast and inexpensive, good for high-intensity queries, but easier to detect. Residential proxies — sourced from real devices; extremely hard to block and ideal for sensitive tasks. Mobile proxies — use cellular network IPs; nearly indistinguishable from real mobile users. ISP proxies — static provider-issued IPs, reliable for long-term operations. Choosing the right type of proxy significantly improves data completeness and consistency.

Antidetect browsers & automation. An antidetect browser such as Undetectable further increases scraping stability. It modifies digital fingerprints, isolates profiles, and emulates real user behavior. This helps bypass anti-bot protection, session restrictions, and work with multiple accounts safely.

Thanks to seamless proxy support and adjustable environment settings, parsing looks identical to human behavior.

Undetectable also integrates with automation tools, enabling distributed workloads and fast, stealthy, scalable data collection.

AI & machine learning. AI-based scraping solutions dramatically improve data quality. Machine learning analyzes page structure, adapts to layout changes, and prevents data extraction errors. AI scrapers mimic human behavior — adding pauses, clicking elements, solving CAPTCHA via built-in systems.

This makes even dynamic websites, charts, maps, and lazy-loaded content accessible. Combined with proxies and antidetect technologies, AI transforms data collection into a “faster, higher, stronger” process — allowing businesses to maintain full and high-quality datasets.

Conclusion

Poor (low-quality) data management can lead to wrong business decisions and significant financial losses.

Identifying and cleaning “bad” data is an essential analytical step. Without regular validation, it’s impossible to build an objective market picture.

Maintaining high data quality requires a systematic approach and modern technologies: proxies, antidetect browsers, AI tools. Investments in these solutions pay off many times over through increased decision accuracy and speed.

Ultimately, an effective business is built on clean data. Following a deliberate information-management strategy helps prevent a cascade of errors and gives companies a competitive advantage.