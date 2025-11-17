Comparison of CAPTCHA-Solving Services’ GitHub Repositories

Overview of Popular CAPTCHA-Solving Services

Automatic CAPTCHA-solving services allow programs to bypass captchas in web scraping, testing, and other tasks. The market has long been led by solutions like 2Captcha, SolveCaptcha, Anti-Captcha, Death By CAPTCHA and others. These services are attractive because they take on the complexity of solving almost any kind of CAPTCHA—from classic text-on-image puzzles to reCAPTCHA and Cloudflare—usually with the help of human workers who solve the CAPTCHA or hybrid AI algorithms. All of them provide a simple API and open integration libraries (Python, JS, PHP, etc.), which makes it easy to plug CAPTCHA solving into your script or application.

In this article, we compare the most well-known CAPTCHA-solving services in terms of the quality and relevance of their open libraries.

Supported CAPTCHA Types

The key criterion is which types of CAPTCHAs a service can solve. “Coverage” here means support for popular CAPTCHA types: Google reCAPTCHA (v2, v3, including Invisible and Enterprise), Cloudflare Turnstile and Cloudflare bot challenges, hCaptcha (including Enterprise), FunCaptcha (Arkose Labs), GeeTest (v3, v4), as well as classic graphical and text CAPTCHAs. Many services have even learned to bypass rarer CAPTCHA types: for example, Amazon WAF CAPTCHA, DataDome, Imperva/Incapsula, CyberSiara, and others.

For clarity, here is a table of CAPTCHA types supported by the services under comparison:

As the table shows, 2Captcha/RuCaptcha and Anti-Captcha offer the broadest coverage—they work with all reCAPTCHA versions (including Enterprise), FunCaptcha, GeeTest, and even newer CAPTCHAs like Cloudflare Turnstile. CapMonster Cloud (a service by ZennoLab) also stands out: in addition to the standard CAPTCHAs, it declares support for Cloudflare challenges, DataDome, Amazon, Tencent, and more. However, for example, CapMonster currently cannot handle GeeTest v4, unlike services with manual solving (2Captcha, Anti-Captcha, DBC), where a human can solve even Chinese CAPTCHAs.

SolveCaptcha supports all major types (reCAPTCHA v2/v3, Arkose, GeeTest v4) via a hybrid scheme combining AI and human workers. DeathByCaptcha has historically supported many types (including Arkose, GeeTest, Turnstile), but does not handle Cloudflare JS challenges or Imperva. AZCaptcha and similar budget services are limited to basic functionality: reCAPTCHA v2 and simple image CAPTCHAs—they are cheaper but cannot solve complex CAPTCHAs.

Code Quality and Community Activity

Now let’s talk about the repositories themselves. Popular services not only provide APIs but also maintain official open-source libraries (SDKs) for convenient integration. These GitHub repositories make it possible to evaluate code quality, update frequency, and community contributions.

It has official clients for Python, JavaScript, PHP, Java, C#, Go, Ruby, and others. All of them are actively maintained. For example, the Python package 2captcha-python (≈700 stars) was updated in October 2025, reflecting timely support for new CAPTCHA types (such as Cloudflare Turnstile). 2Captcha’s code is straightforward to use: you just pass your API key, task type (CAPTCHA), and required parameters; the service will distribute the task to workers and return the result. 2Captcha has a large community—over the years the service has been integrated into numerous projects, with examples for Selenium, Puppeteer, etc. (2Captcha itself publishes examples of solving CAPTCHAs using Python + Selenium). SolveCaptcha: A relatively new player, but focused on developers from day one. There is a GitHub organization solvercaptcha with official SDKs in Python, JS/TS, Go, C#, PHP, Ruby, and Java—all open-source. In September 2025, they updated all clients in sync, adding support for new CAPTCHA types. The star counts are still modest (for example, ~170 on solvecaptcha-python versus hundreds for 2Captcha), but the code is modern and simple. The documentation is good, and there are integration examples for Selenium/Puppeteer.

Offers official libraries (for example, capmonstercloud-client-python on PyPI). This is a service from the developers at ZennoLab, who have a strong community in RPA and affiliate marketing. The client code is high-quality, and most importantly, CapMonster can emulate other services’ APIs. For instance, you can point your requests to CapMonster by changing the URL, and it will accept requests in 2Captcha/Anti-Captcha format, simplifying migration. CapMonster updates follow the appearance of new CAPTCHA types, and the team reacts quickly. The community is mainly based on affiliate-marketing forums; GitHub activity is moderate (official repositories exist, but stars are few because the product is commercial). Others: DeathByCaptcha and older services (EndCaptcha, BestCaptchaSolver, etc.) have APIs, but their official clients are less prominent. DBC, for example, offers Java/Python examples on its website, but its repositories are rarely updated. DBC is known for aggressive marketing and also uses hybrid methods. For the remaining services mentioned, the situation with repositories is more complicated—they are poorly maintained.

Conclusion: overall, the open libraries of all the services listed are maintained and allow for easy CAPTCHA-solving integration. 2Captcha and Anti-Captcha are time-tested and have large user communities. SolveCaptcha and CapMonster are newer players with high-quality code and active development, quickly adding new features. When choosing, it makes sense to inspect their repositories: frequent commits and recent releases are good signs that the service is not abandoned and is adapting to new CAPTCHAs.

Testing Solutions in Isolated Profiles via Undetectable

Before choosing a suitable repository, everything needs to be tested. For a developer or tester, it is therefore important to have a safe environment where such testing can be carried out without the risk of burning real accounts or getting the main working setup banned. The Undetectable anti-detect browser is an excellent fit for this purpose. It allows you to create isolated browser profiles, each with its own unique fingerprint, cookie set, and IP address (via proxies). Websites see these profiles as independent real users, with no link between them. Below is one way to organize testing of different CAPTCHA-solving solutions through Undetectable:

Create separate profiles in Undetectable for each solution or scenario. For example, Profile1 for testing 2Captcha, Profile2 for SolveCaptcha, and so on. Initialize each profile with different configurations—this will set different device parameters (User-Agent, time, language, WebGL, and other browser characteristics). Even when using a common configuration base, Undetectable adds random variations, so the profiles will not be identical. Assign a proxy to each profile. Undetectable has a built-in proxy manager: you can attach HTTP(S)/SOCKS proxies to the desired profile. This way, each test will run from a separate IP address. This protects your real IPs and accounts from potential blocks due to unsuccessful CAPTCHA-bypass attempts. Start the profiles and automate the browsers through the Undetectable API. The browser exposes a local HTTP API (by default on localhost:25325) for profile control. You can use familiar tools—Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright—and connect them to Undetectable as a remote browser. For example, you can point Selenium WebDriver to Undetectable’s local host address, specifying the desired profileID, and then all commands (get(url), finding elements, typing, etc.) will be executed in the context of the selected anti-detect profile. Integrate the CAPTCHA-solving call into your scenario. When the script encounters a CAPTCHA (say, a page contains reCAPTCHA v2), use the appropriate library/API client of the chosen service. In Profile1 (for 2Captcha), call the reCAPTCHA solver method with your API key; in the second profile, similarly use the SolveCaptcha SDK, and so on. All these libraries work similarly: they send the CAPTCHA to the service and periodically poll for the result. In Undetectable, you can even run multiple profiles in parallel (in separate threads), allowing you to test several services at once without conflicts, since each profile is isolated (different cookies, different IPs). Obtain the answer and run the check. The library will return the solved CAPTCHA text or token. The script submits this answer to the site (for example, by inserting g-recaptcha-response into a hidden field and submitting the form for reCAPTCHA, or by typing the decoded text into an input field for a text CAPTCHA). Continue the automated scenario—if the CAPTCHA is passed successfully, the profile can log in or obtain access to the protected resource. Analyze the results without risking production data. If a solution fails (for example, the service returns an invalid token and the site blocks access), the negative effect will be limited to the test profile in Undetectable. You can delete it or change its fingerprint and try again, without fear that real accounts will suffer. All accumulated cookies and local storage remain inside the profile. You can even keep a profile after a successful bypass—for example, to continue a session scenario under the same account later, or to export cookies. Undetectable supports exporting/importing profiles, which is handy for transferring sessions between machines or sharing them within a team.

Using Undetectable in this way offers several advantages. First, you test CAPTCHA solvers in a realistic environment: each profile imitates a distinct real browser with a unique “handwriting.” This means that if a service claims to bypass behavioral factors (for example, reCAPTCHA v3 or Enterprise, which examine browser characteristics), testing in Undetectable will show real effectiveness—without false issues caused by “obviously automated” Selenium. Second, context isolation allows for fair comparison of services: the CAPTCHA is the same for everyone, and you can clearly see who solves it faster or more accurately, while failures in one profile do not affect the others. Third, security: you are not exposing your main cookies or accounts. Even if a service returns an incorrect response and triggers site suspicion, in the worst case the test profile and its proxy will be banned, not your real working browser.

Finally, Undetectable also simplifies further automation. Once you choose the best CAPTCHA-solving service, you can integrate it directly into your production scenario on Undetectable. For example, QA engineers can write tests where, whenever a CAPTCHA appears, a solution is automatically requested via API—and all of this runs in the same isolated profiles, but now on a continuous basis. Thanks to Undetectable’s API and compatibility with testing frameworks, you can build a scalable CAPTCHA-bypass system that remains as invisible as possible to anti-bot systems.

Conclusion

The GitHub repositories of CAPTCHA-solving services provide valuable insight into how 2Captcha/RuCaptcha, Anti-Captcha, and other veterans of the market continue to deliver broad coverage (virtually any CAPTCHA, high accuracy thanks to manual solving). Newer services—such as SolveCaptcha and CapMonster Cloud—compete on speed and price, rapidly adding support for new types (Cloudflare Turnstile, complex puzzles, etc.) and offering convenient SDKs. The quality of their code and frequent updates on GitHub indicate active development. There are also AI-focused solutions (NopeCHA, CaptchaAI) promising low cost without human workers, but for now they are suitable only for a limited range of tasks (mainly standard image CAPTCHAs and reCAPTCHAs).

For safe testing and real-world use of these tools in production projects, an environment like Undetectable is extremely important. The anti-detect browser makes it possible to run automation scripts under conditions close to production, but with full profile isolation. This means you can experiment with different CAPTCHA-solving services in parallel, preserve cookies, alter fingerprints, and use a dedicated proxy per profile—all without risking your main accounts or IPs. Undetectable combined with CAPTCHA-solving APIs gives you a powerful tool: you press “Start,” and the script bypasses any CAPTCHAs on its own while remaining effectively “invisible” to anti-bot systems.