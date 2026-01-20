Undetectable 2.42.0: Chromium 144 and Stability Improvements

The Undetectable team is here. In version 2.42.0, the foundation has been strengthened: Chromium has been updated to 144, and bulk profile operations have been made even faster.

Below is what exactly has changed and what value it brings to day-to-day workflows.

Chromium 144

Regular Chromium updates are not a “checkbox” in release notes. They directly affect platform trust and profile stability.

What the move to Chromium 144 delivers

Anti-fraud triggers are reduced thanks to more “natural” browser behavior.

Your fingerprint (User-Agent, API support, rendering) looks like that of millions of regular users .

Script issues and modern-standard incompatibilities are eliminated.

On older cores, websites break more often: rendering errors and script failures can become additional red flags .

Speed and security are improved.

New Chromium versions bring performance optimizations and security patches, so profiles run faster and more reliably, especially when launching in bulk.

Our recommendation: keep profiles on an up-to-date core to maintain a high level of trust from platforms.

Bulk Import for Netscape Cookies

When large numbers of accounts are being managed, speed decides everything. Previously, bulk import was most convenient for JSON, while Netscape required extra steps.

Now Netscape can be imported as quickly and easily as JSON.

How Netscape import works now

No format conversion is needed, and files don’t have to be uploaded one by one.

Multiple Netscape cookie files can be selected and dragged and dropped into the profile manager.

and into the profile manager. Alternatively, cookies can be imported via bulk profile creation.

Result: less routine, faster project launches.

What Was Fixed

In this release, several bugs that affected certain scenarios have been resolved. Browser behavior is now more predictable.

Mango Proxy behavior on macOS has been fixed.

Previously, an error could occur when partner Mango proxies were requested via an API token. The conflict has been removed, and the integration now runs reliably. Cloud-profile group switching has been fixed.

A rare issue existed where a group change was not applied. Now moving between groups works correctly. Bookmark import without the ICON parameter has been fixed.

Previously, such bookmarks could trigger errors. Now they are processed without failures.

Release Summary

Undetectable 2.42.0 is about reliability and time savings:

Chromium 144 provides higher trust and more stable website performance.

provides higher trust and more stable website performance. Bulk import of Netscape cookies speeds up launches and scaling.

speeds up launches and scaling. Fixes make profile workflows smoother and more predictable.

Update to the latest version and work with confidence.