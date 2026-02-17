Undetectable 2.43.0 Update: Chromium 145, WebRTC Fix, and Improved Profile Stability

We continue our monthly updates, and today we’re happy to introduce version 2.43.0.

This time, we focused on two pillars of any successful work online: maximum trust from websites and the software’s technical stability. Let’s take a detailed look at what exactly has changed.

Chromium 145

Stylized graphic with overlapping circular Chrome version icons 141, 142, 143, 144, and 145 on a purple-to-pink gradient background, highlighting version 145.

One of the key changes is the move to the latest Chromium 145 core.

Major platforms (from social networks to ad dashboards) know perfectly well which browser version is currently used by real users. That’s why having an up-to-date core means:

Maximum trust. Your profiles are technically indistinguishable from the browsers of millions of real users who updated just recently. This reduces the risk of security triggers at login.

Your profiles are technically indistinguishable from the browsers of millions of real users who updated just recently. This reduces the risk of security triggers at login. Correct operation of modern scripts. Websites constantly roll out new technologies. An up-to-date core ensures that heavy ad managers and SPA applications render without errors and freezes, which often serve as indirect signals of bot-like activity.

Websites constantly roll out new technologies. An up-to-date core ensures that heavy ad managers and SPA applications render without errors and freezes, which often serve as indirect signals of bot-like activity. Natural noise. Fingerprints are generated based on the newest standards, closing the gap between “hardware” and the browser version.

WebRTC: Safety When Changing IP

Illustration with two monitors on a purple-to-pink gradient background and the text WebRTC: the left screen shows an old IP address (Old IP), the right shows a new IP address (New IP)

The second release highlight is for those who work with mobile proxies and IP rotation. We fixed a critically important issue in WebRTC.

Previously, a situation could occur where, after changing the proxy IP (rotation), the external IP would change, but the IP inside WebRTC could get stuck on the old value. In version 2.43.0, we eliminated this issue. Now the WebRTC IP updates dynamically along with the proxy IP.

What does this mean for you? You can safely use rotation without worrying about fingerprint mismatches. The browser clearly tracks network changes and adjusts parameters on the fly.

More Uniqueness in Configs

Illustration on a purple-to-pink gradient background with the font names Inter, Instrument Serif, and Irish Grover; at the bottom, a laptop shows a “Downloading fonts” window, symbolizing font downloads.

We also updated the font lists in configurations. Fonts are one of the most unique system characteristics and are often used to detect links between accounts.

Updating the font base gives more variability when creating profiles. Now you have more combinations for generating unique fingerprints, which gives even more freedom for mass account creation. Simply put: each of your profiles has become more individual.

Bug Fixes

Purple-to-pink gradient background with the words “improvements”, “改善”, “Verbesserungen”, “улучшения”, “améliorations”, and “ulepszenia”, symbolizing improvements in different languages. We also closed several bugs that could interfere with your productivity:

macOS no longer freezes. Fixed an unpleasant issue on Macs where the program process could freeze completely, preventing even a normal OS reboot. Now Undetectable works like clockwork and releases resources correctly.

Fixed an unpleasant issue on Macs where the program process could freeze completely, preventing even a normal OS reboot. Now Undetectable works like clockwork and releases resources correctly. The synchronizer types cleanly. Fixed an issue with duplicate text insertion when using the synchronizer. If you use automated data input across multiple windows, text will no longer be duplicated — scripts and forms are filled correctly on the first try.

Fixed an issue with duplicate text insertion when using the synchronizer. If you use automated data input across multiple windows, text will no longer be duplicated — scripts and forms are filled correctly on the first try. Accurate IPv6 checks. Fixed an error that occurred when checking certain IPv6 proxies. Now proxy status is detected correctly, and you won’t waste time re-checking working addresses.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.43.0 is about safety and stability. The new Chromium 145 core keeps profile trust at a high level. The fixed WebRTC prevents leaks when changing IPs. macOS issues have been resolved, and the font selection has been expanded for better configuration uniqueness.