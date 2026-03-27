ALISMS – a virtual number service for SMS activations

What is ALISMS?

ALISMS is a platform for virtual numbers linked to real SIM cards. It allows you to receive. SMS messages online without revealing your personal phone number.

Benefits of Virtual Numbers

Anonymity: Personal data protection.

Personal data protection. Global coverage: 215 countries, 1 million+ numbers.

215 countries, 1 million+ numbers. Low prices: Starting at $0.01 per SMS.

Who is ALISMS for?

Business: Bulk account registration.

Bulk account registration. Developers: API integration.

API integration. Users: Messenger activation (Telegram, WhatsApp).

Popular Services and Prices

Referral Programs

For customers: 5% for each referral.

5% for each referral. For software owners: 10% of registrations made through your software.

Create your own SMS activation service

Connect the ALISMS API and start your own business.

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