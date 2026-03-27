Logo
Logo
Log In Sign Up

ALISMS – a virtual number service for SMS activations

Go to the partner website

What is ALISMS?

ALISMS is a platform for virtual numbers linked to real SIM cards. It allows you to receive. SMS messages online without revealing your personal phone number.

Benefits of Virtual Numbers

  • Anonymity: Personal data protection.
  • Global coverage: 215 countries, 1 million+ numbers.
  • Low prices: Starting at $0.01 per SMS.

Who is ALISMS for?

  • Business: Bulk account registration.
  • Developers: API integration.
  • Users: Messenger activation (Telegram, WhatsApp).

Referral Programs

  • For customers: 5% for each referral.
  • For software owners: 10% of registrations made through your software.

Create your own SMS activation service

Connect the ALISMS API and start your own business.

Контакты