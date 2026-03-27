ALISMS – a virtual number service for SMS activations
What is ALISMS?
ALISMS is a platform for virtual numbers linked to real SIM cards. It allows you to receive. SMS messages online without revealing your personal phone number.
Benefits of Virtual Numbers
- Anonymity: Personal data protection.
- Global coverage: 215 countries, 1 million+ numbers.
- Low prices: Starting at $0.01 per SMS.
Who is ALISMS for?
- Business: Bulk account registration.
- Developers: API integration.
- Users: Messenger activation (Telegram, WhatsApp).
Popular Services and Prices
Referral Programs
- For customers: 5% for each referral.
- For software owners: 10% of registrations made through your software.
Create your own SMS activation service
Connect the ALISMS API and start your own business.
Контакты
- Website: alisms.org
- Support: Telegram support bot