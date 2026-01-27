Anonymous Proxies - proxy service review

Anonymous Proxies is a trusted proxy provider that gives you high quality residential, datacenter and mobile proxies, with flexible plans, worldwide locations and real humans on support.

Whether you manage multiple accounts, scrape data or run ad verification, our network is built to stay fast, stable and truly anonymous.

15% Discount Code for Undetectable Users

To make it easier to test Anonymous Proxies together with Undetectable, we created an exclusive 15% discount for their users. The nice part is that this promo code works on all our products. Just enter “undetectable” at checkout and you will automatically get 15% off your order.

Here is how to claim it:

Go to the Anonymous Proxies website. Create an account or log in to your existing one. Pick any product of your choice from the dashboard. And when you get to the checkout, simply enter the promo code “undetectable” to get your 15% discount.

What Proxy Types Do They Have?

Residential proxies use IP addresses from real internet providers and households, so your traffic looks like a normal home user. They are ideal for web scraping retail sites, checking ads, running multiple accounts, and market research, since they blend in well but cost more and can be slower.

Datacenter proxies come from servers in hosting companies rather than home ISPs. They are usually the cheapest and fastest option. Besides, they are really good when you are involed into online activities with high-volume like search engine scraping, bulk checks, and automation, but keep in mind that sites can easily spot them, so you may see rate limits, blocks, or captchas.

Mobile proxies route traffic through real 3G, 4G, or 5G devices on mobile carriers. These IPs are often shared, so apps and sites treat them as higher trust. They shine for social media, strict apps, and stubborn platforms, but they are also the priciest option.

Benefits of Anonymous Proxies

Trusted by long term users. Anonymous Proxies has been serving customers for years, with tens of thousands of users relying on our IPs for daily work and multi account projects.

Only pay for what you use. You can pick individual IPs by country, city or subnet instead of being forced into fixed bundles, so your setup matches your real needs and budget.

Flexible protocols and access. Our proxies support HTTP, HTTPS and SOCKS5. You can authenticate either with username and password or by IP whitelisting, depending on what works best for your tools.

Instant activation. Once your payment is confirmed, proxies are activated right away. You can plug them into Undetectable and start testing within a few minutes.

Global coverage. With locations in more than 100 countries, you can easily access local content, ads and search results from almost anywhere in the world.

Human support when you need it. If something does not work as expected, you can reach us via live chat, tickets and a detailed knowledge base, and get real help with real setups.

How to Use the Undetectable Browser with Anonymous