B2Proxy - proxy service review

What is B2Proxy?

B2Proxy is a global provider specializing in residential proxy services. All IPs come from real household networks, enabling genuine user behavior simulation and effectively avoiding detection by anti-bot systems or risk-control mechanisms.

Core Advantages

High Anonymity: Natural browsing behavior reduces blocking and verification risks.

Global Coverage: Supports 195+ countries and regions, adaptable to multiple business use cases.

Flexible Billing: Choose between pay-as-you-go or unlimited data plans.

Cost-Effective: Lower cost compared to most mainstream residential proxy brands.

Application Scenarios

B2Proxy is ideal for operations that demand high anonymity and connection success rates, including:

Cross-border eCommerce Data scraping / SEO / Market research Ad verification & brand protection Social media account management Accessing geo-restricted content

If your business requires localized traffic simulation or high-success-rate data requests, B2Proxy delivers superior authenticity and stability.

Key Features

B2Proxy provides enterprise-grade functionalities for diverse use cases:

Global residential IP pool covering major markets

Support for HTTP and SOCKS5 protocols

Rotating and sticky IP modes

API access and username/password authentication

Intuitive online management dashboard

Whether for short-term scraping or long-term session maintenance, B2Proxy balances flexibility with stability.

Pricing & Plans (Highly Cost-Effective)

B2Proxy offers one of the most user-friendly pricing structures in the residential proxy market.

Common Plans (Flexible and Scalable)

Residential Proxies: Traffic-based billing with global coverage for smooth web scraping, ad verification, and market research. Bypass IP bans, CAPTCHAs, and geo-restrictions with reliable access. Unlimited Residential Proxies: Bandwidth-customized, billed daily or monthly—ideal for high-concurrency, big-data scraping, and automation. ISP Proxies: Premium static residential IPs from 30+ countries. Dedicated and persistent IPs billed per address—retain your IPs for life. Special Offers & Custom Solutions: Contact B2Proxy’s support for free trial credits. Enterprise users and bulk buyers can receive custom business pricing.

B2Proxy’s flexible pricing achieves an ideal balance between cost, anonymity, and success rate, serving both individual developers and corporate teams.

Conclusion

With its combination of technical maturity and affordability, B2Proxy stands out as one of the most competitive residential proxy providers.

Its real residential IP sources, wide geographic coverage, flexible billing options, and enterprise-grade features make it a top choice for cross-border eCommerce, ad verification, data collection, and account management.

B2Proxy ensures stability, security, and scalability for all your proxy needs.