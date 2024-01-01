Belurk - proxy service review

Belurk: Fast, Anonymous and Affordable Proxy Servers

Belurk is a proxy provider that launched in 2024 and has quickly earned a solid reputation thanks to its competitive pricing, broad geo-selection, and high stability. It offers various types of proxies, including IPv4, shared IPv4, IPv6, and premium high-speed proxies.

A key feature of Belurk.ru is its flexible pricing policy.

IPv6 proxies start at just 0.01$, while IPv4 proxies begin at 0,35$. The platform offers several types: dedicated IPv4, shared IPv4, IPv6, and high-speed premium proxies for special use cases.

Connection speeds range from 20 to 100 Mbps, suitable for scraping, automation, social networks, and marketplaces. Supported protocols include HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.

Belurk’s growing GEO coverage includes Russia, the USA, the UK, Turkey, Germany, Kazakhstan, Finland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Monaco, and more — allowing flexible targeting for different tasks.

Features include:

IP anonymity check tool

IP address detection

IPv6 site support

Proxies are delivered instantly after payment. You can purchase from just one IP for as little as 3 days — perfect for testing. Easy renewal is available in your personal dashboard.

Account registration is optional — you can buy proxies without it. However, a registered account offers convenient proxy management.

Payment options include:

Faster Payments System (SBP)

Bank cards

Cryptocurrencies (USDT TRC20/ERC20, TRX, DASH, XMR, DOGE)

E-wallets

For developers or resellers, Belurk offers API integration to build your own proxy service.

Support is provided via Telegram bot and email.

Responses via Telegram bot and mail are usually prompt, and specialists are ready to help in solving technical and organizational issues.

Belurk - proxies are anonymous, fast, clean, and safe — ideal for scraping, testing, account management, or running ads.

Promo code: UNDETECTABLE10 — 10% discount on any proxy package, no minimum spend required.