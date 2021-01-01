Click Storm Corporation - Agency Account Service Review

Click Storm Corporation — why is the future of the affiliate marketing market behind agency accounts?

Hello-hello, CSC manager Falcone is here, and my task is to introduce you — the readers of this article — to the internal part of our agency accounts providing service Click Storm Corporation.

Who are we?

Click Storm Corporation is a leading service for providing agency accounts for working with advertising platforms, marketplaces, and other services that require verified accounts. The company offers safe and reliable solutions for marketers, arbitrage specialists, entrepreneurs, and advertising agencies.

The service was created back in 2021, but at that time it was a product for internal media buying. At that moment, agency accounts were only gaining popularity in the western affiliate marketing market, and the very idea that it is possible to run six-figure budgets without the need to create a farm department or constantly chase trusted bins captured our minds.

In April 2023, we entered the media market: our Telegram channel was created, and the assortment of sources was expanded — to Facebook we added Google, Taboola, Bigo, TikTok and Bing, and also tested many in-app directions.

Why are agency accounts the future of the expendables market?

I have been working in this company since the very beginning and I saw all stages of development of this sub-sphere of affiliate marketing — from denial to full acceptance.

Attitude of webmasters earlier

At first, for many it was unacceptable — to pay for accounts and also give a commission from top-ups.

What changed over time

In time, webmasters understood that nerves and time are more valuable. When an account drops on micro-spend or risk-payment appears — it brings losses. And cooperation with providing services saves resources and allows focusing on hypothesis testing. Now everything is simple: wrote to the personal manager → smoked a stick → received a “fixed” → returned to work.

Result

In 3 years more than 2,000 teams passed through us, and this dynamic is still steadily growing.

Which sources are in the assortment?

Currently we stably provide services for 3 main advertising sources:

Facebook

Taboola

Google

We also periodically connect Bing, TikTok, Outbrain, however the stability of these directions depends on platform policies.

How does the cooperation start?

All interaction takes place in Telegram:

The client writes to the manager and finds out the actual cooperation conditions. We clarify background: experience working with sources, volumes, verticals, number of buyers in the team. After agreement, a chat is created with the team of buyers and our technical specialists. All work happens in this chat: recommendations, account issuance, balance top-ups, appeals, passing verifications and moneyback.

What makes Click Storm different from competitors?

We are not resellers

We have our own MCC, so client requests are completed quickly. You can start working with accounts already 1.5 hours after the beginning of the dialogue.

Experience

More than 5 years of work with sources allows us to help bring accounts out of bans, pass moderation and remove limitations.

Infrastructure

Daily spreadsheets with spends per account.

Unban scripts with a high percentage of successful appeals.

Flexible budget management: transfer between accounts or even between different sources.

Approach

We are always in touch, we value every client and are ready to find individual solutions.

New stage of development — Click Storm Corporation website

Since 2025 we have launched our own Click Storm Corporation website, which has become not only a showcase of services but also a platform for the entire affiliate industry.

What is new on the site?

Services and tools. Useful solutions for webmasters and teams that simplify working with accounts and traffic.

Branches for partners. Info-companies, services and affiliate programs can create their own threads and blogs, present their products and communicate directly with webmasters.

Articles and analytics. Regular materials with cases, insights, trend analysis and reviews.

Thus, Click Storm is transforming from an account provider into a full-fledged ecosystem for affiliate specialists and partner programs.

