Cloaking Master - Bulletproof cloaking service for your traffic!

In 2026, traffic arbitrage has definitively evolved into a battle of technologies. Advertising platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, and TikTok are daily refining their neural network algorithms to identify unwanted content.
In such an environment, standard filtering methods no longer deliver results.
Enter Cloaking Master — a next-generation cloud service that is changing the game.
What is Cloaking Master and why does your business need it?
Cloaking Master is more than just a redirection script. It is a comprehensive ecosystem for professional media buyers and ad agencies, designed to shield Offer Pages from unwanted eyes: bots, moderators, spy tools, and competitors.
At the heart of the project lies our proprietary ProteX™ technology. Unlike traditional filters that only examine IP addresses, ProteX™ utilizes deep fingerprint analysis at the PHP and JavaScript levels, evaluating more than a hundred parameters in a fraction of a second.
Service Advantages:
- Premium Geo Databases
- Unlimited Clicks
- Bot & Moderator Protection
- Real-time Statistics
- City-level Geofiltering
- VPN/Proxy/Hosting Filtering
- User-Agent & Referrer Filtering
- IPv6 & ISP Filtering
- Device Filtering
- Browser Filtering
- OS Filtering
- Touchscreen Filter
- Screen Size Filter
- Battery Support Filter
- WebRTC Leak Filter
- Fake reCaptcha
- PHP/CMS/JS Integration
- Support at all stages
- Built-in AI White Page Generator
Platform is designed to eliminate complexity, offering an intuitive and seamless experience for both beginners and expert advertisers.
Cloaking Master supports any traffic source
Integration with Popular Platforms
- PHP: Integration by adding our
index.phpfile to your website's root directory.
- WordPress: Install the Cloaking Master plugin to protect your advertising pages.
- JavaScript: Simple connection of our JS script to your website.
- Shopify & Wix: Easy integration based on platform-specific recommendations.
Pricing Plans
