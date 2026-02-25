Cloaking Master - Bulletproof cloaking service for your traffic!

A professional solution for flexible traffic filtering and content protection from bots based on Machine Learning and the ProteX™ technology.

In 2026, traffic arbitrage has definitively evolved into a battle of technologies. Advertising platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, and TikTok are daily refining their neural network algorithms to identify unwanted content.

In such an environment, standard filtering methods no longer deliver results.

Enter Cloaking Master — a next-generation cloud service that is changing the game.

What is Cloaking Master and why does your business need it?

Cloaking Master is more than just a redirection script. It is a comprehensive ecosystem for professional media buyers and ad agencies, designed to shield Offer Pages from unwanted eyes: bots, moderators, spy tools, and competitors.

At the heart of the project lies our proprietary ProteX™ technology. Unlike traditional filters that only examine IP addresses, ProteX™ utilizes deep fingerprint analysis at the PHP and JavaScript levels, evaluating more than a hundred parameters in a fraction of a second.

Service Advantages:

Premium Geo Databases

Unlimited Clicks

Bot & Moderator Protection

Real-time Statistics

City-level Geofiltering

VPN/Proxy/Hosting Filtering

User-Agent & Referrer Filtering

IPv6 & ISP Filtering

Device Filtering

Browser Filtering

OS Filtering

Touchscreen Filter

Screen Size Filter

Battery Support Filter

WebRTC Leak Filter

Fake reCaptcha

PHP/CMS/JS Integration

Support at all stages

Built-in AI White Page Generator

Platform is designed to eliminate complexity, offering an intuitive and seamless experience for both beginners and expert advertisers.

Cloaking Master supports any traffic source

Integration with Popular Platforms

PHP: Integration by adding our index.php file to your website's root directory.

Integration by adding our file to your website's root directory. WordPress: Install the Cloaking Master plugin to protect your advertising pages.

Install the Cloaking Master plugin to protect your advertising pages. JavaScript: Simple connection of our JS script to your website.

Simple connection of our JS script to your website. Shopify & Wix: Easy integration based on platform-specific recommendations.

Pricing Plans

Start with a 5-day trial period!