Croxy - proxy service review

Croxy - Unlock Data Worldwide

Need high-performance, reliable proxies for web scraping, multi-account management, or ad verification?

Croxy has you covered!

Advantages of Croxy.

800M+ residential IPs

195+ countries

Static ISP & datacenter proxies for fixed-identity tasks

for fixed-identity tasks Unlimited traffic for data-intensive operations

Types of proxy services at Croxy.

Croxy offers residential proxies, unlimited traffic residential proxies, static residential proxies, data center proxies, and long-term ISP proxies, supporting both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols.

1. Croxy Residential Proxy Network

Brief Introduction - residential-proxy

The Croxy Rotating Residential Proxy Network comprises over 80 million IP addresses sourced from real household networks, covering more than 195 countries and regions worldwide. This network supports intelligent IP rotation, delivering continuous, high-quality connectivity for a wide range of use cases, including data access, compliance research, and web scraping.

All IPs are derived from actual residential sources, ensuring a natural and trustworthy network signature that enables users to replicate local user experiences during internet access.

The system enables custom session durations, automatic node switching, and country/city-level geolocation, allowing enterprises to efficiently perform distributed data collection, ad verification, and market research.

Recommended Use Cases:

Compliant data scraping and market research

Regional content and price monitoring

Online ad review and campaign analysis

Brand compliance checks and sentiment monitoring

Applications requiring simulation of user environments from multiple geographies

Key Advantages:

80M+ real residential IPs with high availability

Coverage across 195+ countries and regions with flexible geotargeting

Supports automatic IP rotation and custom control parameters

High-concurrency, stable connection capabilities

Compatible with major scraping frameworks, browsers, and third-party tools

2. Croxy Unlimited Residential Proxy

Brief Introduction - unlimited-residential-proxy

The Croxy Unlimited Residential Proxy service is built on a global network of over 80 million genuine residential IPs, spanning 195+ countries and regions. It offers bandwidth-unlimited, reliable proxy services ideal for high-frequency access, concurrent task execution, and data-intensive applications.

This service maintains the trustworthiness of residential traffic while optimizing for transmission efficiency and connection stability, making it suitable for enterprise scenarios such as market analysis, content monitoring, and brand compliance auditing.

Recommended Use Cases:

Bulk data scraping and website information aggregation

High-frequency ad tracking and marketing analytics

Large-scale search engine monitoring and sentiment analysis

Automation tools requiring persistent or long-running requests

Key Advantages:

Unlimited bandwidth for large-scale tasks

Based on real residential IPs with high trust levels

Covers 195+ countries and cities with location targeting

Supports HTTP/SOCKS5 protocols for seamless automation tool integration

3. Croxy Long Acting ISP Proxy

Brief Introduction - long-acting-isp-proxy

Croxy Long Acting ISP Proxies blend the authenticity of residential IPs with the reliability of datacenter networks. The IPs are allocated by real ISPs and support prolonged session persistence, ideal for tasks requiring stable connectivity and high network credibility.

Especially suited for applications involving fixed network identities, browser consistency, multi-account management, and advertising analytics.

Recommended Use Cases:

Social media account management and identity persistence

Online advertising content review and data comparison

Session-based systems requiring long-term connectivity

Enterprise-level data analysis and region-specific access

Key Advantages:

Static IPs assigned by ISPs, suitable for long-term use

Session persistence by hour or day

Precision targeting across 195+ countries and regions

Compatible with automated testing tools and browser fingerprint management systems

4. Croxy static residential proxy

Brief Introduction - static-residential-proxy

Croxy Static Residential Proxies provide long-term stable residential IPs sourced from real home networks. Ideal for scenarios requiring fixed network identities such as multi-account logins, social media management, or accessing e-commerce platforms.

Compared to dynamic proxies, static residential proxies maintain the same IP for a defined period, reducing the risk of detection due to frequent changes, perfect for enterprises that need a consistent network identity.

Recommended Use Cases:

Multi-account login and identity simulation

Cross-regional content management and session persistence

Static network configurations for long-term tasks

User behavior research via simulated access paths

Key Advantages:

Stable residential IPs with configurable session durations

Real household IP sources enhance authenticity

Supports country, region, and city-level targeting

Easy integration with browsers and proxy tools

5. Croxy static data center proxy

Brief Introduction - static-data-center-proxy

Croxy Static Datacenter Proxies offer high-performance, high-availability fixed IPs deployed across multiple global datacenter nodes. They are tailored for applications demanding fast access and stable connections, such as web crawling, API testing, and performance monitoring.

This product offers a cost-effective solution for enterprises requiring rapid deployment and high concurrency capabilities.

Recommended Use Cases:

Website structure crawling and API endpoint testing

Simulating user experience from different regions

Automation scripts, software testing, and quality assurance

Multi-region deployment of access nodes

Key Advantages: