Croxy - proxy service review

Croxy - Unlock Data Worldwide
Need high-performance, reliable proxies for web scraping, multi-account management, or ad verification?
Croxy has you covered!
Advantages of Croxy.
- 800M+ residential IPs
- 195+ countries
- Static ISP & datacenter proxies for fixed-identity tasks
- Unlimited traffic for data-intensive operations
Types of proxy services at Croxy.
Croxy offers residential proxies, unlimited traffic residential proxies, static residential proxies, data center proxies, and long-term ISP proxies, supporting both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols.
1. Croxy Residential Proxy Network
- Brief Introduction - residential-proxy
The Croxy Rotating Residential Proxy Network comprises over 80 million IP addresses sourced from real household networks, covering more than 195 countries and regions worldwide. This network supports intelligent IP rotation, delivering continuous, high-quality connectivity for a wide range of use cases, including data access, compliance research, and web scraping.
All IPs are derived from actual residential sources, ensuring a natural and trustworthy network signature that enables users to replicate local user experiences during internet access.
The system enables custom session durations, automatic node switching, and country/city-level geolocation, allowing enterprises to efficiently perform distributed data collection, ad verification, and market research.
Recommended Use Cases:
- Compliant data scraping and market research
- Regional content and price monitoring
- Online ad review and campaign analysis
- Brand compliance checks and sentiment monitoring
- Applications requiring simulation of user environments from multiple geographies
Key Advantages:
- 80M+ real residential IPs with high availability
- Coverage across 195+ countries and regions with flexible geotargeting
- Supports automatic IP rotation and custom control parameters
- High-concurrency, stable connection capabilities
- Compatible with major scraping frameworks, browsers, and third-party tools
2. Croxy Unlimited Residential Proxy
- Brief Introduction - unlimited-residential-proxy
The Croxy Unlimited Residential Proxy service is built on a global network of over 80 million genuine residential IPs, spanning 195+ countries and regions. It offers bandwidth-unlimited, reliable proxy services ideal for high-frequency access, concurrent task execution, and data-intensive applications.
This service maintains the trustworthiness of residential traffic while optimizing for transmission efficiency and connection stability, making it suitable for enterprise scenarios such as market analysis, content monitoring, and brand compliance auditing.
Recommended Use Cases:
- Bulk data scraping and website information aggregation
- High-frequency ad tracking and marketing analytics
- Large-scale search engine monitoring and sentiment analysis
- Automation tools requiring persistent or long-running requests
Key Advantages:
- Unlimited bandwidth for large-scale tasks
- Based on real residential IPs with high trust levels
- Covers 195+ countries and cities with location targeting
- Supports HTTP/SOCKS5 protocols for seamless automation tool integration
3. Croxy Long Acting ISP Proxy
- Brief Introduction - long-acting-isp-proxy
Croxy Long Acting ISP Proxies blend the authenticity of residential IPs with the reliability of datacenter networks. The IPs are allocated by real ISPs and support prolonged session persistence, ideal for tasks requiring stable connectivity and high network credibility.
Especially suited for applications involving fixed network identities, browser consistency, multi-account management, and advertising analytics.
Recommended Use Cases:
- Social media account management and identity persistence
- Online advertising content review and data comparison
- Session-based systems requiring long-term connectivity
- Enterprise-level data analysis and region-specific access
Key Advantages:
- Static IPs assigned by ISPs, suitable for long-term use
- Session persistence by hour or day
- Precision targeting across 195+ countries and regions
- Compatible with automated testing tools and browser fingerprint management systems
4. Croxy static residential proxy
- Brief Introduction - static-residential-proxy
Croxy Static Residential Proxies provide long-term stable residential IPs sourced from real home networks. Ideal for scenarios requiring fixed network identities such as multi-account logins, social media management, or accessing e-commerce platforms.
Compared to dynamic proxies, static residential proxies maintain the same IP for a defined period, reducing the risk of detection due to frequent changes, perfect for enterprises that need a consistent network identity.
Recommended Use Cases:
- Multi-account login and identity simulation
- Cross-regional content management and session persistence
- Static network configurations for long-term tasks
- User behavior research via simulated access paths
Key Advantages:
- Stable residential IPs with configurable session durations
- Real household IP sources enhance authenticity
- Supports country, region, and city-level targeting
- Easy integration with browsers and proxy tools
5. Croxy static data center proxy
- Brief Introduction - static-data-center-proxy
Croxy Static Datacenter Proxies offer high-performance, high-availability fixed IPs deployed across multiple global datacenter nodes. They are tailored for applications demanding fast access and stable connections, such as web crawling, API testing, and performance monitoring.
This product offers a cost-effective solution for enterprises requiring rapid deployment and high concurrency capabilities.
Recommended Use Cases:
- Website structure crawling and API endpoint testing
- Simulating user experience from different regions
- Automation scripts, software testing, and quality assurance
- Multi-region deployment of access nodes
Key Advantages:
- Stable datacenter IPs with IP whitelisting support
- High-speed, low-latency connections from global nodes
- Transparent pricing with scalable configuration
- Simple integration with scraping frameworks and monitoring systems