FlashProxy - proxy service review

What is FlashProxy?

FlashProxy is a premium proxy infrastructure provider known for its massive scale and ethical sourcing. With a network of over 95 million unique IPs spanning 190+ countries, it offers one of the largest and most reliable proxy pools in the market today.

The service focuses on authenticity, providing Residential and Mobile IPs that originate from real user devices rather than data centers. This ensures that your traffic looks 100% genuine, significantly reducing the risk of bans or detection.

Whether you are managing social media accounts, scraping data, or verifying ads, FlashProxy provides the speed and stability needed for high-performance automation.

Pairing these reliable proxies with the Undetectable browser maximizes your anonymity. It allows you to precisely match your proxy location to your browser profile settings, ensuring a consistent digital fingerprint that bypasses blocks, CAPTCHA, and geo-restrictions with ease.

What Are The Proxies FlashProxy Offers

Here’s a quick overview of everything FlashProxy has to offer. We’ll examine each proxy service more closely, along with key features.

Residential proxies

FlashProxy’s residential network is its flagship product, designed for users who need maximum legitimacy. You get access to a massive pool of ethically sourced IPs that mimic real-user behavior perfectly.

Massive Proxy Pool: Access over 95M+ IPs across 190+ countries.

Access over 95M+ IPs across 190+ countries. Precise Targeting: Filter by Country, State, and City to match your browser profile’s location settings.

Filter by Country, State, and City to match your browser profile’s location settings. Customizable Sessions: Choose between rotating IPs for scraping or sticky sessions (customizable from seconds to hours).

Choose between rotating IPs for scraping or sticky sessions (customizable from seconds to hours). High Performance: 99.9% uptime and lightning-fast response times (<0.5s).

99.9% uptime and lightning-fast response times (<0.5s). No Contracts: Flexible pay-as-you-go pricing starting at $2.99/GB.

Additionally, you can use the “Unlimited Residential” feature for heavy workloads. This ensures you have dedicated resources for tasks like high-volume scraping or email management without worrying about bandwidth caps.

Datacenter proxies

What makes FlashProxy datacenter proxies stand out is their speed and cost-efficiency. While they are easier to identify than residential proxies, they are a great option for those who value high performance and stability at a great price (starting at $3.00/day). Here’s what you get:

Unlimited traffic

High-speed connections (up to 200 Mbps)

USA Only

Easy integration and API support

ISP proxies

These proxies combine the best of residential and datacenter proxies. They offer great performance at a low cost while still maintaining high authenticity. ISP proxies are a great option for long-term projects like social media management, brand protection, and banking. Starting at $2.75/IP, these proxies offer:

Static residential IPs

Hosted on real ISP networks

High trust scores for "suspicious" login prevention

API support

Mobile proxies

Finally, mobile proxies come from mobile devices in real 3G/4G/5G mobile carrier networks. They have exceptionally high trust ratings, minimizing the chance of bans, blocks, and other interruptions to your workflow. With support for carriers in the UK, Netherlands, and beyond, you get:

Automatic IP rotation

Real carrier IP addresses

Highest anonymity rating available

FlashProxy and Undetectable - Common use cases

Undetectable’s exceptional features, combined with FlashProxy’s performance (400-500ms speeds) and ethical proxy sourcing, allow you to use them however you want:

Social Media Automation: Safely manage accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

Safely manage accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. E-commerce: Run multiple seller accounts on Amazon, eBay, or Shopify without linking.

Run multiple seller accounts on Amazon, eBay, or Shopify without linking. Ad Verification: Prevent fraud and ensure your ads appear correctly in different geos.

Prevent fraud and ensure your ads appear correctly in different geos. Web Scraping: Collect data from complex websites without getting blocked.

Collect data from complex websites without getting blocked. SEO Monitoring: Check search engine rankings from any city in the world.

Pricing of FlashProxy

FlashProxy’s pricing is competitive for its level of performance:

How To Use The Undetectable Browser With FlashProxy

Adding proxies to Undetectable is easy. You can generate a list in the FlashProxy dashboard with an unlimited number of sessions and add it to Undetectable through the Proxy Manager’s import feature. Undetectable recognizes the standard host:port:login:password format provided by FlashProxy.

Alternatively, you can add a proxy when you create a profile. Click the Main icon and select the New Proxy option below. Select the proxy type (HTTP or SOCKS5), and paste the host:port:login:password string from the FlashProxy dashboard. You can perform a quick test by clicking the Check Proxy icon.

Conclusion

FlashProxy proves to be a top-tier solution for professionals who refuse to compromise on speed or security. With an ethically sourced pool of over 95 million IPs and response times consistently under 0.5 seconds, it provides the robust infrastructure needed to support Undetectable’s advanced fingerprinting technology.

Whether you are scaling social media automation, gathering market intelligence, or managing e-commerce stores, the combination of FlashProxy and Undetectable ensures your operations remain seamless and anonymous.

