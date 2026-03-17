Froxy - proxy service review

Froxy — a proxy service for scraping, analytics, and tasks with precise geotargeting.

If you need a proxy service not just “for everything,” but for specific real-world use cases — data collection, SERP checking, market analysis, multi-account management, and geo-based content testing — Froxy looks like a logical choice.

The service offers residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies, flexible rotation settings, support for HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and an API for managing subscriptions and infrastructure.

Froxy’s network covers more than 10 million IP addresses across 200+ locations, with precise targeting available down to the city level and even a specific ISP.

What Froxy Is and Who It’s For

Froxy is a proxy provider designed for teams and professionals who value not only the IP addresses themselves, but also reliable proxy performance, flexible scalability, a user-friendly control panel, and support that doesn’t disappear after payment.

It’s a good fit for people who regularly work with data. If you check SERPs across different countries, collect marketplace pricing data, test ad campaigns by region, research competitors, or want to run automation without constantly fighting blocks and CAPTCHA, Froxy already has the infrastructure for those tasks.

Key Features of Froxy

With Froxy, you can use residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies along with different protocols. That’s convenient when different teams or workflows have different requirements: some sensitive scenarios call for more human-like residential or mobile IPs, while large-scale requests are more about the speed and cost efficiency of datacenter proxies.

Froxy supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, multithreading, and API integrations. Its proxies can be used with cURL, Python, Go, Node.js, PHP, and other tools.

If you work with custom infrastructure, Froxy’s API is especially useful: it lets you manage your account, plans, locations, subscriptions, and more. For more practical questions — from basic setup to standard integrations — the service also has a help center with step-by-step instructions.

IP rotation is available in a range from 90 to 3,600 seconds. In some cases, you’ll want to rotate often; in others, you’ll want to keep the session more sticky.

Froxy offers coverage in 200+ locations and precise targeting by country, city, and ISP — and for mobile proxies, by mobile carrier as well. That level of granularity matters when you’re checking real local SERPs, regional pricing, or how content behaves in a specific location.

Support is strong. The specialists work around the clock to solve problems rather than turning every issue into an argument about who’s right and who’s at fault.

Proxy plans include a $1.99 three-day trial with 100 MB, plus rollover of unused traffic to the next billing cycle if you renew on time. Starting prices are $5.50/month for residential proxies, $7.50/month for mobile proxies, and $24/month for datacenter proxies.

What Types of Proxies Froxy Offers

Residential Proxies

Froxy’s residential proxies are a pool of real IPs associated with regular user connections. Their main advantage is more natural-looking behavior from the perspective of anti-bot systems and greater trust from websites.

This option is typically used for scraping, price monitoring, SEO tasks, local SERP checks, and scenarios where it’s important to look like a regular user rather than a script.

Mobile Proxies

Froxy’s mobile proxies are built on 4G/5G mobile network IPs and work well when you need traffic that looks as natural as possible from a mobile user. Mobile IPs are less likely to get blocked because of how NAT works in mobile networks.

These proxies are useful for mobile testing, account management, ad placement checks, mobile content verification, and scenarios where platforms are especially strict about IP quality.

Datacenter Proxies

Froxy’s datacenter proxies are the format most often chosen for tasks where bandwidth, speed, and scale are the priority.

If residential and mobile proxies are usually selected for traffic authenticity, datacenter proxies are chosen for performance. They’re often used not instead of other proxy types, but alongside them.

Fast Proxies

If speed and throughput are what you focus on, Froxy’s fast proxies are usually the best fit. They’re optimized for high-speed data transfer and low latency.

HTTPS Proxies

Froxy’s HTTPS proxies work well for standard web scenarios where you need encrypted traffic, stable authentication, and compatibility with browsers, anti-detect environments, scrapers, and internal team tools. They’re a practical choice for working with websites, dashboards, local SERPs, and most standard scraping tasks.

SOCKS5 Proxies

Froxy’s SOCKS5 proxies are useful when you need more flexible traffic handling and compatibility not only with web requests, but also with apps, bots, automation, and non-standard networking scenarios.

This protocol is often the better choice when your stack goes beyond a regular browser or parser.

How to Get Started With Froxy Quickly

Undetectable users can get 20% off any Froxy service for the first month with the promo code UNDETECTABLE. The promo code can be used once per user.

Test Froxy proxies on a real task without unnecessary budget approvals: start with the trial, check compatibility with your stack, and then activate the discount for your first full month.

Final Thoughts

Froxy doesn’t try to force a single right proxy model for every task, and that’s a good thing. Residential and mobile proxies work well for natural-looking traffic; datacenter proxies are better for speed and scale; HTTPS covers standard web traffic; and SOCKS5 is a stronger fit for apps, bots, and more flexible networking scenarios.

On top of that, the service offers 200+ locations, flexible geo-targeting by country, city, and ISP, 24/7 support, and a useful bonus at sign-up: the promo code UNDETECTABLE gives you 20% off any Froxy service for 1 month, once per user.