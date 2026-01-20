GDT Agency - Review of an Advertising Account Rental Service

GDT Agency - A Leading Advertising Partner for Agency Ad Account Rental Services

GDT Agency is a pioneer advertising partner that provides agency ad account rental services for Facebook, Google, and TikTok. Our accounts are Meta whitelisted or agency-level, offering high spending capacity, quick approvals, and fewer policy restrictions, with the best rental fees starting around 1.5%.

GDT Agency offers trusted agency ad account rental for stable scaling. Get reliable access, expert support, and start running ads today.

How GDT Agency Provides Agency Account Access To Help Global Advertisers

GDT Agency gives global advertisers premium agency ad accounts with stronger performance and instant support that helps you run ads with confidence that personal accounts can't provide.

If you want an agency account that is stable, flexible, and with a high level of trust, GDT is one of the few options that truly delivers.

Here's how it actually works:

Account Infrastructure

GDT maintains verified agency accounts across Facebook, Google, and TikTok. These aren't new accounts created for each client but they're established accounts with years of history and proven track records.

Facebook agency accounts for rent : Meta whitelisted ad account that verified Business Managers with unlimited spending limits, clean compliance histories, and established trust with Meta's systems.

: Meta whitelisted ad account that verified Business Managers with unlimited spending limits, clean compliance histories, and established trust with Meta's systems. Google agency accounts for rent : advertiser-verified accounts with regional presence across major markets and proven spending capacity.

: advertiser-verified accounts with regional presence across major markets and proven spending capacity. TikTok agency accounts for rent: established accounts with better creative approval rates and unlimited spending limits than new advertiser accounts.

The accounts are structured as a legitimate agency infrastructure with proper business entities, complete documentation, and professional management.

Rental Model

GDT operates on a rental model rather than selling accounts outright. You rent access to established infrastructure instead of trying to build your own or purchasing questionable accounts from unknown sources.

This model has several advantages:

Lower upfront investment: you're not paying to build agency infrastructure from scratch, which takes years and significant capital.

you're not paying to build agency infrastructure from scratch, which takes years and significant capital. Flexibility: You can scale usage up or down based on your needs without being locked into owned assets that might not fit your evolving operation.

You can scale usage up or down based on your needs without being locked into owned assets that might not fit your evolving operation. Professional management: the accounts remain under GDT's ownership and management, which means proper maintenance and compliance oversight.

the accounts remain under GDT's ownership and management, which means proper maintenance and compliance oversight. Reduced personal risk: the accounts aren't tied to your personal business entities, providing operational separation.

the accounts aren't tied to your personal business entities, providing operational separation. Access to expertise: you benefit from GDT's platform relationships and compliance knowledge without building that capability in-house.

The rental model itself provides assurance. Therefore, GDT maintains ownership and has an incentive to keep accounts in good standing rather than selling them off and moving on.

Why Should Advertisers Choose GDT Agency for Agency Accounts?

Running ads has now undergone a major transformation with strict policies, no matter whether you’re running ads via Facebook, Google, or TikTok. These pressures have pushed advertisers to find solutions that help them run ads better. That’s where GDT’s agency accounts stand out.

So what makes GDT Agency worth choosing for agency accounts?

1. Real Track Record with Real Numbers

Founded in 2021, GDT Agency is one of the pioneers in agency ad account rental services. With over 5 years of experience, GDT Agency has contributed to the success stories of more than 500 businesses with more than 103 brands across 18 countries.

In 5 years of proven quality, GDT Agency is spending over $10 million on Facebook ads every month and helping our clients lower 10 - 15% CPAs, 10X return on advertisement spend (ROAS), and 300% increases in monthly revenue after switching to agency accounts.

2. Multi-Platform Agency Accounts for Diverse Industries

As the pioneer in the agency ad account rental industry, GDT Agency provides reliable agency ad accounts across several major social media platforms. Whether you are running ads on Facebook, Instagram, Google, or TikTok, GDT has the proper agency ad account to make it easier for you to handle different types of campaigns.

No matter which industry you work in, e-commerce, education, services, real estate, or B2B, these accounts are ready for a wide range of industries. You get stable performance, flexible usage, and support that fits the way modern businesses run ads today.

3. Best Rental Rates

GDTs offer the most competitive rate on the market, as well as an excellent pricing model with no hidden charges and no ambiguity in the terms.

Not only that, GDT agency publishes all the terms, fees, and policies transparently on the website to help marketers and advertisers understand exactly what they are signing up for and reduce confusion around spending requirements or account rules.

4. More Than 1,000 New Accounts Opened Per Month:

With the ability to open more than 1,000 new accounts/month, GDT can ensure growing advertisers always have enough capacity to expand campaigns smoothly.

5. Fast Setup and Account Replacement

Starting new campaigns shouldn’t take days of waiting. With GDT, your agency ad account is set up quickly so you can launch your campaign after 1-3 days. If any issue comes up, you don’t get stuck. GDT will be supplying you with a new account replacement to keep your campaigns running without long pauses or lost momentum.

6. Low Ad Account Disable Rate

GDT maintains a low ad account disable rate, ensuring smoother operations and lowering the risk of sudden shutdowns during active campaigns for advertisers.

According to the GDT Agency Internal performance report, GDT Agency managed about 1,250 active agency accounts and a total of 3,800 ad accounts, running more than 3,500 campaigns each month. In which, GDT Agency has maintained a remarkably low ad account disable rate of just 5%, far below the industry average of 5 - 8%.

Alongside this, the average ad approval time is less than 12 hours, ensuring that campaigns get launched quickly and without unnecessary delays.

7. Exclusive Support 24/7

A lot of users who have been renting GDT accounts for several months noted that what they appreciate most is the quick responses and clear instructions whenever an issue arises.

When you're running paid traffic, every hour your account is down costs you money. Therefore, having the presence of people who can actually help you resolve issues quickly is invaluable. GDT provides 24/7 support, so you're not left hanging when issues arise outside of business hours.

8. Clear Refund Policy for Unused Balances

If an advertiser plans to stop using the account, decides to pause the campaigns, or requests a refund, GDT refunds any remaining ad balance within 7 to 10 business days. This policy minimizes the financial risk and makes it easier for marketers to test and scale confidently.

How to Get Started with GDT Agency?

The process of getting GDT Agency services is very easy and fast. First, you get in touch with our team and tell us about your business, advertising goals, and the kind of campaigns and the platform that you will be running via our official channel below:

Hotline: +84 352 368 898

Email: agencygdt@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gdtagency/

GDT will evaluate your situation, your goals, and provide you with the best agency account based on your needs. Our team will also review your setup to ensure everything meets the advertising policy, no matter it is Facebook, Google, or TikTok.

Then you will be given access to the account, and the onboarding steps will be clearly communicated to you within 1 to 3 business days. After that, you can scale your campaigns without the fear of usual limits or stability issues that come with standard accounts.

Besides, the GDT team also helps to check your assets to make sure everything stays compliant with the advertising policy of the platform to lower the risk of restrictions. This is like adding another layer of security for advertisers.

Conclusion

Whether you need a Facebook, Google, or TikTok agency account, you will receive an agency account that not only appears to be trustworthy but also has the qualities of being flexible and purpose-built for serious advertising when working with GDT Agency.

Instead of struggling with different providers that come up with hundreds of problems, you have one trusted partner that provides you the high-quality agency accounts with fewer interruptions and clearer instructions.

If you want a high-quality agency account that keeps your marketing running smoothly across all major platforms, connect with GDT to enjoy the most appealing promotion program when renting agency ad accounts now!