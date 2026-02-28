IPOasis - proxy service review
What is IPOasis?
IPOasis is a global data intelligence service provider dedicated to delivering efficient, secure, and reliable solutions for data collection, processing, and analysis to enterprises, teams, and developers worldwide.
We firmly adhere to compliance-driven and ethical data acquisition principles. All IP resources are sourced through legal and transparent channels, ensuring a secure, sustainable, and trustworthy network environment.
This commitment fundamentally distinguishes IPOasis from services that rely on non-compliant or unethical network resources, particularly in terms of stability, credibility, and long-term usability.
Powered by an advanced technical architecture and a globally distributed network, IPOasis offers multiple proxy IP solutions and data management tools, widely used across diverse business scenarios, including:
- Web data collection and crawling projects
- Market research and competitive intelligence analysis
- Sneaker and limited-edition product releases
- Ad verification and anti-fraud solutions
- Affiliate marketing and traffic analysis
- Gaming and other high-concurrency, high-risk-control environments
Through continuous optimization of infrastructure and service capabilities, IPOasis enables users to operate more efficiently and reliably within complex global network environments.
Core Proxy Service Types
-
Rotating Residential Proxies
City-level targeted rotating IPs for precise geographic control.
-
Static Residential Proxies
Renewable IPs with a 30-day validity period, suitable for long-term operations.
-
Mobile Residential Proxies
Targetable by country, city, or ASN, sourced from real mobile networks.
IPOasis Services & Features
- All IPs support free trial (Get the test on Telegram - https://t.me/IPOASIS)
- Supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols
- Over 80 million IPs across 179 countries
[IPOasis Country .xlsx]
- High-quality technical support with responses within 5 minutes
- Custom IP solutions with a dedicated account manager
- Multiple payment options supported: bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies
- No KYC required for new users — registration via email only
IPOasis Pricing？
Proxy Type | Starting Price | Key Features
- Residential Proxies | From $0.78/GB
Traffic-based billing with tiered discounts (as low as $0.9/GB at 2000GB), high-performance dynamic IP rotation.
- Mobile Proxies | From $0.88/GB
Real mobile device IPs, support high concurrency, low latency, and reduced risk of blocks or bans.
- Static ISP Proxies | From $2.8/IP
Tier-1 carrier ISP infrastructure, clean and dedicated IPs, designed to unlock websites and social media platforms.