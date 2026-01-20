LajiaoHTTP - proxy service review

Exclusive Coupon for Undetectable Anti-Detection Browser Users

Enter the coupon code “Undetectable” on the LajiaoHTTP pricing page to receive an exclusive 10% off sitewide coupon!

Coupon Details:

Enjoy -10% off any discounted product across the entire site. Each user is limited to one use only.

How to Redeem:

Visit the website: https://www.lajiaohttp.com/?kwd=zz-undetectable Log in and complete account registration and identity verification Go to Purchase Plans → Confirm Plan → Confirm Product, then enter the coupon code “Undetectable” in the coupon code field on the payment page Complete the payment and enjoy your discount!

Product Description

LajiaoHTTP is a stable, secure, compliant, and cost-effective overseas IP proxy solution.

It selects IP resources from over 190 countries and regions worldwide, focusing on delivering reliable, fast, and efficient proxy services.

Supporting multiple protocols - including HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 - it provides transparent pricing and flexible plans that help cross-border businesses get started with ease.

Current LajiaoHTTP Products & Pricing

Why Choose LajiaoHTTP Proxy IP?

All-in-One Proxy Solution

It offers residential IPs and static residential proxies with dual ISPs, 99.9% network uptime, unlimited traffic quotas, and full protocol support (HTTP(S) / SOCKS5).

Ten Core Advantages

Free Trial: New users can receive 1–2GB of free dynamic residential proxy data.

New users can receive of free dynamic residential proxy data. Earn by Sharing: Its referral program offers 15% commission on first purchases and 5% on renewals ; commissions can be withdrawn once they exceed ¥40.

Its referral program offers and ; commissions can be withdrawn once they exceed ¥40. Cost-Efficient: It adopts industry-low pricing for premium resources, saving users over 35% compared to similar providers.

It adopts industry-low pricing for premium resources, saving users compared to similar providers. 24-Hour Refund: Users who are dissatisfied can request a refund within one business day.

Users who are dissatisfied can request a refund within one business day. Long-Term Stability: Its SOCKS5 IPs maintain longer average uptime — 20% higher than typical market alternatives.

Its SOCKS5 IPs maintain longer average uptime — 20% higher than typical market alternatives. Global Coverage: Over 190 countries/regions with precise city-level targeting to support localized operations.

Over with precise city-level targeting to support localized operations. Elastic Scalability: A super-cluster architecture enables unlimited concurrent sessions for high-load scenarios.

A super-cluster architecture for high-load scenarios. Smart Rotation: Custom 1–120 minute IP rotation with session persistence, compatible with common anti-bot mechanisms.

Custom IP rotation with session persistence, compatible with common anti-bot mechanisms. Dedicated Residential Lines: Real static residential IPs with broadband-grade routes and ASN whitelist verification ensure lower blocking risk.

Real static residential IPs with broadband-grade routes and ensure lower blocking risk. Efficiency Tools: API whitelisting and extraction features compatible with major programming languages and third-party tools.

Common Issues with Traditional Proxies — Fully Resolved

Unstable Connections Eliminated: A 99.9% SLA and distributed node architecture remove single-point failures and significantly reduce response time.

A 99.9% SLA and distributed node architecture remove single-point failures and significantly reduce response time. Security Risks Avoided: Certified security standards and a clean IP filtering system protect users from malicious or compromised IP resources.

LajiaoHTTP Proxy IP — Making Data Access Simpler