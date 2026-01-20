LajiaoHTTP - proxy service review
Exclusive Coupon for Undetectable Anti-Detection Browser Users
Enter the coupon code “Undetectable” on the LajiaoHTTP pricing page to receive an exclusive 10% off sitewide coupon!
Coupon Details:
Enjoy -10% off any discounted product across the entire site. Each user is limited to one use only.
How to Redeem:
- Visit the website: https://www.lajiaohttp.com/?kwd=zz-undetectable
- Log in and complete account registration and identity verification
- Go to Purchase Plans → Confirm Plan → Confirm Product, then enter the coupon code “Undetectable” in the coupon code field on the payment page
- Complete the payment and enjoy your discount!
Product Description
LajiaoHTTP is a stable, secure, compliant, and cost-effective overseas IP proxy solution.
It selects IP resources from over 190 countries and regions worldwide, focusing on delivering reliable, fast, and efficient proxy services.
Supporting multiple protocols - including HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 - it provides transparent pricing and flexible plans that help cross-border businesses get started with ease.
Current LajiaoHTTP Products & Pricing
- Static Long-term Residential IPs (per IP): From ¥9.9/month~1.41$/month — ideal for long-term multi-account operations on TikTok, Instagram, and similar platforms.
- Overseas Dynamic Residential IPs (per GB): From ¥5/GB~0.71$/month — suitable for data scraping, automated tasks, and scenarios requiring auto-rotating IPs.
- Unlimited Residential Proxy — Bandwidth Plan: ¥293/day~41.48$/day — includes dedicated servers, unlimited connections, unlimited bandwidth, and unlimited IPs; perfect for AI workloads requiring high concurrency and throughput.
- Unlimited Residential Proxy — Port Plan: ¥2.53/port/day~0.36$/port/day — multiple ports with unlimited bandwidth and IPs, capable of scraping any website.
Why Choose LajiaoHTTP Proxy IP?
All-in-One Proxy Solution
It offers residential IPs and static residential proxies with dual ISPs, 99.9% network uptime, unlimited traffic quotas, and full protocol support (HTTP(S) / SOCKS5).
Ten Core Advantages
- Free Trial: New users can receive 1–2GB of free dynamic residential proxy data.
- Earn by Sharing: Its referral program offers 15% commission on first purchases and 5% on renewals; commissions can be withdrawn once they exceed ¥40.
- Cost-Efficient: It adopts industry-low pricing for premium resources, saving users over 35% compared to similar providers.
- 24-Hour Refund: Users who are dissatisfied can request a refund within one business day.
- Long-Term Stability: Its SOCKS5 IPs maintain longer average uptime — 20% higher than typical market alternatives.
- Global Coverage: Over 190 countries/regions with precise city-level targeting to support localized operations.
- Elastic Scalability: A super-cluster architecture enables unlimited concurrent sessions for high-load scenarios.
- Smart Rotation: Custom 1–120 minute IP rotation with session persistence, compatible with common anti-bot mechanisms.
- Dedicated Residential Lines: Real static residential IPs with broadband-grade routes and ASN whitelist verification ensure lower blocking risk.
- Efficiency Tools: API whitelisting and extraction features compatible with major programming languages and third-party tools.
Common Issues with Traditional Proxies — Fully Resolved
- Unstable Connections Eliminated: A 99.9% SLA and distributed node architecture remove single-point failures and significantly reduce response time.
- Security Risks Avoided: Certified security standards and a clean IP filtering system protect users from malicious or compromised IP resources.
LajiaoHTTP Proxy IP — Making Data Access Simpler
- Full-Scenario Coverage: Suitable for e-commerce monitoring, public-opinion analysis, ad verification, SEO optimization, and over 200 additional use cases.
- Seamless Integration: Supports major programming languages with comprehensive API access.
- 24/7 Technical Support: Provides dedicated account managers for one-on-one assistance and ensures a guaranteed 24-hour refund window.