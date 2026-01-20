Logo
LajiaoHTTP - proxy service review

Exclusive Coupon for Undetectable Anti-Detection Browser Users

Enter the coupon code “Undetectable” on the LajiaoHTTP pricing page to receive an exclusive 10% off sitewide coupon!

Coupon Details:

Enjoy -10% off any discounted product across the entire site. Each user is limited to one use only.

How to Redeem:

  1. Visit the website: https://www.lajiaohttp.com/?kwd=zz-undetectable
  2. Log in and complete account registration and identity verification
  3. Go to Purchase Plans → Confirm Plan → Confirm Product, then enter the coupon code “Undetectable” in the coupon code field on the payment page
  4. Complete the payment and enjoy your discount!

Product Description

LajiaoHTTP is a stable, secure, compliant, and cost-effective overseas IP proxy solution.

It selects IP resources from over 190 countries and regions worldwide, focusing on delivering reliable, fast, and efficient proxy services.

Supporting multiple protocols - including HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 - it provides transparent pricing and flexible plans that help cross-border businesses get started with ease.

Current LajiaoHTTP Products & Pricing

Why Choose LajiaoHTTP Proxy IP?

All-in-One Proxy Solution

It offers residential IPs and static residential proxies with dual ISPs, 99.9% network uptime, unlimited traffic quotas, and full protocol support (HTTP(S) / SOCKS5).

Ten Core Advantages

  • Free Trial: New users can receive 1–2GB of free dynamic residential proxy data.
  • Earn by Sharing: Its referral program offers 15% commission on first purchases and 5% on renewals; commissions can be withdrawn once they exceed ¥40.
  • Cost-Efficient: It adopts industry-low pricing for premium resources, saving users over 35% compared to similar providers.
  • 24-Hour Refund: Users who are dissatisfied can request a refund within one business day.
  • Long-Term Stability: Its SOCKS5 IPs maintain longer average uptime — 20% higher than typical market alternatives.
  • Global Coverage: Over 190 countries/regions with precise city-level targeting to support localized operations.
  • Elastic Scalability: A super-cluster architecture enables unlimited concurrent sessions for high-load scenarios.
  • Smart Rotation: Custom 1–120 minute IP rotation with session persistence, compatible with common anti-bot mechanisms.
  • Dedicated Residential Lines: Real static residential IPs with broadband-grade routes and ASN whitelist verification ensure lower blocking risk.
  • Efficiency Tools: API whitelisting and extraction features compatible with major programming languages and third-party tools.

Common Issues with Traditional Proxies — Fully Resolved

  • Unstable Connections Eliminated: A 99.9% SLA and distributed node architecture remove single-point failures and significantly reduce response time.
  • Security Risks Avoided: Certified security standards and a clean IP filtering system protect users from malicious or compromised IP resources.

LajiaoHTTP Proxy IP — Making Data Access Simpler

  • Full-Scenario Coverage: Suitable for e-commerce monitoring, public-opinion analysis, ad verification, SEO optimization, and over 200 additional use cases.
  • Seamless Integration: Supports major programming languages with comprehensive API access.
  • 24/7 Technical Support: Provides dedicated account managers for one-on-one assistance and ensures a guaranteed 24-hour refund window.