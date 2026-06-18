LokiProxy - proxy service review

Best Residential Proxy Provider 2026 - LokiProxy

LokiProxy is a global residential proxy service provider, offering over 35 million real residential IPs across 190+ countries and regions.

Whether for e-commerce store management, social media account operations, or automation tasks, LokiProxy delivers a high connection success rate of up to 99.9% with millisecond-level response times.

The platform offers five main types of proxies:

Rotating Residential Proxies:

Priced as low as $0.48/GB, these proxies support automatic IP rotation and are ideal for web scraping, data collection, and other scenarios that require frequent IP changes.

Mobile Proxies:

Starting from $1.3/GB, these proxies are sourced from real mobile networks, support high-concurrency requests, and cover authentic 3G/4G/5G environments, delivering excellent success rates.

Static Residential Proxies:

Available from just $1.99 for first-time users, offering stable, high-purity IPs suitable for long-session use cases such as social media accounts and e-commerce stores.

Unlimited Proxies:

Starting at $58/day, with hourly testing available from $12/hour. Designed for high-traffic users, these proxies eliminate bandwidth concerns and support customization in selected countries, making them ideal for long-duration, stable connections.

Short-Term IP Plans:

Starting from $0.02/IP, supporting precise geo-targeting at country, state, and city levels. These proxies come with unlimited traffic per IP and can be flexibly accessed via client tools, making them suitable for tasks requiring high location accuracy.

In terms of pricing, LokiProxy is typically around 30% lower than the market average, achieving a strong balance between cost efficiency and performance.

Why choose LokiProxy?

Free trial available

Flexible resale via CDKey allocation

35M+ real residential IP pool

Targeting by country, region, and ASN

Up to 99.8% IP purity

Unlimited concurrent sessions

Stable connections with response times under 0.5s

With high-quality IP resources, stable connectivity, and competitive pricing, LokiProxy enables users to operate more efficiently and reliably in complex and dynamic network environments.

For businesses with high demands on network performance, choosing the right proxy service can directly impact outcomes—and LokiProxy stands out as a solution worth prioritizing for both performance and reliability.