LP-CRM - CRM system overview

CRM system for online stores LP-CRM

LP-CRM is a Ukrainian CRM system designed specifically for product-based businesses. It consolidates orders from multiple sources, automates request processing, and displays analytics in a convenient format. The main goal of LP-CRM is to help you reduce losses at every stage of the sales process and increase profits through automation.

What are the benefits of LP-CRM?

1. Organizing all requests

When requests come from different sources — website, messengers, marketplaces — managers get confused, contacts get lost, and callbacks are forgotten.

As a result: up to 30% of clients don’t complete a purchase. With LP-CRM, all orders are collected in a single system and automatically distributed among departments. Each request has a status, so you can see exactly what stage it’s at. No request is ever lost, and your sales conversion increases by 20–25% without extra advertising costs.

2. Clear interface

Many systems are overloaded with features that nobody actually uses. Managers get lost in menus, waste time searching for the right button, and spend more time “figuring things out” than making sales.

As a result: requests are processed slowly, and customers leave. LP-CRM has a simple and intuitive interface. Managers see all orders in one window and immediately know what to do next.

Even a new employee can start working fully in just 30 minutes after setup. Your team doesn’t waste time learning or searching; they work fast and efficiently. Processing speed increases 2–3 times, generating more sales without additional costs.

3. Automation

Manual order processing, calls, and confirmations take hours. If a manager is tired, they might forget to update a status or create a shipping label.

As a result: processing speed drops, and customers go to competitors. With LP-CRM, you can set automatic status updates according to your scenarios, reminders, and special tags, pull customer data, and generate shipping documents with one click.

Order processing time drops from 5 minutes to 1 minute, and your sales team handles 4 times more requests.

4. Accurate analytics

Business often runs blindly: ads are running, requests are coming in, but nobody knows which offer brings profit and which just “eats the budget.”

LP-CRM provides detailed analytics on offers, traffic sources, and managers. You see which ads work, which managers sell, and which are underperforming. By stopping unprofitable campaigns and focusing on profitable ones, you can save up to 40% of your budget.

5. Free modules

Most CRMs charge separately for additional modules. The price skyrockets, forcing businesses to overpay or work with limited functionality. In LP-CRM, all key modules are built-in at no extra cost:

integrations with popular delivery services;

platforms for online stores and marketplaces;

SMS messaging and IP-telephony services;

webhooks.

You get a fully functional tool immediately, without hidden costs.

6. Scalability

Some CRMs work as a “black box”: you can’t connect third-party services or scale your business. As a result: your growth is limited. LP-CRM has an open API.

Easy integration with websites, landing pages, advertising platforms, and third-party services.

Ability to create custom modules and automations tailored to your business. Scale without limits — the system adapts to your business, not the other way around.

Why LP-CRM is profitable for you

You stop losing customers.

All analytics are at your fingertips.

Managers work faster and more efficiently.

You increase profit without losing requests.

What users say

LP-CRM users leave mostly positive reviews. On Google, LP-CRM has over 2,000 reviews with a 5-star average rating, reflecting a high level of user satisfaction. On LiveBusiness, entrepreneurs praise LP-CRM for integrations with marketplaces and delivery services and note that even beginners easily understand the system. Users also highlight flexible settings and high-quality support. Overall, reviews confirm LP-CRM’s ease of implementation, speed, and cost-effective usage.

How to start using LP-CRM: step by step

Registration Go to the LP-CRM website → Click “Register” → Enter your details → Confirm your account. Choosing a plan Select a plan or use the 14-day free trial. Connecting your business ** Add your online store, landing page, or marketplace. Setting up the sales funnel Use ready-made templates: New → Confirmed → Shipped → Completed, or customize your own. Adding managers Create employee accounts and set access rights. Support Technical support will help with setup and integrations.

Free demonstration

You can also get a free demo from our managers. Simply register on the LP-CRM website, and we’ll show you all the system features so you can immediately see how it works for your business.

Conclusion

LP-CRM is a simple-to-use and fast-to-implement CRM system for online stores and product-based businesses. It helps you:

process all requests without losses;

access analytics in real time;

work fast and efficiently even for beginners;

integrate with websites, landing pages, and delivery services;

use free modules and an open API;

get support and demos from our managers.

Start using LP-CRM today — register and test the system free for 14 days to see its effectiveness for your business.