LuckyCards - virtual card service overview

What is LuckyCards

LuckyCards is a fintech platform issuing virtual cards for affiliate teams and media buyers running traffic through Facebook, TikTok, Google, MGID, and other ad platforms. The service was built inside LuckyGroup — a media buying holding with a decade-long history and its own in-house buyer teams.

Today LuckyCards combines 25+ exclusive BINs across 5 GEOs and 3 currencies, team functionality with a flexible role system, a RESTful API, a financial concierge instead of standard support, and a transparent fee model.

Transparent fees with no hidden costs

What's free:

0% card maintenance

0% on successful payments

0% on internal transfers

$0 for declines when decline rate is below 20%

$0 for closing inactive cards

0% on refunds

What's paid:

4% on account top-ups (reduced individual rates for larger teams)

$1 to $2 per card issuance

25+ exclusive BINs across 5 GEOs

The platform offers more than 25 exclusive bank BINs issued across 5 GEOs and 3 currencies. This pool is specifically curated for media buying needs — focused on BINs with high trust and stable binding to Facebook, TikTok, Google, and Bing ad accounts.

As a bonus, the service offers virtual cards for any purchases and business expenses, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support.

Team functionality and role model

LuckyCards is built for team-based work. The system includes a flexible role model: company owner, team lead, and media buyer. Each role gets its own set of permissions.

Two card types for different scenarios

LuckyCards supports two card types:

Limit-based cards: cards with their own balance for full spending control.

cards with their own balance for full spending control. Account-balance cards: cards linked to your account balance for maximum payment flexibility.

RESTful API for full automation

For teams operating at scale, there's a full-featured RESTful API.

Through it, you can automate the entire card workflow — from issuance to analytics.

Financial concierge instead of standard support

LuckyCards has a financial concierge — a manager who supports your team 24/7 and handles financial issues in the team's own language: resolves payment delays, helps select the right BIN for a specific traffic source, and negotiates individual terms for larger teams.

90%+ binding rate to ad platforms

On LuckyCards, card binding to Facebook, TikTok, Google, and other ad platform accounts has an average rate above 90% — a result proven on the in-house LuckyTeam with multi-million-dollar budgets.

Exclusive promo code for Undetectable users

A special offer is available for teams coming from the Undetectable community.

Promo code: UNDETECTABLE100

What you get: 100 free virtual cards on any BIN from the available catalog.

How to apply: submit a request at luckycards.io and send the promo code to our manager.

Sign up now →