LuckyCards - virtual card service overview
What is LuckyCards
LuckyCards is a fintech platform issuing virtual cards for affiliate teams and media buyers running traffic through Facebook, TikTok, Google, MGID, and other ad platforms. The service was built inside LuckyGroup — a media buying holding with a decade-long history and its own in-house buyer teams.
Today LuckyCards combines 25+ exclusive BINs across 5 GEOs and 3 currencies, team functionality with a flexible role system, a RESTful API, a financial concierge instead of standard support, and a transparent fee model.
Transparent fees with no hidden costs
What's free:
- 0% card maintenance
- 0% on successful payments
- 0% on internal transfers
- $0 for declines when decline rate is below 20%
- $0 for closing inactive cards
- 0% on refunds
What's paid:
- 4% on account top-ups (reduced individual rates for larger teams)
- $1 to $2 per card issuance
25+ exclusive BINs across 5 GEOs
The platform offers more than 25 exclusive bank BINs issued across 5 GEOs and 3 currencies. This pool is specifically curated for media buying needs — focused on BINs with high trust and stable binding to Facebook, TikTok, Google, and Bing ad accounts.
As a bonus, the service offers virtual cards for any purchases and business expenses, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support.
Team functionality and role model
LuckyCards is built for team-based work. The system includes a flexible role model: company owner, team lead, and media buyer. Each role gets its own set of permissions.
Two card types for different scenarios
LuckyCards supports two card types:
- Limit-based cards: cards with their own balance for full spending control.
- Account-balance cards: cards linked to your account balance for maximum payment flexibility.
RESTful API for full automation
For teams operating at scale, there's a full-featured RESTful API.
Through it, you can automate the entire card workflow — from issuance to analytics.
Financial concierge instead of standard support
LuckyCards has a financial concierge — a manager who supports your team 24/7 and handles financial issues in the team's own language: resolves payment delays, helps select the right BIN for a specific traffic source, and negotiates individual terms for larger teams.
90%+ binding rate to ad platforms
On LuckyCards, card binding to Facebook, TikTok, Google, and other ad platform accounts has an average rate above 90% — a result proven on the in-house LuckyTeam with multi-million-dollar budgets.
Exclusive promo code for Undetectable users
A special offer is available for teams coming from the Undetectable community.
Promo code: UNDETECTABLE100
What you get: 100 free virtual cards on any BIN from the available catalog.
How to apply: submit a request at luckycards.io and send the promo code to our manager.