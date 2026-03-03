Multicards - virtual card service overview

Multicards.io is a virtual card service created primarily for arbitrage teams and solo buyers who value stable BINs, minimized payment risks, and transparent expense control. The cards are used for advertising platforms, including Facebook, Google, TikTok, and others, and Google Pay and Apple Pay are also available for various online purchases.

Advantages of Multicards

More than 80 BINs across 5 GEOs (USD & EUR) available, with the list constantly expanding.

First top-up up to $5,000 with zero commission and from 5 free cards for all new clients.

Individual terms for VIP teams based on volume and specific needs. Discussed individually through an account manager.

Excellent 24/7 support and accounting, with a dedicated professional service manager assigned to each team to assist with any issues.

Flexible functionality: bulk actions with cards and roles, one-click restriction of buyer access to the system and cards, detailed expense control, and the ability to integrate via API.

Top-up fee — up to 3%

Transaction fee — 0%

No fee for declines

Free card maintenance

Possibilities of using virtual cards

The service places strong emphasis on a set of features that help efficiently distribute roles within a team and control budget allocation. For example:

Role distribution and corresponding functionality can be assigned among the owner, team lead, media buyer, and even a financial manager. This structure allows the entire team to operate efficiently without account overlap or constant re-logins.

Limit-based cards allow flexible management of daily and total spending limits. These cards can be linked to a shared balance without restrictions, or alternatively, spending can be capped to prevent buyers from overspending the allocated budget.

The intuitive interface enables quick navigation across key features and provides visibility into all essential metrics. Important sections include statistics, balance, cards, team, and more.

A dedicated financial manager role allows reporting tables to be generated directly from the dashboard, covering all current expenses and top-ups.

Data export is available across key sections related to top-ups, budget allocation among the team, and all transactions, in CSV and XLSX formats.

All this allows you to quickly calculate advertising and administrative expenses and effectively manage finances.

Promotion for new clients

The promo code UNDETECTABLE is active and gives you 20 free cards plus your first top-up up to $5,000 with 0% commission. Visit the website and test the cards without unnecessary costs.