MyBid - ad network platform overview

There are many ad networks out there today. But not all of them offer flexible conditions and high‑quality traffic at the same time.

MyBid is a platform that originally worked only through personal managers, and later added the ability to run campaigns on your own. This makes the service a good fit for different skill levels and different tasks.

What MyBid is

MyBid is an online advertising platform that has been around since 2020. At first, the network offered only a fully managed service: you provided the budget and creatives, and MyBid’s specialists set up the campaigns using their own knowledge of traffic sources.

In 2024, the platform expanded its features by launching a self‑service mode. Now you can choose between:

Managed service — the network’s media buyers run your campaigns for you.

Self‑service — you create and optimise your own campaigns through your personal dashboard.

This approach makes the network suitable for both beginners and experienced professionals.

Main ad formats

MyBid supports several types of ads. Each format solves different tasks and works well for specific verticals.

Push notifications

A classic format where ads come as system notifications on the user’s device (if they have subscribed). It works well for utilities, dating, financial offers, and other mass‑market verticals.

In‑Page Push

This is a banner styled like a push notification, but it appears directly on a website page and does not require a subscription. It is one of the network’s most popular formats thanks to its high engagement.

Popunder

The ad opens in a new tab behind the active browser window. This format is well known to affiliate marketers and suits offers that need a broad audience.

Video ads

Short video clips that play before the main content. They give you a great way to show your product or service in action.

Banners

Classic display advertising placed on partner websites. A standard tool that still gets the job done.

Telegram Mini Apps (TMA)

One of the most modern formats. Ads are integrated directly into mini‑apps inside Telegram. The messenger’s audience is highly engaged and interested in tech topics. Tests show that conversions in this format are noticeably higher than with traditional display ads.

Ways to work with the platform

The main thing that sets MyBid apart from many other networks is having two full‑fledged modes.

Managed mode

Perfect for those who don’t want to dive into the details of campaign settings. After you sign up, a personal manager gets in touch with you. They help define your strategy, choose formats, and pick traffic sources. The manager uses pre‑prepared lists of good and bad placements, so you don’t waste your budget on traffic that is unlikely to perform well.

All campaign changes are made by the manager. You can only pause or resume your ads. It’s a trade‑off between convenience and reaction speed.

Self‑service mode

For advertisers who prefer full control. Your dashboard gives you access to all the tools: creating campaigns, adjusting bids, detailed targeting, blacklists and whitelists of sources, as well as budget settings.

There are two ways to create a campaign:

Express mode — a minimal set of parameters: your landing page URL, choice of platform, payment model, and basic targeting by country and operating system.

Custom mode — full access to all settings: geo‑targeting down to the city level, filtering by browsers, device types, providers, and even the ability to set individual bids for different traffic sources.

Opportunities for publishers

MyBid lets not only advertisers earn money, but also website and app owners. Simply register as a publisher, get your placement code, and put it on your pages. The platform checks the quality of your sites, and then ads from the network’s advertisers start showing.

Payments are made regularly, and several withdrawal methods are available.

Collecting push subscriptions as extra income

There is a useful feature for advertisers — collecting push subscriptions from your landing page visitors.

Even if a user does not complete the main goal, they can still subscribe to notifications. The landing page owner then earns extra money from those subscriptions. It is an easy way to improve your campaign profitability.

Referral programme

MyBid encourages you to bring in new clients. An advertiser who refers another advertiser gets a percentage of that person’s spending. A publisher who refers a new publisher gets a percentage of that publisher’s earnings. Payments are added to your balance every month.

Advantages and things to keep in mind

Key strengths of the platform:

Choice between managed and self‑service modes.

No extra fee for having managers run your campaigns.

Multiple ad formats — from classic push to modern TMA.

Clear interface and round‑the‑clock support.

You can earn not only as an advertiser, but also as a publisher or a referral partner.

Some limitations:

In managed mode, changes are made through your manager, which can take some time.

The network’s traffic focuses on certain verticals (not every format is a good fit for strict brand‑safe campaigns).

Talking directly with your manager means you need to know English or Russian.

Conclusion

MyBid is a modern ad network that has grown from a classic managed service into a hybrid model. It works well for those who are just starting with paid traffic, as well as for experienced media buyers who are used to controlling every single setting themselves.

Having Telegram Mini Apps as a format, the ability to collect push subscriptions, and a referral programme make the platform interesting from many different angles.

If you are looking for an ad network with flexible conditions and up‑to‑date formats — MyBid is worth your attention.