NodeMaven: Premium Residential Proxies x Undetectable

About NodeMaven

NodeMaven is a leading proxy provider specializing in high-quality residential and mobile proxies. Designed for digital hustlers, NodeMaven provides anonymity, stability, and scalability for various online activities, including multi-accounting, web scraping, and affiliate marketing.

Key NodeMaven Features

NodeMaven’s premium infrastructure is purpose-built for digital hustlers who need reliability, scalability, and stealth.

Here’s what sets us apart:

High-Quality IP Pools

Get access to some of the most trusted IPs on the market.

Ethically sourced residential and mobile IPs

Global coverage across cities, countries, and ISPs

Higher trust scores on major platforms (e.g., Meta, TikTok, Amazon)

Reduced bans and fewer CAPTCHA interruptions

Easy Integration

Designed to plug and play with top-tier anti-detect browsers.

Fully compatible with Undetectable’s anti-detect engine

Seamless alignment of proxy IP with browser fingerprint

Supports multiple profiles without platform cross-detection

Ideal for use cases like account farming, ad verification, scraping, and automation

Flexible Session Options

Choose the session type that fits your workflow.

Rotating IPs for data scraping, ad monitoring, and fast tasks

Sticky sessions (up to 24h) for account logins and persistent identity

Quick toggling between session types from the dashboard

Supports massive scaling across concurrent accounts

Why Use NodeMaven Proxies with Undetectable

Undetectable’s browser profiles mask your fingerprint, while NodeMaven’s proxies disguise your IP — together, they provide maximum anonymity. This is essential for:

Managing multiple platform accounts from different IPs

Avoiding detection during airdrop or retrodrop farming

Running safe and compliant affiliate or e-commerce campaigns

This setup empowers users to scale without being blocked or flagged, even under platforms with strict anti-fraud systems like Meta or Google.

Integration with Undetectable

Combining NodeMaven proxies with Undetectable's browser enhances online anonymity and reduces the risk of detection. Users can manage multiple accounts effortlessly, with each session appearing as a unique user to target platforms.

How to Set Up NodeMaven Proxies in Undetectable

Obtain proxy details: Log in to your NodeMaven account and navigate to the dashboard to retrieve your proxy credentials.

Open Undetectable: Launch the Undetectable browser and go to the "Proxy Manager" section.

Add new proxy: Type: Select HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 based on your preference.

Select HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 based on your preference. IP Address: Enter the proxy IP provided by NodeMaven.

Enter the proxy IP provided by NodeMaven. Port: Input the corresponding port number.

Input the corresponding port number. Username & Password: Enter your NodeMaven proxy credentials.

Assign proxy to profile: Once added, assign the proxy to your desired browser profile within Undetectable.

*Note: For bulk proxy additions, Undetectable supports importing proxy lists in .txt format.

Exclusive Offer

As a valued partner, NodeMaven offers Undetectable users an exclusive opportunity to increase proxy traffic by 80% across all packages

Promo Code: UNDETECTABLE80

Apply this code during checkout on NodeMaven's website to avail the discount.

NodeMaven x Undetectable

For digital professionals and automation teams who rely on stealth, the combination of NodeMaven and Undetectable offers a powerful, plug-and-play solution. By pairing NodeMaven’s high-trust residential and mobile proxies with Undetectable’s advanced anti-detect browser, users gain:

Unmatched session anonymity and fingerprint masking

Seamless multi-account workflows without bans or interruptions

Scalable infrastructure to support everything from account farming to affiliate automation

Whether you’re managing dozens of browser profiles or scaling campaigns across platforms, NodeMaven + Undetectable is the stealth stack that helps you stay one step ahead.