Novada - proxy service review

Novada, Your All-Round Data Empowerment Partner

Novada, as your crucial growth tool for data-driven business, we not only provide cutting-edge IP proxy services, but also build a comprehensive solution spanning the entire data acquisition process, from basic IP proxies to complex web scraping and customized dataset delivery. Novada is committed to clearing all obstacles for you, allowing you to easily master data and win the future.

Novada's Core Functions

Novada's IP proxy product is your passport to the data world. We provide multi-dimensional, high-purity IP resources to ensure smooth access in any scenario.

1. Rotating Residential Proxies: Unlimited Possibilities of Simulating Real Users

Rotating residential proxies, as the name suggests, are proxy services where IP addresses are constantly and automatically changing and originate from real home networks. Their core value lies in "dynamism" and "high credibility."

Core Value High Anonymity and Rotating IPs: Each connection or request may use a different IP, effectively simulating the access behavior of a large number of real users, easily avoiding blockages caused by high-frequency access from a single IP. High Credibility: IP addresses come from real home broadband networks. From the target website's perspective, you are an ordinary home user, not suspicious datacenter traffic. This allows you to easily access websites sensitive to datacenter IPs, such as social media and e-commerce platforms.



Novada's rotating residential proxy pool covers 220+ countries and regions globally, boasting over 100 million real residential IPs, and supports both "rotating sessions" and long-term "sticky sessions" options, perfectly adapting to scenarios requiring high anonymity and real IP rotation, such as large-scale web scraping, localized data collection, and multi-account social media management. Register now and enjoy a super value package of $5.5/5GB!

2. Rotating ISP Proxies and Static ISP Proxies: Combining the Authenticity of Residential IPs with the Speed of datacenters

Novada's ISP proxy product is a residential proxy hosted in a datacenter. It perfectly combines the high speed and stability of datacenters with the high credibility of residential IPs, making it an ideal choice for professional applications.

Core Value High Credibility and Excellent Performance: IPs come directly from Internet Service Providers (ISPs), with a clean source and are not easily identified. At the same time, due to shorter network paths, data transmission efficiency is higher and response speed is faster. High Stability: ISP IPs have a good reputation, and the risk of being blocked is much lower than ordinary datacenter IPs, which can meet business needs requiring continuous, stable, and high-speed access.



We offer both rotating and static ISP proxy services. Rotating ISP proxies are suitable for scenarios requiring frequent IP changes and high-speed transmission; while static ISP proxies provide a stable and reliable solution for businesses that need to maintain a fixed IP (such as long-term login to e-commerce/social accounts, bank transactions, etc.). Novada's static ISP proxy pool has over 500,000 high-quality IPs from premium ASN providers like AT&T and Sprint, ensuring up to 99.9% network availability.

3. Datacenter Proxies and Mobile Proxies: Tools for High Efficiency and Anti-Detection

Datacenter Proxies: Known for their advantages of "high throughput, high efficiency, and low cost," they are particularly suitable for large-scale data collection, bulk registration, and traffic distribution tasks. Novada's rotating + dedicated hybrid architecture combines security and efficiency, helping users save costs and improve efficiency in massive data tasks.

Known for their advantages of "high throughput, high efficiency, and low cost," they are particularly suitable for large-scale data collection, bulk registration, and traffic distribution tasks. Novada's rotating + dedicated hybrid architecture combines security and efficiency, helping users save costs and improve efficiency in massive data tasks. Mobile Proxies: Utilize IP addresses from mobile network operators to simulate the network behavior of real mobile users. Their "dynamism" and "inherent high anonymity" make them the first choice for scenarios with extremely high anti-detection requirements, such as mobile data scraping, localized ad verification, and mobile application testing. Novada directly cooperates with global mainstream operators to provide native mobile IPs, ensuring excellent anti-detection capabilities.

Novada's Unique Advantages - More Than Just Proxies

Novada's value goes far beyond providing IP proxies. We further simplify complex data acquisition processes into a one-stop, predictable experience through a series of powerful scraping solutions and custom dataset services.

1. Scraping Solutions: Breaking Through All Technical Barriers

Web Unblocker: For advanced anti-scraping systems like Cloudflare, Novada's web unlocker simulates a real browser environment, automatically handling JavaScript, CAPTCHAs, fingerprinting, and other challenges, ensuring you can smoothly access and scrape web content.

For advanced anti-scraping systems like Cloudflare, Novada's web unlocker simulates a real browser environment, automatically handling JavaScript, CAPTCHAs, fingerprinting, and other challenges, ensuring you can smoothly access and scrape web content. Scraping API: We encapsulate complex crawler programs into simple API interfaces. Users only need to submit the target URL, and it will automatically perform anti-scraping countermeasures, page rendering, and data parsing, directly returning structured data. This greatly reduces technical barriers and operation and maintenance costs, allowing you to stably acquire high-quality data without maintaining complex crawling logic.

We encapsulate complex crawler programs into simple API interfaces. Users only need to submit the target URL, and it will automatically perform anti-scraping countermeasures, page rendering, and data parsing, directly returning structured data. This greatly reduces technical barriers and operation and maintenance costs, allowing you to stably acquire high-quality data without maintaining complex crawling logic. Browser API: Novada's Browser API is a fully managed enterprise-grade solution that completely encapsulates complex underlying technologies and natively supports mainstream automation frameworks such as Selenium, Puppeteer, and Playwright. It is not only a powerful tool but also an efficient, reliable, and scalable infrastructure platform, allowing your development team to focus on product innovation without expending effort on technical infrastructure.

Novada's Browser API is a fully managed enterprise-grade solution that completely encapsulates complex underlying technologies and natively supports mainstream automation frameworks such as Selenium, Puppeteer, and Playwright. It is not only a powerful tool but also an efficient, reliable, and scalable infrastructure platform, allowing your development team to focus on product innovation without expending effort on technical infrastructure. Video Data API: To meet the growing demand for video data, Novada provides a Video Data API. It integrates complex processes such as video search, audio and video acquisition, transcription, and metadata extraction into a single interface, allowing you to easily and efficiently obtain video data, providing a solid data foundation for AI training, content analysis, and other businesses.

2. Custom Datasets: Out-of-the-Box, Straight to Insight

For users who lack technical expertise but urgently need data insights, Novada provides a one-stop custom dataset service. Our professional team will customize crawlers for you based on your specific needs and deliver clean, structured data that has been strictly cleaned and verified.

Core Value Efficient Delivery: You don't need to invest time and cost in maintaining a crawling environment. Novada directly provides "out-of-the-box" complete data for you, accelerating your business process. Freedom from Dependency: Helps you build a higher-quality database that is more in line with your own needs, lower cost, and more timely, freeing you from dependence on expensive and lagging third-party data sources. Building a Competitive Barrier: Collect in-depth data in specific fields on demand, build your own authoritative database, gain unique information advantages, and support internal research, report generation, and strategic planning.



Novada's Applicable Scenarios

Novada's solutions are widely used in various industries, providing strong impetus for enterprises' digital transformation and business growth.

Data-Driven Business: Whether it's competitor price monitoring, financial data analysis, or emerging market exploration, Novada's proxy and crawling solutions can provide real-time, accurate data support to help you gain market insights and seize competitive opportunities.

Whether it's competitor price monitoring, financial data analysis, or emerging market exploration, Novada's proxy and crawling solutions can provide real-time, accurate data support to help you gain market insights and seize competitive opportunities. Digital Marketing and Growth: Novada's clean residential IPs and web unlocker can help you securely manage multi-account matrices, accurately verify ad effectiveness, and achieve large-scale, secure social media operations and optimization. At the same time, our global IP coverage and precise geolocation also provide a solid foundation for SEO and traffic optimization, helping you improve your website's visibility worldwide.

Novada's clean residential IPs and web unlocker can help you securely manage multi-account matrices, accurately verify ad effectiveness, and achieve large-scale, secure social media operations and optimization. At the same time, our global IP coverage and precise geolocation also provide a solid foundation for SEO and traffic optimization, helping you improve your website's visibility worldwide. Security and Risk Control Business: By simulating real user access, Novada's rotating proxies can help you comprehensively test anti-fraud systems and build a more robust defense system. In addition, we can also assist you in monitoring counterfeit websites and product infringement, actively defending brand reputation and interests.

By simulating real user access, Novada's rotating proxies can help you comprehensively test anti-fraud systems and build a more robust defense system. In addition, we can also assist you in monitoring counterfeit websites and product infringement, actively defending brand reputation and interests. AI Large Model Training: In the age of AI, the quality and scale of data directly determine the upper limit of the model. Novada's global proxies, Browser API, and Video Data API can break through geographical restrictions and technical barriers, efficiently collecting massive amounts of text, image, video, and audio training data, providing a solid data foundation for training more powerful and inclusive AI models.

Conclusion

In an era where data is king, Novada is not just a proxy service provider, but your most reliable data partner. With our vast IP resources, leading technical strength, and customer-centric service philosophy, we provide you with end-to-end solutions from data acquisition to data delivery.

Choosing Novada means you choose:

High-purity IP resources: Global coverage to ensure your data tasks run smoothly.

Global coverage to ensure your data tasks run smoothly. Powerful technical solutions: Breaking through all anti-scraping barriers, making data acquisition simple and efficient.

Breaking through all anti-scraping barriers, making data acquisition simple and efficient. One-stop service experience: From proxies to custom datasets, meeting all your data needs.

From proxies to custom datasets, meeting all your data needs. Predictable cost model: Pay-as-you-go billing, eliminating risks, making every penny you invest worthwhile.

Novada, making data accessible, making insights decisive for the future!