Novproxy - proxy service review

Choosing the right proxy IP can double your business efficiency!

A comprehensive analysis of Novproxy from scenarios to costs.

In cross-border e-commerce operations involving multiple accounts, large-scale data collection, and overseas social media promotion, "finding the right proxy IP" is often the key to efficiency. A good choice can avoid the risk of account bans and improve data collection speed; a poor choice can not only waste costs but also lead to business interruption.

Novproxy has become a popular choice in the proxy service field in recent years. This article will analyze its advantages by starting with business scenario adaptation and combining IP pool size, pricing system and cost performance.

Optimal Adaptation: Real-world testing and adaptation across 4 core business scenarios.

The primary criterion for judging the usability of a proxy IP is whether it can solve business pain points. Novproxy's actual test results for high-frequency needs across different industries are as follows:

1. Cross-border e-commerce operations: Preventing affiliate marketing , controlling prices, and tracking logistics – all handled perfectly.

The most troublesome issues for cross-border e-commerce are account association and banning, and the acquisition of regional data. Novproxy's static ISP IP supports ASN whitelist authentication —simply put, each IP has an independent "network identity," effectively reducing the risk of account association on platforms like Amazon and Shopify.

Meanwhile, the " Country-City-Carrier " three-level positioning function is very practical: to check the price of Amazon products in California, USA, you can directly switch to the IP address of the local logistics hub city; to track logistics information in a European country, dedicated line nodes ensure stable and uninterrupted queries.

Real-world test results: Ten Amazon accounts operated simultaneously for 30 days without a single ban; the success rate of capturing product pricing data from different regions reached 98.7%, far exceeding the average of 85% for ordinary proxies.

2. Large-scale data collection: Anti-crawling, high concurrency, and time-saving.

Supporting structured data output eliminates the need for manual data manipulation. Developers involved in data collection understand that anti-scraping mechanisms, limited concurrent requests, and inconsistent data formats are three major pain points. Novproxy's dynamic IPs support custom rotation from 1 to 120 minutes , flexibly circumventing platform frequency limits. Furthermore, with a pool of hundreds of millions of IPs , even with tens of thousands of concurrent requests, "IP exhaustion" will not occur.

3. Overseas Social Media Management: Localized Login + Targeted Push Notifications.

Overseas social media platforms (such as TikTok and Facebook) are sensitive to login regions, and the accuracy of content delivery depends on "local IP addresses".

Novproxy covers IP resources in 195+ countries , enabling users to "use the IP wherever they operate"—for example, when promoting TikTok in Southeast Asia, switching to IPs from cities in Indonesia and Malaysia significantly improves account login stability; at the same time, precise geographic targeting makes content more easily reach the target audience.

4. AI Training Data Acquisition: Large Capacity, Multimodal, and Compliant.

AI training requires massive amounts of multimodal data (text, images, videos, etc.) and demands high data integrity. Novproxy's unlimited data plan perfectly solves the problem of insufficient data volume, eliminating concerns about data exhaustion and interruption of data collection. Furthermore, its IPs all originate from legitimate residential networks and undergo compliance screening, avoiding data risks caused by "illegal IP sources."

Furthermore, its full protocol compatibility ( HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 ) allows it to adapt to multimodal needs such as NLP text acquisition and computer vision image capture. Real-world efficiency testing shows that it is 3 times faster than traditional proxies at acquiring the multilingual text data required for LLM training, and the data format conforms to training standards.

Resource Scale: A pool of hundreds of millions of IPs is the core strength.

If "scenario adaptation" is the foundation of "usability," then "IP pool size and quality" is the key to "good usability." Novproxy has a clear advantage in this regard:

1. Large scale: Hundreds of millions of real residential IPs, covering 195+ countries.

Novproxy's IP pool aggregates over 100 million real residential IPs— more than 10 times the number of IPs of other proxies in the industry (millions/tens of millions of IPs), easily handling high-concurrency scenarios. Moreover, these IPs all originate from real home broadband connections , not "fake IPs from data centers," ensuring high purity and significantly reducing the probability of them being flagged as "malicious IPs" by the platform compared to the industry average.

2. Detailed Coverage: Precise Positioning from the national level to that of telecom operators.

Unlike many proxies that only support "country-level positioning," Novproxy can pinpoint "city + operator." For example, when targeting the European market, it not only allows selection of France but also specifies cities like Paris and Lyon, and even matches major local operators (such as Orange and SFR). This refined coverage makes the "localized disguise" more authentic, further reducing business risks.

3. High stability: 99.9%, daily dynamic updates.

The IP pool is dynamically updated daily, eliminating invalid IPs and replenishing them with new resources. Meanwhile, a 99.9% network guarantee prevents service interruptions due to "IP unavailability." Real-world testing shows that its IP connection success rate is consistently above 99%, far more reliable than other mid-to-low-end service providers (around 85% success rate).

Pricing Tiers: Tiered pricing, suitable for both individuals and businesses.

When choosing a proxy IP, besides usability, cost is also crucial. Novproxy offers flexible pricing strategies , with three main packages to meet the needs of users at different scales:

1. Lightweight needs: Dynamic residential data plans, pay -as-you-go pricing.

Suitable for individual developers and small teams for short-term testing or daily web scraping tasks; the price per unit decreases as you upgrade to a new package.

2GB plan: $4 (US $2/GB ), suitable for trial or small-scale testing;

51GB plan: $51 USD (US$ 1 USD/GB ), sufficient for personal daily web scraping needs;

1TB Package: $500 USD (US $0.5 USD/GB ), more cost-effective for larger quantities, suitable for small to medium-sized teams.

2. Stable Demand: Long-term static ISP packages, with discounts based on the number of IPs.

For services requiring a fixed IP address (such as long-term operation of multiple accounts), this package is recommended; the more you buy, the greater the discount.

1-5 IPs: Enjoy a 5% discount , suitable for intensive single-account operations;

800+ IPs: Enjoy up to 25% discount ; extremely cost-effective enterprise-level multi-account matrix management.

3. Heavy users: Unlimited data plans, starting at just $0.3 per day.

For users engaged in large-scale data collection and long-term overseas business, unlimited data plans offer greater peace of mind, available in two modes:

Bandwidth Mode: 100Mbps bandwidth for 30 days, $1150 USD, supports unlimited traffic and high concurrency , suitable for enterprise-level heavy use;

Port Mode: 2 ports for only $38 for 30 days, new users can even try it for $0.99, making it a low-cost, low-barrier-to-entry option.

Compared to other service providers in the industry, this pricing strategy undoubtedly breaks down the "high-price barrier" of other providers.

In-depth analysis of cost-effectiveness: Not only "cheap," but also saving on hidden costs.

Many people calculate cost-effectiveness by only looking at the "surface price," ignoring "hidden costs"—such as the time wasted due to IP connection failures and the efficiency loss caused by slow data fetching.

Novproxy's advantage in this regard makes its "actual cost-effectiveness" even higher.

1. Lower time cost: Faster response and lower latency.

Leveraging a distributed endpoint architecture and intelligent scheduling system, Novproxy's average response time is less than 200ms, with latency of ≤1.5 seconds in core regions of North America and Europe, which is 20% faster than other dedicated service providers.

Taking a daily data retrieval of 100,000 records as an example, this can save nearly 3 hours of waiting time, resulting in a significant efficiency improvement over the long term.

2. Free added value: Full functionality and comprehensive support.

All plans include full protocol support (HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5) and API access at no extra cost; 24/7 technical support is also readily available, ensuring quick resolution of any issues and preventing business disruptions due to technical glitches. New users can also enjoy a free trial of all four plans for $0.99, and enterprise users participating in the affiliate program can earn a 10% commission, further reducing usage costs.

What if NovProxy is used?

Click the "Register" button at the bottom of the page to quickly access the global resource network.

Why choose NovProxy?

All-in-one proxy solution

Dual-engine residential IP/data center IP

99.9% network connectivity

Unlimited traffic quota

Full protocol support (HTTP(S)/Socks5)

Six Core Advantages:

Controllable Costs: Industry-leading pricing strategy, no premium pricing for high-quality resources, saving 30%+ in costs for equivalent configurations. Long-term stability: Socks5 nodes have a longer average online time than regular Socks5 nodes on the market, and the package is valid indefinitely and never expires. Global Coverage: IP database of 195+ countries/regions, supporting precise city-level positioning to meet localized business needs. Elastic scaling: Super cluster server architecture, unlimited concurrent sessions, easily handles high-load scenarios. Intelligent scheduling: Customizable IP rotation from 1 to 120 minutes, supports session persistence, and adapts to various anti-scraping mechanisms. Dedicated Line Resources: Static Residential IP Dedicated Line (Home Broadband Grade), ASN Whitelist Authentication, Zero Risk of Blocking

We solve all the pain points of traditional proxies.

Say Goodbye to Unstable Connections: 99.9% SLA Guaranteed, Distributed Node Architecture Eliminates Single Point of Failure, Average Response Time <200ms

Eliminate security risks: Through security certification and a clean IP filtering system, we reject malicious resources and unauthorized bundling.

NovProxy makes data acquisition simpler.

Full-scenario adaptability: E-commerce monitoring, public opinion analysis, ad verification, SEO optimization, and 200+ other business scenarios.

Seamless integration: Supports mainstream development languages such as Python and Java, and provides API interfaces and other toolkits.

24/7 technical support: Dedicated account manager for one-on-one service, average problem response time <15 minutes.

Click to register and contact us to get free proxy IP resources.