Nstproxy in Undetectable Browser - Step-by-Step Setup Guide

Nstproxy in Undetectable Browser - Step-by-Step Setup GuideGo to the partner website
Easily integrate Nstproxy ISP proxies into Undetectable Browser for unmatched anonymity, speed, and anti-block performance.
What is Nstproxy?
Nstproxy is a premium proxy provider trusted by professionals in web scraping, automation, and data analytics. It offers high-quality ISP, residential, Datacenter and IPv6 proxies with global coverage in 195+ countries. Nstproxy’s ISP Proxy line is engineered for ultra-stable connections, minimal latency, and full anonymity — ideal for browser automation, SEO, e-commerce monitoring, and AI data collection.
Key Features:
- 195+ countries supported
- Low latency, high-speed ISP IPs
- No IP leaks, 100% anonymity
- Flexible pricing: from $0.1/GB, Pay-as-you-go or subscription
- Perfect for Undetectable Browser stealth profiles
How to Add Nstproxy to Undetectable Browser
Step 1: Get Nstproxy Account
Register or log in at Nstproxy.com and purchase ISP/Residential proxies. Copy your proxy credentials (IP, port, username, and password).
Step 2: Open Undetectable Browser → Proxy Settings
- Open Undetectable Browser Dashboard.
- Go to Profile Settings → Network → Proxy.
- Choose Manual Configuration.
Step 3: Input Proxy Details
Enter your proxy credentials in this format:
- Proxy Type: HTTP or SOCKS5
- Host / IP: gw-us.nstproxy.io
- Port: 24125
- Username: your Nstproxy username
- Password: your Nstproxy password
Example:
D3B153E4F8170622-residential-country_US-r_30m-s_abc123:password@gw-us.nstproxy.io:24125
Step 4: Choose Proxy Type
Select HTTP or SOCKS5 depending on your Nstproxy plan.
Step 5: Save and Test Connection
Click Test Connection → If successful, click Save. Now your Undetectable profile is ready to use Nstproxy securely.
Why Use Nstproxy with Undetectable Browser?
The combination of Nstproxy’s clean ISP IPs/ Residential proxies and Undetectable’s advanced anti-fingerprinting technology gives you:
- Higher success rates in automation & scraping
- Complete identity isolation
- Seamless geo-targeted browsing
- Compatibility with all websites & APIs
Together, they form a robust, undetectable browsing environment for developers, marketers, and businesses.