Nstproxy in Undetectable Browser - Step-by-Step Setup Guide

Go to the partner website

Easily integrate Nstproxy ISP proxies into Undetectable Browser for unmatched anonymity, speed, and anti-block performance.

What is Nstproxy?

Nstproxy is a premium proxy provider trusted by professionals in web scraping, automation, and data analytics. It offers high-quality ISP, residential, Datacenter and IPv6 proxies with global coverage in 195+ countries. Nstproxy’s ISP Proxy line is engineered for ultra-stable connections, minimal latency, and full anonymity — ideal for browser automation, SEO, e-commerce monitoring, and AI data collection.

Key Features:

  • 195+ countries supported
  • Low latency, high-speed ISP IPs
  • No IP leaks, 100% anonymity
  • Flexible pricing: from $0.1/GB, Pay-as-you-go or subscription
  • Perfect for Undetectable Browser stealth profiles

How to Add Nstproxy to Undetectable Browser

Step 1: Get Nstproxy Account

Register or log in at Nstproxy.com and purchase ISP/Residential proxies. Copy your proxy credentials (IP, port, username, and password).

Step 2: Open Undetectable Browser → Proxy Settings

  1. Open Undetectable Browser Dashboard.
  2. Go to Profile Settings → Network → Proxy.
  3. Choose Manual Configuration.

Step 3: Input Proxy Details

Enter your proxy credentials in this format:

  • Proxy Type: HTTP or SOCKS5
  • Host / IP: gw-us.nstproxy.io
  • Port: 24125
  • Username: your Nstproxy username
  • Password: your Nstproxy password

Example:

D3B153E4F8170622-residential-country_US-r_30m-s_abc123:password@gw-us.nstproxy.io:24125

Step 4: Choose Proxy Type

Select HTTP or SOCKS5 depending on your Nstproxy plan.

Step 5: Save and Test Connection

Click Test Connection → If successful, click Save. Now your Undetectable profile is ready to use Nstproxy securely.

Why Use Nstproxy with Undetectable Browser?

The combination of Nstproxy’s clean ISP IPs/ Residential proxies and Undetectable’s advanced anti-fingerprinting technology gives you:

  • Higher success rates in automation & scraping
  • Complete identity isolation
  • Seamless geo-targeted browsing
  • Compatibility with all websites & APIs

Together, they form a robust, undetectable browsing environment for developers, marketers, and businesses.