Pixelscan - service platform review

Pixelscan browser fingerprint checker overview

Pixelscan is a free platform that runs multiple browser and network checks to show what websites can detect about your setup. It helps you quickly see if your configuration looks natural or suspicious — so you can fix issues before getting blocked or flagged.

It’s an easy and reliable way to make sure your setup won’t raise red flags when managing multiple accounts, running automation, or operating at scale.

What is Pixelscan?

Pixelscan shows how your browser and connection appear to websites, revealing hidden details that could expose you.

Pixelscan helps you spot these issues early by checking for:

Browser fingerprint consistency

IP and location accuracy

Timezone and language mismatches

WebRTC and canvas leaks

Proxy detection and automation traces

It’s a fast way to catch problems before they get you flagged.

How to use Pixelscan

Using Pixelscan is quick and doesn’t require any setup or registration. It runs directly in your browser and gives you instant results.

Go to https://pixelscan.net Click the “Start” button Wait a few seconds for the scan to complete

Pixelscan will then show you a detailed breakdown of what your browser is revealing.

It checks for things like:

IP address and location

Timezone consistency

WebRTC leaks

Canvas and WebGL fingerprint

Proxy or VPN detection

Browser version, screen size, and system info

Automation traces, such as headless browser use

All of this is shown in one report, with problem areas typically highlighted in red. If your setup looks suspicious or inconsistent, Pixelscan will flag it clearly.

How to interpret the results

Once the scan is complete, Pixelscan presents a list of all the data points it detected. Each one shows how your browser appears to websites — and whether anything looks off.

Focus on the warnings:

Red text or warning labels usually mean something is mismatched or exposed.

usually mean something is mismatched or exposed. A common example: your IP shows one country, but your browser timezone points to another. That mismatch can easily raise flags.

Pixelscan helps you to understand why a setup might get blocked or flagged. You can then go back, adjust your proxy, browser profile, or settings, and run the test again.

It’s a simple way to make sure your setup looks natural before using it in real environments.

What else can you check with Pixelscan?

Pixelscan isn't just about fingerprinting — it also offers additional tools to help you test and understand your full digital setup:

IP Check

This tool displays your current IP address, connection type, and ISP. It also checks whether your IP is blacklisted in public databases, which could lead to blocks or limited access.

Proxy Checker

Pixelscan provides a browser extension that detects if your proxy or VPN is visible to websites. It helps confirm whether your real IP is properly hidden and whether any proxy-related headers are exposed.

Location Info

This section shows the specific geographic location of your IP address. This test helps ensure that the current IP location matches the selected country or region — to avoid discrepancies that could raise suspicion.

Conclusion

Pixelscan is a simple yet powerful tool for checking how your browser appears to websites. It helps you spot leaks, mismatches, and technical details that could cause detection — all before you launch automation or multi-account setups.

By using Pixelscan regularly, you can catch fingerprint issues early, fix them, and reduce the chances of being flagged or blocked. It’s fast, free, and requires no setup — making it an essential part of any stealth or testing workflow.