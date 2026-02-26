Prosox - proxy service review

Prosox – your Proxy Partner for Business and Project Growth

In 2026, multi-accounting is no longer just about managing browser profiles. Even the most advanced anti-detect browser cannot protect projects if the network layer is built incorrectly. Platforms analyze not only browser fingerprints, but also IP addresses, ASN reputation, geographic consistency, connection history, and session stability.

Prosox is a professional proxy provider offering residential, ISP, and mobile proxies for secure operations in combination with anti-detect browsers. Prosox infrastructure enables scaling traffic arbitrage, account farming, SEO projects, automation, and affiliate networks without IP overlaps or trust loss.

Why proxies are a key element when working with Anti-Detect Browsers

A browser handles fingerprint isolation: canvas, WebRTC, fonts, timezone, user-agent. However, anti-fraud systems additionally analyze the network layer:

IP reputation

ASN history

IP overlaps between accounts

Frequency of IP changes

Geographic consistency

Connection type (mobile / residential / ISP)

If proxies are low quality, accounts may be blocked even with a perfect fingerprint. Prosox solves this problem with its own infrastructure:

60+ million IP pool

Coverage in 195+ countries

Network bandwidth up to 100 Gbps

Stable connections

Support for HTTP / HTTPS / SOCKS5

This makes Prosox a suitable tool for professional anti-detect browser operations.

Prosox proxy types

1. Residential Proxies

Residential proxies are IPs assigned to real home users. Platforms perceive them as regular traffic.

Used for:

Account registration

Profile warming

SEO scraping

Social media management

SERP parsing

Advantages:

High trust level

Minimal CAPTCHA risk

Flexible IP rotation

Accurate geo-targeting

2. ISP Proxies (Static)

ISP proxies are static IPs issued by internet providers. Suitable for:

Facebook Ads

Google Ads

TikTok Ads

Long-term account management

Stable advertising setups

Benefits:

Dedicated IP

Clean ASN

High speed

No sudden IP changes

Ideal for building large-scale advertising projects.

3. Mobile Proxies

Mobile proxies use real 4G/5G carrier networks.

Used for:

Instagram

TikTok

Telegram

Account farming

Crypto and gambling projects

Mobile IPs have maximum trust because they appear as regular smartphone users.

How to integrate Prosox with an Anti-Detect Browser

The setup takes just minutes:

Choose a proxy in the Prosox dashboard. Copy IP, port, login, and password. Add the proxy to your browser profile. Assign a unique IP to each account.

Recommended model: 1 anti-detect browser profile = 1 unique Prosox proxy.

This minimizes network fingerprint overlaps between accounts.

Unique advantages of Prosox for Anti-Detect users

Scalability

60+ million IPs allow building networks of hundreds or thousands of accounts without range repetition.

Geo Accuracy

You can select IPs down to specific countries and regions for precise targeting.

Speed

Prosox’s network (up to 100 Gbps) ensures fast page loads, lag-free advertising, and stable sessions.

Automation

API access is available for IP assignment, proxy rotation, and integration into custom systems.

Management

The control panel allows you to monitor traffic, balance, rotation, and geolocation settings.

Where Anti-Detect Browsers + Prosox perform best

Traffic arbitrage

Affiliate projects

SEO analytics

Web scraping

SMM agencies

Crypto marketing

Gambling platforms

Account automation

Prosox provides the network foundation, while the anti-detect browser handles browser-level masking.

Practical use cases

Traffic Arbitrage

Teams use ISP and mobile proxies for stable ad account operations without frequent bans.

SEO and Parsing

Residential proxies enable collecting SERP data in different regions without CAPTCHAs or restrictions.

Social Media

Mobile IPs allow safe management of dozens of Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Affiliate Networks

Each profile receives a unique IP, reducing the likelihood of account linking.

How to Get Started

Visit the Prosox website (Undetectable users receive a welcome bonus of 250 free MB). Choose your proxy type. Fund your balance. Activate proxies. Connect them to your anti-detect browser.

For Undetectable users, a special bonus is available:

Promo code: undectable20 – 20% discount on your first order.

Conclusion

An anti-detect browser protects the fingerprint, but proxies determine how platforms perceive your accounts at the network level.

Prosox is not just IP addresses – it is a full proxy infrastructure for professional project scaling. A large IP pool, high speed, precise geo-targeting, and multiple proxy types make Prosox a reliable partner for Undetectable users in 2026.

If your goal is growth without bans or IP overlaps, the Undetectable + Prosox combination becomes a logical foundation for any multi-accounting strategy.