Prosox - proxy service review

Prosox – your Proxy Partner for Business and Project Growth
In 2026, multi-accounting is no longer just about managing browser profiles. Even the most advanced anti-detect browser cannot protect projects if the network layer is built incorrectly. Platforms analyze not only browser fingerprints, but also IP addresses, ASN reputation, geographic consistency, connection history, and session stability.
Prosox is a professional proxy provider offering residential, ISP, and mobile proxies for secure operations in combination with anti-detect browsers. Prosox infrastructure enables scaling traffic arbitrage, account farming, SEO projects, automation, and affiliate networks without IP overlaps or trust loss.
Why proxies are a key element when working with Anti-Detect Browsers
A browser handles fingerprint isolation: canvas, WebRTC, fonts, timezone, user-agent. However, anti-fraud systems additionally analyze the network layer:
- IP reputation
- ASN history
- IP overlaps between accounts
- Frequency of IP changes
- Geographic consistency
- Connection type (mobile / residential / ISP)
If proxies are low quality, accounts may be blocked even with a perfect fingerprint. Prosox solves this problem with its own infrastructure:
- 60+ million IP pool
- Coverage in 195+ countries
- Network bandwidth up to 100 Gbps
- Stable connections
- Support for HTTP / HTTPS / SOCKS5
This makes Prosox a suitable tool for professional anti-detect browser operations.
Prosox proxy types
1. Residential Proxies
Residential proxies are IPs assigned to real home users. Platforms perceive them as regular traffic.
Used for:
- Account registration
- Profile warming
- SEO scraping
- Social media management
- SERP parsing
Advantages:
- High trust level
- Minimal CAPTCHA risk
- Flexible IP rotation
- Accurate geo-targeting
2. ISP Proxies (Static)
ISP proxies are static IPs issued by internet providers. Suitable for:
- Facebook Ads
- Google Ads
- TikTok Ads
- Long-term account management
- Stable advertising setups
Benefits:
- Dedicated IP
- Clean ASN
- High speed
- No sudden IP changes
Ideal for building large-scale advertising projects.
3. Mobile Proxies
Mobile proxies use real 4G/5G carrier networks.
Used for:
- TikTok
- Telegram
- Account farming
- Crypto and gambling projects
Mobile IPs have maximum trust because they appear as regular smartphone users.
How to integrate Prosox with an Anti-Detect Browser
The setup takes just minutes:
- Choose a proxy in the Prosox dashboard.
- Copy IP, port, login, and password.
- Add the proxy to your browser profile.
- Assign a unique IP to each account.
Recommended model: 1 anti-detect browser profile = 1 unique Prosox proxy.
This minimizes network fingerprint overlaps between accounts.
Unique advantages of Prosox for Anti-Detect users
Scalability
60+ million IPs allow building networks of hundreds or thousands of accounts without range repetition.
Geo Accuracy
You can select IPs down to specific countries and regions for precise targeting.
Speed
Prosox’s network (up to 100 Gbps) ensures fast page loads, lag-free advertising, and stable sessions.
Automation
API access is available for IP assignment, proxy rotation, and integration into custom systems.
Management
The control panel allows you to monitor traffic, balance, rotation, and geolocation settings.
Where Anti-Detect Browsers + Prosox perform best
- Traffic arbitrage
- Affiliate projects
- SEO analytics
- Web scraping
- SMM agencies
- Crypto marketing
- Gambling platforms
- Account automation
Prosox provides the network foundation, while the anti-detect browser handles browser-level masking.
Practical use cases
Traffic Arbitrage
Teams use ISP and mobile proxies for stable ad account operations without frequent bans.
SEO and Parsing
Residential proxies enable collecting SERP data in different regions without CAPTCHAs or restrictions.
Social Media
Mobile IPs allow safe management of dozens of Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Affiliate Networks
Each profile receives a unique IP, reducing the likelihood of account linking.
How to Get Started
- Visit the Prosox website (Undetectable users receive a welcome bonus of 250 free MB).
- Choose your proxy type.
- Fund your balance.
- Activate proxies.
- Connect them to your anti-detect browser.
For Undetectable users, a special bonus is available:
Promo code: undectable20 – 20% discount on your first order.
Conclusion
An anti-detect browser protects the fingerprint, but proxies determine how platforms perceive your accounts at the network level.
Prosox is not just IP addresses – it is a full proxy infrastructure for professional project scaling. A large IP pool, high speed, precise geo-targeting, and multiple proxy types make Prosox a reliable partner for Undetectable users in 2026.
If your goal is growth without bans or IP overlaps, the Undetectable + Prosox combination becomes a logical foundation for any multi-accounting strategy.