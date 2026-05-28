Proxy001 - proxy service review

Proxy001 - a provider of high-purity residential proxy IPs, offering 100% authentic residential proxy IPs with resources covering over 200 countries and regions, and a list of over 100 million resources.

Customizable by country/state/province/city, and supports session type selection (sticky or rotating). Whether it's residential IPs, dynamic or static IPs, it fully meets the needs of different scenarios.

The genuine residential IPs come from legal operators, are highly pure and anonymous, effectively avoiding platform risk control and eliminating the worry of IP bans. It can be easily adapted for Amazon multi-store operations, global market research, or social media account maintenance.providing users with first-class services and complete anonymity and security.

Advantages of Proxy001

100% authentic residential IP, pure and safe.Support free testing.

Provide 100 million+ IP resources, accessible in 200+ countries and regions

99% connection success rate, supports country, ISP, zip code filtering, fast and efficient

The balance has no expiration date and can be used as needed at any time.

No fees will be deducted for invalid IP, and you can enjoy advanced IP proxy service with high cost performance.

Multiple plans, pay only for GB, provide a wide range of payment methods

Proxy types at Proxy001

Residential Proxies: Starting at $0.55/GB

Static residential proxies: $0.17/IP/day

Unlimited Residential Proxies:35$/day

Static Datacenter Proxies：$1.9/IP/month

Static Shared Proxies：$0.6/IP

Referral Program

Register and get promo codes for discounts!

Invite your friends and enjoy a 5% commission without any restrictions!

The steps are simple:

Register an account

Register and log in to Proxy001 and enter the personal center.

Share link

Copy your invitation link to share with your friends. Get invitation information.

Get commission

When friends use your shared link to recharge and make purchases,You can earn a 5% commission from it.

For a free trial or customization, contact us.

Contact for free test or customization: