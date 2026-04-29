Proxyline - proxy service review

Proxyline - a personal proxy service for security and automation

Proxyline has established a strong presence in the market for renting dedicated proxy servers, offering solutions for a variety of tasks. The platform provides dedicated IP addresses for a single user, ensuring high performance and reducing the risk of being blocked.

In this review, we’ll take a detailed look at Proxyline’s features, geographic coverage, pricing plans, and ways to save money on your purchase.

What is Proxyline?

The service specializes in selling individual proxies that support HTTP, SOCKS5, and MTProto protocols. Users can flexibly customize their order: choose a specific country, network type, and rental period (from a few days to several months).

Proxyline places a key emphasis on automation and stability. The service’s infrastructure allows IP addresses to be issued instantly after payment, while automatic renewal and a functional API make it convenient for long-term business projects. All proxies are anonymous, do not keep logs, and provide connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

Proxy Types: Flexibility for Any Purpose

Proxyline offers three main categories, each optimized for specific use cases.

Dedicated IPv4 Proxies

The most popular type. IPv4 addresses are versatile and suitable for any websites and services. They are used for social media (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok), messaging apps, online games, and advertising platforms. Since each IP address is assigned to a single user, you are protected from being “neighbors” with spammers.

Dedicated IPv6 Proxies

A cost-effective solution for platforms that support this protocol (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube). IPv6 proxies from Proxyline are significantly cheaper than IPv4, allowing you to mass-register accounts or conduct automated activities at minimal cost.

Shared Proxies

Shared proxies can be used by up to 3 people simultaneously. This is an intermediate option between public and dedicated addresses: they are much more stable than free ones, but cost less than dedicated ones. They are suitable for tasks that do not require the highest level of trust.

Geography and Coverage Area

Proxyline boasts one of the most extensive coverage networks in the world. Currently, users have access to:

over 50 countries , including Ukraine, the US, European countries, Asia, and Latin America;

, including Ukraine, the US, European countries, Asia, and Latin America; choice of city and subnet - when placing an order, you can specify your preferred location, which is critical for bypassing regional restrictions or local SEO monitoring;

- when placing an order, you can specify your preferred location, which is critical for bypassing regional restrictions or local SEO monitoring; a vast pool of subnets - over 400 different subnets, which minimizes the risk of an entire network of accounts being banned if a single IP is detected.

Technical advantages of the service

Proxyline stands out from the competition thanks to a number of technological solutions:

Dual protocol — each proxy simultaneously supports HTTP(s) and SOCKS5. The switch occurs automatically without changing the port. MTProto support — in addition to standard protocols, the service offers MTProto support. This is the ideal solution for stable Telegram usage, ensuring high speeds and reliable bypassing of the messenger’s restrictions. High speed — backbone channels up to 100 Mbps ensure smooth performance even with heavy content or video. IP or login-based authentication — you can log in with a username/password or add your static IP to the whitelist for password-free access. Convenient API — documentation is available for developers, allowing them to automate the purchase, renewal, and export of proxy lists to third-party software. Instant replacement — within 24 hours of purchase, you can automatically return or replace a proxy if the address doesn’t suit your needs.

Pricing, deals, and promo codes

Proxyline’s pricing policy is one of the most flexible on the market. The cost depends on the selected country and the number of addresses (bulk purchases are always cheaper).

IPv4 — up to one dollar per address. IPv6 — starting at 0.09 USD per IP. Discounts — the more proxies in your order and the longer the rental period, the lower the price per IP.

How to get a discount?

Wholesale orders — for purchases of 100 or more items, get at least a 5% discount with the promo code OPTOMSALEMORE. Affiliate program — you can earn a 10% lifetime commission on every payment made by a referred customer.

Who will benefit from Proxyline

Telegram marketers — support for the MTProto protocol ensures maximum stability when working in the messenger. Arbitrageurs and targeting specialists — for secure work with ad networks and anti-detection browsers. SMM specialists — for mass following, mass liking, and managing account networks. SEO optimizers — for parsing search results using specialized tools. Gamers — for multi-window mode in online games and reducing ping.

How to get started: step-by-step guide

Setting up a proxy takes no more than 2 minutes:

Registration — go to Proxyline.net and create an account (only an email address is required). Order configuration — in your account dashboard, select “Buy,” specify the type (IPv4/IPv6), country, quantity, and duration. Don’t forget to enter your 5% coupon code. Payment — the service accepts credit cards, cryptocurrencies (USDT, BTC), e-wallets, and bank transfers. Accessing data — immediately after payment, the proxies will appear in the “My Proxies” section. You can download them as a list in TXT or CSV format. Support — if you have any questions, the 24/7 online chat on the website responds within 1–3 minutes.

Proxyline is a reliable service for anyone who needs clean, personal IP addresses with a performance guarantee. With MTProto support, a fair 10% affiliate program, and the option to use the promo code OPTOMSALEMORE, this service is an excellent choice for both beginners and pros.

Visit the Proxyline website to check out current promotions and get your first proxy package at a discount!