PROXY-MAN - proxy service review

PROXY-MAN - fast and Reliable Proxies

In SMM tasks, traffic arbitrage, parsing, and automation, a critical factor is the stability and reliability of the IP addresses used. An incorrect choice of proxy server can lead to restrictions or account bans from target services.

PROXY-MAN is a proxy provider that offers access to mobile, residential, and datacenter IP addresses from all over the world. Support for various types and flexible configuration allows you to adapt network connections to specific use cases and minimize all risks when interacting with external programs.

Key principles of PROXY-MAN

To understand why the service is suitable for both beginners and professionals, it is important to break down its core principles.

You are not buying an IP — you are getting access to infrastructure

PROXY-MAN is not limited to a single type of proxy. The user gets access to an entire network of IP addresses of different categories, a checker, and full compatibility with the SMS-MAN virtual number platform:

Mobile, residential, datacenter proxies — a million-scale pool of real IPs

Ability to sell your own proxies and earn from it

Proxy checker — allowing you to verify proxies for validity

Perfect compatibility for mass account registration in SMS-MAN

This means:

No binding to a single proxy type.

You can combine solutions for different tasks.

Flexibility when scaling projects.

Different proxy types for different tasks

Each proxy type is used in its own scenarios:

Mobile proxies — the highest level of trust and the lowest risk of bans. Traffic is routed through real mobile devices and SIM-based networks, making it look like genuine user activity from cellular carriers. Ideal for strict platforms and sensitive tasks. Residential proxies — a balanced solution between anonymity and performance. These IPs come from real home internet providers, which makes traffic appear as regular household users. Suitable for most automation, browsing, and account management tasks. Datacenter proxies — the fastest and most cost-effective option. These IPs are not tied to real devices or ISPs, which allows for high-speed bulk operations, scraping, and automation. Best choice when speed and scale are more important than stealth.

This approach allows you not to overpay and to use exactly the resource needed in a specific situation.

IP rotation and sticky sessions

PROXY-MAN supports different IP working modes:

Rotation: IP automatically changes at set intervals (1-2-5-10 minutes). Sticky sessions: one IP is preserved for a certain period of time.

This is important for:

mass account registration

working with anti-detect browsers

data parsing

running advertising campaigns.

Real-time IP allocation

After starting a session, the system:

selects an available IP

assigns it to the user

instantly opens a connection

The process takes a few seconds and requires no manual actions.

Key features of PROXY-MAN

Wide proxy selection. Support for more than 3 types of IP addresses: mobile, residential, and datacenter.

Support for more than 3 types of IP addresses: mobile, residential, and datacenter. Flexible configuration. Ability to choose connection type, region, operator, and working mode (rotation / sticky sessions) for a specific task.

Ability to choose connection type, region, operator, and working mode (rotation / sticky sessions) for a specific task. High speed. Real-time connection to IP infrastructure with minimal session setup delay (within a few seconds).

Real-time connection to IP infrastructure with minimal session setup delay (within a few seconds). Global coverage. Access to IP addresses in 100+ countries and various regions worldwide.

Access to IP addresses in 100+ countries and various regions worldwide. Automation support. Compatibility with bots, anti-detect browsers, and third-party API tools via standard connection protocols.

Compatibility with bots, anti-detect browsers, and third-party API tools via standard connection protocols. Scalability. Suitable for single tasks as well as for parallel work with dozens and hundreds of threads.

How to start using PROXY-MAN

The connection process takes only a few minutes and does not require complex setup.

Step 1. Registration

Complete the quick registration process in a few clicks and create a new account on proxy-man.com.

Step 2. Balance top-up

Go to the “Balance Top-up” section and fund your account using a convenient payment method.

Step 3. Create a proxy

Open the “New Proxy” page and choose the appropriate proxy type:

Datacenter

Residential

Mobile

Step 4. Configure parameters

Specify the required parameters:

country, region, city, and internet service provider (ISP)

session type (static IP or time-based rotation)

connection protocol (HTTP(S) or SOCKS5)

traffic limit (depending on your tasks)

Step 5. Purchase

After checking all settings, click “Buy Now” to get access to your proxy server.

Step 6. Usage

Copy the provided data (IP, port, login, and password) and paste it into your browser, anti-detect software, or other automation tools.

Official website: https://proxy-man.com/

Official Telegram group: https://t.me/proxy_mans

Support service is available via the website and helps with setup, tariff selection, and technical questions.

If you work with multi-accounting, automation, or data collection, PROXY-MAN allows you to build a stable infrastructure and reduce the risk of bans. Test the service and scale your tasks with the right proxy selection in mind.