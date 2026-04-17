Proxyon - proxy service review

Proxyon: A Smarter Way to Collect Data in 2026

Proxyon is a pay-as-you-go proxy service built for web scraping, automation, and data collection. No subscriptions, no contracts, just deposit funds and start working.

Most proxy services push you into monthly plans whether you need them or not. Proxyon works differently. You deposit funds, pick your proxy type, and get your credentials instantly. No identity verification, no waiting period, no wasted budget on traffic you never used.

The platform covers residential, datacenter, and IPv6 proxies under one dashboard with API access, HTTP and SOCKS5 support, and city-level targeting across 150+ countries.

What Is Proxyon?

Proxyon is built for anyone who works with data regularly but does not want a subscription running in the background every month. Developers get clean API access for building scraping pipelines without dealing with overcomplicated dashboards. SEO specialists get city-level geo targeting for accurate local SERP tracking.

Data analysts get residential IPs that hold up against anti-bot systems on e-commerce and marketplace sites. Marketers get broad geographic coverage for ad verification and competitor research without paying for regions they never touch.

The setup is straightforward. You create an account on proxyon, deposit funds, and start making requests right away. No lengthy onboarding and no approval process. If your proxy usage changes from month to month, pay-as-you-go is simply the smarter model.

Proxy Types

Residential proxies - come from real devices on real ISP connections. Websites treat them as organic traffic, which keeps success rates high on platforms with aggressive bot detection. They work well for scraping, price monitoring, SERP tracking, and account management tasks. Coverage spans 150+ countries with city-level targeting and bandwidth that never expires. Pricing starts at $1.75/GB .

- come from real devices on real ISP connections. Websites treat them as organic traffic, which keeps success rates high on platforms with aggressive bot detection. They work well for scraping, price monitoring, SERP tracking, and account management tasks. Coverage spans 150+ countries with city-level targeting and bandwidth that never expires. Pricing starts at . Datacenter proxies - are the right choice when speed and volume matter more than IP origin. With 1Gbps+ speeds, static sessions, and unmetered bandwidth per IP, they handle bulk data collection and high-throughput tasks efficiently. Priced at $0.30 per IP .

- are the right choice when speed and volume matter more than IP origin. With 1Gbps+ speeds, static sessions, and unmetered bandwidth per IP, they handle bulk data collection and high-throughput tasks efficiently. Priced at . IPv6 proxies - give you access to billions of addresses at $0.03 per IP. When scale is the main requirement and cost per IP needs to stay low, IPv6 is the practical option for large-scale automation workflows.

Proxyon Pricing

Proxyon runs on a deposit model with no monthly commitments. You add funds to your balance and draw from it as you work. Nothing expires, nothing auto-renews, and you never pay for traffic you did not use.

Residential proxies are priced at $1.75/GB, datacenter proxies at $0.30 per IP, and IPv6 proxies at $0.03 per IP.

Bonuses and promo codes

Proxyon also offers a promo code - “UNDETECTABLE10” - for new users that gives you a discount on your first deposit.

This means you get more proxy budget from day one, which is useful when you want to properly test the service across different proxy types before deciding where to put more money. You can find the promo code on the Proxyon website when you sign up.

Final Thoughts

Proxyon removes the parts of proxy services that slow you down. No subscriptions, no identity checks, no pricing tiers designed to push you toward a more expensive plan.

Three proxy types that cover the most common real-world use cases, global coverage with precise geo targeting, and a pay-as-you-go model that actually matches how most developers and teams use proxies in practice.

Visit Proxyon and start running requests today.