ProxyShare - proxy service review
ProxyShare is a leading provider of residential and SOCKS5 proxy services, boasting an ethically sourced proxy network with over 75 million residential IPs across 195+ countries and cities.
It caters to businesses and developers globally for tasks like web scraping, market research, and ad verification.
Key Features
- Extensive Network:75M+ residential IPs in 195+ locations (e.g., US, Canada, Germany).
- High Reliability: Up to 99.9% uptime with static residential proxies for stable connections.
- Flexible Types: Rotating/static residential proxies, unlimited residential proxies, static data center proxies, and long-acting ISP proxies.
- User-Friendly Dashboard: Easy management of settings (IP list check, rotation, geolocation change, etc.).
- Global Coverage: Proxies in Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa for localized content access.
- Secure Browsing: Real user device-powered proxies reduce CAPTCHAs/IP bans, ensuring anonymity.
- 24/7 Support: Round-the-clock assistance from the dedicated team.
Advantages
- Ethically sourced IPs, compliant with legal and ethical standards.
- Comprehensive geo-targeting across 195+ locations.
- Reduced risk of IP bans/CAPTCHAs via real devices and rotation.
- Intuitive interface for users with limited technical skills.
- Flexible pricing (pay-as-you-go, subscriptions) for different needs/budgets.
ProxyShare is reliable for global data gathering and secure browsing, with a vast ethical network, user-friendly tools, and strong support.