ProxyShare - proxy service review

ProxyShare is a leading provider of residential and SOCKS5 proxy services, boasting an ethically sourced proxy network with over 75 million residential IPs across 195+ countries and cities.

It caters to businesses and developers globally for tasks like web scraping, market research, and ad verification.

Key Features

Extensive Network:75M+ residential IPs in 195+ locations (e.g., US, Canada, Germany).

High Reliability: Up to 99.9% uptime with static residential proxies for stable connections.

Flexible Types: Rotating/static residential proxies, unlimited residential proxies, static data center proxies, and long-acting ISP proxies.

User-Friendly Dashboard: Easy management of settings (IP list check, rotation, geolocation change, etc.).

Global Coverage: Proxies in Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa for localized content access.

Secure Browsing: Real user device-powered proxies reduce CAPTCHAs/IP bans, ensuring anonymity.

24/7 Support: Round-the-clock assistance from the dedicated team.

Advantages

Ethically sourced IPs, compliant with legal and ethical standards.

Comprehensive geo-targeting across 195+ locations.

Reduced risk of IP bans/CAPTCHAs via real devices and rotation.

Intuitive interface for users with limited technical skills.

Flexible pricing (pay-as-you-go, subscriptions) for different needs/budgets.

ProxyShare is reliable for global data gathering and secure browsing, with a vast ethical network, user-friendly tools, and strong support.