Proxy Stores - proxy service review

Proxy Stores: an expert personal proxy service for business and leisure

In today’s proxy provider market, Proxy Stores stands out for its pragmatic approach. While other services try to cover everything at once, this platform tailors its offerings to specific user needs: whether it’s professional traffic arbitrage, social media automation, or lag-free gaming.

In this guide, we’ll analyze Proxy Stores’s capabilities, break down the technical nuances of its infrastructure, and learn how to get the most out of using it.

Technology Stack and Network Architecture

Proxy Stores is not just a store of IP addresses, but a full-fledged infrastructure for anonymous online activity. The service’s key technical feature is its high adaptability to software of any complexity and connection stability under heavy loads.

Protocols and compatibility

The service provides full support for HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 protocols. However, MTProto integration deserves special attention. This is critically important for professionals whose primary income comes from Telegram: Proxy Stores’s MTProto proxies allow you to bypass the messenger’s filters without losing speed, ensuring instant data synchronization.

Channel Capacity and Server Infrastructure

Port bandwidth reaches 100 Mbps, which, combined with unlimited traffic, allows you to use proxies for the most resource-intensive tasks:

Large-scale data scraping — collecting information from marketplaces and search engines without the risk of performance degradation. Video content handling — streaming and downloading large, high-resolution files via anonymous gateways. Multithreading — the network architecture supports over 1,000 simultaneous connections without compromising IP validity.

Specialized categories: choose by purpose

Unlike standard lists, Proxy-Store categorizes its proxies by purpose, which significantly simplifies things for both beginners and large teams:

for social media — optimized pools for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Minimal risk of checkpoints thanks to a clean history of addresses that have not previously been used in spam campaigns;

For gaming — dedicated servers for Lineage 2, WoW, Steam, and consoles. The top priority for this category is ultra-low latency, which is critical for competitive gaming and bypassing regional restrictions;

For marketplaces — clean IPs for working with Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and OLX. This helps avoid account bans if you run multiple stores simultaneously;

universal — individual IPv4 addresses for any task without restrictions on target resources.

The service has access to over 40 countries (including Ukraine, the US, the UK, and Germany) and hundreds of its own subnets, ensuring a high degree of randomization for your digital footprints.

The Proxy-Store control panel is designed with the needs of users who work with large volumes of data in mind.

Instant export —you can export your list of purchased proxies with a single click in convenient formats (TXT, CSV, or JSON) for direct import into anti-detection browsers or parsers. Auto-renewal management — to prevent your accounts from being suspended due to expired rental periods, you can set up automatic payments and proxy renewals. Functional API — comprehensive documentation allows you to integrate IP address purchases and replacements directly into your code or CRM system.

Service economics: how to pay less

Proxy-Store offers a flexible payment system, fully tailored to Ukrainian users.

Pricing in hryvnia:

IPv4: starting at a few dollars per address (price varies by selected country). IPv6: a budget-friendly solution starting at just $0.45 per address. 5% coupon — a promo code system is available to all customers. When placing your order, enter the special 5% discount code PROXYSTORES when purchasing 100 IP addresses.

10% affiliate commission — you can become an affiliate and earn a 10% commission on all purchases made by your referrals. Earned funds can be withdrawn to cards or cryptocurrency wallets.

Service and guarantees: why is it reliable?

24-hour trial — the service provides a full day to thoroughly test its functionality. If the IP does not work with your specific software, a replacement or refund will be processed as quickly as possible. 24/7 Support — technical support is available around the clock. Our specialists will help you configure proxies even in complex situations, whether you’re working through a router or using specific server software. Data Security — the service does not log user activity, ensuring complete confidentiality of your online actions.

Proxy-Store is a professional tool that supports MTProto, offers clear task segmentation, and lets you save money with coupons and affiliate programs. If you need proxies that work without any extra configuration, Proxy-Store is an excellent choice.

Go to Proxy-Store.com, grab your coupon, and ensure reliable protection and speed for your projects!