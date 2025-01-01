ProxyWing - proxy service review

ProxyWing is a premium private proxy provider offering high - speed ISP, datacenter and residential proxies with global coverage (over 190 countries) and flexible pricing policies.

Advantages of proxywing:

1. Variety of proxy types

We offer residential, datacenter, and ISP proxies. This allows us to meet any of our clients’ needs.

2. High speed and stability

Throughout Proxywing’s presence on the market, we have been refining our server infrastructure. Our goal is to ensure that our proxies can handle serious loads and provide high speeds with minimal latency.

3. 24/7 Support

If you encounter any technical problems or simply have a question about setup, we’re always ready to help quickly and professionally. We understand how critical it is to resolve issues promptly—our support team is available at any time.

4. Flexible pricing

Whether you’re a beginner who needs just a few proxies or a large team requiring thousands of IP addresses simultaneously, we have proxy packages for everyone. Equally important is the option to purchase residential proxies that do not expire, allowing you to pay only for the data you use.

5. User-Friendly website and account dashboard

We provide many free tools, such as a proxy tester to check the functionality of your proxies and a format converter to change their format to your liking. In your personal dashboard, you can select and quickly pay for any proxies using various payment methods. After payment, in the product card, you can switch the proxy protocol between HTTP and SOCKS5.

ProxyWing is great for web scraping, SEO promotion, traffic arbitration, and multi-account management, ensuring the efficiency and security of online tasks.

Proxy types

Residential. Choose this option if you need real customer IPs that rotate or stay the same and have very specific geo-targeting. Paying only for the traffic you actually need helps keep costs down, and being able to make any number of endpoints on demand across 190+ locations keeps workflows flexible.

ISP. Static ISP IP addresses (dedicated IPs with 99% uptime) help keep your "identity" the same over time for long, steady sessions and processes with several accounts. Only individual proxies, which makes the account safer.

Datacenter. Datacenter proxies are a great choice when speed, cheap cost, and big pools of static IPs are important (for example, for scraping or automation). ProxyWing does not offer a shared proxy.

Which proxy type should I choose?

Accessing geo-restricted content. For streaming libraries or region-locked sites, datacenter proxies with high speed and effectively unlimited traffic are convenient.

Maximizing privacy and anonymity. Residential proxies that rotate IPs reduce linkability across requests.

Travel browsing. If the desired site blocks foreign IPs, connect via a residential proxy from the required country (190+ available) to appear as if you’re at home.

Large-scale data collection. For high-volume requests, residential proxies rotating per request help minimize blocks.

Corporate allowlists & access control. Issue proxies to employees and allow access to your servers only from these IPs to reduce exposure. Static, cost-effective datacenter proxies from ProxyWing are suitable.

Ad verification. Select a proxy in the target region to find and review your ads on Google, Facebook, or YouTube—checking placement, language, currency, and targeting.

Pricing

Residential: starting at $2.5/GB, bulk discounts available.

ISP: from $2.5/IP/month; 50+ IPs — $1.8/IP/month. Additional discounts for larger volumes.

Datacenter: wide range of locations, including mixed bundles, from $0.87/IP/month.

ProxyWing supports multiple payment methods without KYC, including PayPal, credit card, CIS cards, and cryptocurrencies (12+ coins across different networks).

How to buy and configure proxies in the Undetectable Anti-Detect browser

Choosing proxies

Register on the ProxyWing website. Enter your email, first name, last name, and create a password.

Choose the proxy type. A simple option to get started is datacenter proxies. But if you need more anonymity, consider residential or ISP - IP addresses.

Pay the generated invoice using any convenient method — bank card, cryptocurrency, or PayPal.

Go to the product page and copy your proxies.

Creating a profile

Download the Undetectable anti-detect browser.

Click on “New Profile.”

Enter a profile name and go to the proxy settings section. Paste the data you copied from your ProxyWing product page into the proxy field.

Launch the created profile and check whether your IP address has changed using any online IP checker.

Conclusion

We believe it’s extremely important for online security to become a priority for more people. That’s why we strive to provide the highest quality proxies and uninterrupted service. For managing multiple social media accounts, testing ads, or simply browsing the web, proxies combined with a good anti-detect browser are the best solutions.