PSBProxy - proxy service review

PSB Proxy is a premium mobile and residential proxy platform, focused on providing high-quality solutions for a wide range of tasks. Since its launch in November 2024, the service has successfully established itself in the premium proxy market due to its stable operation and rich functionality.

The service ensures connection reliability at the 99.9% level and provides extensive configuration options for residential and mobile proxies. Users can set up an unlimited number of parallel connections, instantly change IP addresses, or use static residential IPs for long sessions.

Coverage and Geographical Presence

PSB Proxy's technical infrastructure is striking in its scale — the premium service provides access to over 40 million residential IP addresses, covering 200 countries worldwide. Key geographical areas include:

United States — over 1.5 million IPs

— over 1.5 million IPs Brazil — approximately 908 thousand IPs

— approximately 908 thousand IPs Spain — about 782 thousand IPs

— about 782 thousand IPs Philippines — approximately 546 thousand IPs

— approximately 546 thousand IPs Germany — around 440 thousand IPs

Along with popular regions, the platform provides access to residential IP addresses from rare locations such as Poland, Andorra, and Vatican City. The premium mobile and residential proxy servers are suitable for data parsing, price tracking, search engine optimization, bypassing regional blocks, ensuring anonymity, and many other tasks.

All IP addresses are associated with real network users and mobile operators, which significantly reduces the risk of being blocked by websites and ensures maximum anonymity.

Functional Capabilities of the Premium Service

PSB Proxy prioritizes information security and reliable data protection. The main features of the premium platform are:

Connection to an extensive network of residential and mobile proxies, numbering over 40 million high-quality IPs

Precise geolocation with the ability to select the country, region, settlement, and Autonomous System

Excellent stability — the uptime indicator reaches 99.99%

Unlimited number of simultaneous sessions with different IP addresses

Automatic IP rotation at specified intervals: 1, 10, 30 minutes, and other intervals

The ability to create static sessions with a permanent residential proxy

Manual creation of individual address lists

Compatibility with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols

API for integration with parsers, scripts, and automation systems

Premium Proxy Pricing

The platform uses a flexible tariff system — payment is charged exclusively for the actually consumed traffic. A special calculator on the tariff page helps determine the cost of the required data volume.

The initial volume is 1 GB, with a maximum of 1000 GB. When ordering packages of 10 GB or more, clients receive discounts starting from 10%, the size of which increases depending on the purchase volume.

The price varies depending on the selected pool of residential IPs. PSB Proxy offers two premium pools:

Pool 1

Starting price: $2 per gigabyte

For large orders, the cost decreases to $1.2-$1.4 per GB

A 1000 GB package costs $1200 (with a 40% discount)

The pool includes 5 million residential IP addresses

Pool 2 (Premium)

Premium tariff: starting cost $5 per GB

For significant volumes, the price drops to $3.5 per gigabyte

1000 GB will cost $3500 (a saving of 30%)

The pool contains 40 million dynamic residential and mobile IPs — eight times more than the first pool

Other proxy server prices:

Mobile proxies — starting from $0.7 USD per 1 GB.

Data-center proxies — starting from $2.1 USD per 1 GB.

Payment Methods

The following payment options are accepted:

Digital currencies (Bitcoin, TON, Solana, and others)

Bank cards Visa, MasterCard, Qiwi (a 3% commission applies)

LAVA payment system (no commission)

Payment via SBP (Fast Payment System) using a QR code for MIR cards (a 3% commission is charged)

The option to top up the balance in advance is available, followed by purchasing traffic as needed. Purchased traffic has no expiration date.

By default, a trial period is not provided, but technical support can allocate test traffic upon individual request.

How to Purchase Premium Proxies

To use the service, you need to register an account:

Go to the psbproxy.io website and click "Personal Account" in the top area of the page

Click "Create Account" or use Google login for quick registration

For manual registration, enter a username, email address, and password, then confirm the profile creation

In the control panel, select one of the pools (Pool 1 or Pool 2) and click "Buy Now"

Set the required volume in the range from 1 to 1000 GB. If a non-standard value is needed, use the special field

Select the payment method — from the account balance, cryptocurrency, or bank card. For Russian MIR cards, payment via SBP is available Click "Continue"

On the payment page, check the final amount and complete the payment using the chosen method

After successful top-up, the traffic management panel will become available with geolocation settings and IP rotation frequency

The design of the personal account is simple and contains all the necessary tools for managing premium proxies. In addition to purchasing traffic in the "Shop" section, you can top up the balance in the "Wallet" and copy the API key for external integrations.

Through the settings (upper right corner), you can change the interface language and edit personal data.

Key Advantages of the Premium Service

Analysis of user reviews highlights the main advantages of the premium mobile and residential proxy platform:

An impressive base — over 40 million residential and mobile IP addresses

Precise geographical configuration down to the city level

Use of legitimate sources of residential proxies, which reduces the risk of blocks

Stable connection without interruptions or lags

No time limits on the use of purchased traffic

24/7 support service via Telegram bot

Multiple payment methods, including SBP

PSB Proxy is a proven premium solution for users who require a reliable mobile and residential proxy service with flexible settings and stable performance.