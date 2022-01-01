Shifter - proxy service review

Looking for an affordable, reliable, and technically sound proxy? We recommend Shifter with 31 million IP addresses to those who know how to make the right choice, who don't want to pay for overhyped tools of questionable usefulness.

Shifter proxy service can be characterized as a reliable mid-level service of world-class quality. Emphasize that it is a world-class level. Therefore, the provider's services are popular among a large group of rational users who do not need various technical gimmicks. Shifter fully satisfies the demands of a thoughtful specialist for quality service at low prices.

Shifter Features for 2022

Here is a list of the main offerings of the proxy service:

Over 31 million IP addresses

Private proxies

Shared proxies (shared IP addresses with other users)

3-day money-back guarantee

24/7 technical support

Providing quality proxy services since 2012

99.99% uptime

High connection speed

Residential servers in many countries and major cities

Unlimited connection sessions

HTTP/S and Socks protocols

Convenient control panel

Today, such a set of offerings from proxy operators does not seem unusual. This is an advantage, an advantage for users. If another company focuses on an important additional tool, the main efforts are directed towards that tool. As a result, less attention is paid to the technology and support service, which affects ordinary customers. Ordinary users are the ones who need a reliable proxy, not an additional tool whose effectiveness has yet to be proven in practice.

Therefore, Shifter, which does not offer anything unnecessary and expensive, remains a reliable partner in solving the following tasks as of 2022:

Collecting and comparing prices on the Internet

Checking the display of ordered advertisements

Brand protection

Testing web resources

Collecting data for search engine optimization

Scraping data from e-commerce websites, portals, databases

Managing multiple social media accounts

How to configure the Undetectable browser to work with Shifter proxy

After registering and ordering services on the Shifter website, the client receives an email with connection details. The proxy address (host), as well as the port, server type, login, and password can be easily entered in the profile editing window of the Undetectable browser. For this purpose, there is a dropdown list "Proxy" with corresponding input fields.

But this method is convenient for a small amount of data, so the program also has another tool - Proxy Manager. With its help, you can easily get a template of a formatted text file for entering data from multiple servers. The text file can be easily edited, and then you just need to click the "Import" button to enter the parameters in the Undetectable browser.