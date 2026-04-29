Space Proxy - proxy service review

Space Proxy - a private proxy service for arbitrage, SMM, and online gaming

When searching for reliable proxies, users often face a dilemma: either high prices or poor stability.

Space Proxy breaks this stereotype by offering a flexible rental system where even a single high-quality IP address costs just a nominal fee. The service is geared toward those who value automation and don’t want to overpay for extra rental days when a task requires only a week of work.

In this article, we’ll explore the service’s technical advantages, find out why specialists in various niches choose it, and how to get the most value from your purchase.

Technical Capabilities and Infrastructure

The main difference between Space Proxy and its competitors is maximum process automation. Here, there’s no need to wait for a response from an operator or for manual order moderation: addresses are activated instantly.

Performance and Protocols

All Space Proxy servers are based on modern equipment in data centers. This ensures channel bandwidth of up to 100 Mbps and minimal latency. The service does not limit traffic volume, allowing it to be used for parsing multimedia content, streaming, or high-frequency requests.

Important technical features for professionals:

Universal stack — each purchased IP supports simultaneous operation over HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols. MTProto Protocol — the service offers dedicated MTProto proxies. This is a specialized solution for bypassing even the most complex blocks, ensuring instant message delivery and stable bot operation. Stable connections — the service supports up to 2,000 concurrent connections per purchase, making it a favorite among developers of parsers and automation software.

Global coverage and pool management

The service’s coverage spans over 50 countries, including Ukraine, the U.S., EU countries, and Asia.

Space Proxy provides access to 400+ unique subnets.

A manual IP selection feature is available for professionals: in your personal account, you can filter addresses by city or specific subnet, which is critical for risk diversification when managing multiple accounts.

Range of addresses: solutions for any budget

Space Proxy has segmented its services so that everyone can find a solution that fits their budget:

Individual IPv4 — the flagship product. IPs are issued exclusively to a single user. This is an essential tool for arbitrageurs (Facebook, Google Ads), working with marketplaces (Amazon, eBay), and managing business profiles. Economical IPv6 — if your target platform supports the new protocol version (e.g., Instagram, YouTube, or Google), you can reduce costs by 5–10 times while maintaining privacy and speed. Shared IPv4 — the optimal choice for tasks with a limited budget. An IP address is shared among a maximum of three users.

Use Cases: Where Does Space Proxy Perform Best?

Thanks to its flexibility, the service meets the needs of several categories of professionals at once:

Traffic arbitrage and SMM — clean server proxies allow you to create and “farm” accounts without immediate IP bans. Support for popular anti-detection browsers ensures seamless integration; Data scraping and SEO — high response speeds and SOCKS5 support allow you to quickly collect data from search results, monitor competitors’ prices, or conduct technical audits of websites; E-commerce and dropshipping — working on international platforms requires local IPs. Space Proxy helps manage dozens of stores while avoiding profile linkages; Gaming — gamers use individual proxies to access closed beta tests, bypass regional restrictions on Steam/Epic Games, and create multiple accounts in MMORPGs for resource farming.

Benefits and Savings: Promo Codes and Affiliate Program

Space Proxy is one of the most affordable services in the market, but its well-designed bonus system makes it even more attractive.

Coupon Discount — Be sure to use the promo code field during checkout. Use the special coupon code OPTOMSALE100 to reduce the total amount in your cart when you purchase more than 100 addresses. Unique rental terms — unlike most competitors that require monthly payments, here you can purchase proxies for as little as 5 days. This saves you from unnecessary expenses if you need to complete a one-time task. 10% affiliate program — the service has a transparent reward system. You receive 10% of all payments made by your referrals for life. Accumulated funds can be withdrawn to bank cards, e-wallets, or in cryptocurrency (USDT, BTC).

Transparency and user support

Space Proxy builds trusting relationships with customers:

Guaranteed refund — within 48 hours of purchase, you are entitled to an automatic address replacement or a full refund. This is insurance in case the IP ends up on the “blacklist” of a specific niche website. 24/7 Live Chat — technical support is available around the clock. Specialists will help you configure settings in your browser, proxy checkers, or professional software. Full-featured API — allows you to fully automate the proxy lifecycle: purchase, renewal, protocol change, and exporting lists in TXT or CSV format.

Space Proxy is a well-balanced ecosystem that works equally well for individual users and large teams. With MTProto support, flexible rental terms, and payment in hryvnia, it’s one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market in 2026.

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