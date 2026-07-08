ThunderProxy - proxy service review

ThunderProxy — proxy service for antidetect browser users

Running multiple browser profiles in an antidetect browser only works when each profile has a clean, consistent network identity.

ThunderProxy is a proxy provider that pairs naturally with Undetectable browser: assign a dedicated static ISP proxy to every long-term profile, or route high-volume tasks through rotating residential proxies when you need geographic spread without burning fixed IPs.

The platform delivers 30M+ ethically sourced IPs, sub-second response times, and 99.9% uptime across 155+ countries.

Three proxy types: residential, datacenter, and static ISP — cover everything from account farming to large-scale data collection. Pay by card or 100+ cryptocurrencies.

Why ThunderProxy fits Undetectable browser users

Antidetect software isolates fingerprints — canvas, WebGL, fonts, timezone, and device signals. Proxies handle the network side: IP address, ASN, and geo-consistency. Platforms link accounts when those layers do not match.

Rule of thumb: one Undetectable profile → one static ISP IP for accounts you keep for weeks or months. Use rotating residential when the target site is aggressive or you need many short-lived sessions.

Proxy types explained

1. Static ISP proxies — the default for antidetect profiles

Static ISP proxies give you a dedicated IPv4 address issued by a real internet provider. The IP does not rotate, and lease extensions are unlimited — it stays yours for as long as the project runs.

This is the strongest match for Undetectable browser users who manage ad accounts, marketplace seller profiles, affiliate dashboards, or any workflow where a sudden IP change triggers a security review. Each browser profile gets its own ISP-grade address; combined with Undetectable's fingerprint isolation, you get full identity separation at both the device and network layer.

Starting at $1.79/IP.

2. Residential proxies — rotating and sticky sessions

Residential proxies use IPs tied to real devices on real ISP networks. Sites treat them as ordinary visitors — useful when bot detection is strict.

The pool spans 130+ countries with rotating (new IP per request) and sticky (hold one IP for a session) modes. Rotate to spread footprint across targets; stick when you need login continuity inside a single Undetectable profile.

Starting at $1.72/GB.

3. Datacenter proxies — speed and volume

Datacenter proxies run on high-bandwidth servers. They trade some "home user" trust for raw throughput at the lowest cost ($0.75/GB). Unlimited concurrent threads make them suited to mass scraping, API polling, and load testing — typically outside the browser, or on targets with lighter fingerprinting.

Geographic coverage: 155+ countries, city-level targeting

Geo-mismatch is a common ban trigger. An ad account registered in Germany should not browse from an IP in another continent.

ThunderProxy's residential pool supports country, state, and city targeting across 155+ countries, 500+ states, and 2,500+ cities. Largest pools:

United States — 5.2M+ IPs

Brazil — 1.9M+ IPs

United Kingdom — 1.1M+ IPs

Canada — 520K+ IPs

Germany — 310K+ IPs

France — 180K+ IPs

Static ISP and datacenter proxies cover a focused set of high-demand locations — align proxy country with each Undetectable profile's configured timezone and locale.

Key specs

30M+ IPs — low address reuse on any single target; extended campaigns without exhausting clean addresses.

0.5s average response time — keeps browser profiles and automation scripts responsive.

99.9% uptime — scheduled tasks and always-on account sessions stay online.

Unlimited threads (datacenter) — no artificial concurrency caps.

Protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. Auth: username:password or IP allowlist — both work inside Undetectable's per-profile proxy settings.

Pricing

Volume discounts apply. No hidden session or thread fees. Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, Binance, and 100+ other cryptocurrencies accepted. No credit card required to start.

Free trial: 256MB — enough to verify geo-accuracy, latency, and Undetectable compatibility before you commit.

Undetectable user discount: use promo code UNDETECTABLE50 at checkout for 50% off your purchase.

Use cases with Undetectable browser

Media buyers and affiliate marketers — one static ISP IP + one Undetectable fingerprint per ad account; prevents platform-level linking.

E-commerce and marketplace sellers — maintain seller profiles with stable ISP addresses while monitoring competitor pricing through rotating residential sessions in other profiles.

Social media managers — run multiple brand accounts; each Undetectable profile carries isolated cookies, storage, and proxy.

SEO and SERP auditors — check local rankings across 2,500+ cities without geo-proxy noise skewing results.

Data collection teams — datacenter proxies for volume; residential for sites with aggressive bot detection.

Brand protection — scan marketplaces across countries for counterfeit listings.

How to connect ThunderProxy to Undetectable browser

Sign up at thunderproxy.com (email/password or Google). No credit card needed. Claim the 256MB free trial or top up via card or crypto. Undetectable users can apply promo code UNDETECTABLE50 for 50% off. In the ThunderProxy dashboard, create a proxy — pick static ISP or residential, set country/city, and copy host, port, username, and password. In Undetectable, open a browser profile → Proxy settings → paste credentials (HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS5). Launch the profile and confirm the IP matches your target geo before logging into sensitive accounts.

ThunderProxy's dashboard shows real-time traffic, connection history, and geo controls. 24/7 live support is available if setup stalls.

FAQ

What is the best proxy type for antidetect browser multi-accounting?

Static ISP proxies. Each Undetectable profile keeps a dedicated real-ISP IPv4 that does not rotate — the closest match to how a normal user connects from home.

Can I use rotating residential proxies inside Undetectable?

Yes. Use sticky sessions when you need one IP for a login flow; use rotating mode for short tasks or aggressive targets where IP diversity matters more than stability.

Does ThunderProxy work with SOCKS5 in antidetect browsers?

Yes. HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 are supported with username:password or IP allowlist authentication.

Is there a free trial?

256MB free, no credit card, no commitment — enough to test proxy geo and Undetectable integration.

Is there a discount for Undetectable users?

Yes. Enter promo code UNDETECTABLE50 at checkout for 50% off.

Final verdict

ThunderProxy gives antidetect browser users a practical proxy stack: static ISP proxies for profile-to-IP consistency, rotating residential for flexible geo coverage, and datacenter for raw speed. Backed by 30M+ IPs, 155+ countries, 99.9% uptime, and sub-second response times, it completes the identity layer that Undetectable browser starts — fingerprint isolation on the device, clean network identity on the wire.

Try ThunderProxy free — 256MB trial, no card required.

Undetectable users: 50% off with promo code UNDETECTABLE50.