TIGER SMS — Virtual Numbers for SMS Verification

TIGER SMS — Virtual Numbers for SMS Verification: Retail and Wholesale Solutions

In the era of widespread digitalization and the rapid growth of online services, registering accounts on social networks, messengers, marketplaces, and gaming platforms has become a routine task. However, almost every platform requires SMS code confirmation, and using your personal phone number carries risks: spam, data leaks, and account blocks due to linking multiple profiles to one number.

TIGER SMS is one of the market leaders in virtual numbers, helping millions of users safely and anonymously register on any platform for over 5 years. The service provides temporary mobile numbers from more than 200 countries worldwide (excluding Russia) for receiving one-time verification codes (OTP).

How TIGER SMS Works — Key Features

Over 100,000 online numbers available in real time

API integration: automate SMS reception using our API key — perfect for bulk registrations

Low prices

Automatic and instant SMS delivery

Multi-SMS support

Flexible payment options: bank cards, payment systems, or cryptocurrency for convenient account top-ups

Individual terms for wholesale buyers

Detailed statistics of all purchases and used numbers

24/7 support (Telegram + live chat on the site)

Fair refund policy — non-working numbers are replaced and never resold

Option to connect your own SIM cards (earn money by receiving SMS)

Why Choose TIGER SMS

Proven Expertise and Reliability

Over the years, the platform has served millions of users and built direct partnerships with trusted SIM-card providers. This ensures stable performance and a minimal percentage of non-working numbers.

Global Coverage

Numbers are available from 200+ countries — from the USA, UK, Germany, and Canada to Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Philippines, Turkey, Brazil, and many others. This allows registration on regional services without quality loss.

Flexible Usage Scenarios with Proxies

TIGER SMS integrates perfectly with proxy servers and anti-detect browsers, making it an indispensable tool for professionals:

Bulk registrations — create hundreds of clean accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Shopee, and other platforms using different IPs and device fingerprints.

— create hundreds of clean accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Shopee, and other platforms using different IPs and device fingerprints. Traffic arbitrage — launch advertising campaigns with fresh, unlinked accounts.

— launch advertising campaigns with fresh, unlinked accounts. SMM and bots — automate posting, inviting, mass messaging, and account warming via TIGER SMS API.

— automate posting, inviting, mass messaging, and account warming via TIGER SMS API. Testing and development — test applications, bots, and software across various geolocations without risking personal data.

— test applications, bots, and software across various geolocations without risking personal data. Commercial use — resellers and developers of auto-registration software receive special terms, white-label options, and full API access.

Flexible Usage Scenarios

Retail — perfect for personal registrations when you need 1–10 accounts.

— perfect for personal registrations when you need 1–10 accounts. Bulk registrations — API integration allows full automation (ideal for developers of auto-registration software, bots, parsers).

— API integration allows full automation (ideal for developers of auto-registration software, bots, parsers). White Label — opportunity to launch your own service under your brand for resellers.

Financial Benefits

Pay only for received SMS. If no code arrives — the number is cancelled and funds are refunded automatically.

Minimal fees on deposits.

Loyalty program — discounts and bonuses for regular customers.

Referral program — 5% of spending from referred users.

How to Get Started with TIGER SMS: From Account Registration to Creating a Telegram Account

Account Registration Go to the official TIGER SMS website. Click the “Registration” button (top right corner). Enter any valid email and create a strong password. Confirm registration — usually takes 10–15 seconds. After that, you will automatically be logged into your personal account.

Balance Top-Up In your personal account, click “Recharge”. Choose a convenient method: bank card, cryptocurrency, electronic wallets, or other options. Deposit a small amount (50–100 RUB is enough to start). The balance is credited instantly.

Number Selection and Purchase Go to the “Buy Numbers” section or use the search. For Telegram, type “Telegram” in the search — a dedicated page will open: https://tiger-sms.com/cn/services/telegram Choose a country (e.g., Indonesia +62, USA +1, or any other). Click “Get Number” — the system instantly issues a temporary number. Copy it.

Telegram Account Registration Open the Telegram app → “Start Messaging” → “Sign Up”. Paste the copied number from TIGER SMS. Click “Next” — Telegram will send a verification code. Return to your TIGER SMS personal account → “My Numbers” or “Received SMS” section. The code will appear automatically within a few seconds to a few minutes. Copy it and enter it in Telegram. Done! The new account is created.

If the code doesn’t arrive within the required time — click “Cancel” next to the number. The money will be returned to your balance automatically, and you can purchase a new number.

Telegram support: @Tigers_sms

Telegram bot for purchasing numbers: @TigerSMSofficial_bot

Official website: https://tiger-sms.com

If you are involved in SMM, traffic arbitrage, bot development, bulk registration, or simply want to create new accounts safely — TIGER SMS will become a reliable tool for you in 2026.

Register, test, and get the most out of it without risking your personal data.