TradeProxy - proxy service review

TradeProxy.net – A trusted platform distributing official proxies from leading global brands like 9Proxy, ABCProxy, 922, and more

We are TRADE PROXY, the officially authorized distribution partner of many major global proxy providers. All proxies sold on our website are genuine, certified, and operate with stability and reliability.

The proxy purchasing interface at TradeProxy.net is simple and user-friendly.

Top proxy brands available at TRADE PROXY with prices up to 3 times cheaper than original rates:

No.1 – 9Proxy:

Ultra-stable rotating residential proxy with fast connection speeds. Perfect for use cases like social media, e-commerce, and managing multiple accounts simultaneously. Fully supports HTTP/S and SOCKS5 protocols, with 99.99% uptime. Original price from $0.025/IP — at TradeProxy, it's only about 1/3 of the original cost.

No.2 – ABC Proxy:

High-quality, clean IPs supporting over 190 countries. Easy to select region and ISP. Offers a wide range of proxy types including static residential and mobile proxies. Original price around $0.7/GB — TradeProxy offers strong bulk discounts.

No.3 – 922 Proxy:

A powerful SOCKS5 proxy, compatible with multiple platforms such as Windows, Android, and iOS. Offers over 200 million residential IPs, 99.9% uptime, speeds from 20–50Mbps, and supports IP whitelisting. Enterprise plans from $0.045/IP — available at TradeProxy.net with highly optimized pricing.

No.4 – Luna Proxy:

High-performance residential and mobile proxies, ideal for automation and web scraping tasks. Uptime exceeds 99.9%, and users can easily select IPs by country or city. Effectively reduces CAPTCHA and IP blocking issues. Residential proxy pricing starts at $0.77/GB — buying via TradeProxy can save up to 70% in costs.

No.5 – Pia Proxy:

Flexible proxy service supporting both HTTP/S and SOCKS5 protocols, with strong security and seamless integration into tools. Offers over 350 million residential IPs, supports session persistence and scheduled IP rotation. SOCKS5 packages start from just $0.05/IP — many IPs are available at less than 1/3 of the original price via TradeProxy.

We continuously update our proxy inventory based on market trends, offering filters by country, city/region, ASN, carrier, and more, suitable for all specialized needs.

Flexible payment – Instantly receive your CDKey

Supports payment via cryptocurrencies such as USDT, ETH, BTC, and others.

Proxies are delivered instantly via email or through your purchase history on Trade Proxy.

How to top up proxies using a CDKey at Trade Proxy

Topping up your proxy is quick, simple, and allows you to activate it instantly in just a few steps:

Step 1: After completing your purchase, you will receive a CDKey (proxy top-up code) via confirmation email or in the “Purchase History” section on the TradeProxy.net website.

Step 2: Go to the official platform of the proxy brand you purchased, log in to the account you previously created, and use the “Top-Up” feature to enter your CDKey.

You do not need to create a new account, just use your existing one.

Note: Each brand may have a different top-up process, so be sure to follow the specific instructions provided.

Real Example – Why You Should Choose Trade Proxy When Buying 9Proxy

9Proxy is a reputable international provider of rotating IP proxies, specializing in stable, high-speed residential proxy packages. It’s ideal for use cases such as managing large volumes of accounts, multi-platform operations, automation tasks, bulk account registrations, seeding, product testing, and more. The proxy supports both HTTP/S and SOCKS5 protocols, making integration easy and flexible.

Price when purchasing directly from 9Proxy:

20 USD / 100 IP — equivalent to about 0.2 USD per IP when buying individually or directly on the 9Proxy website.

Price when purchasing via Trade Proxy:

Only 5 USD / 100 IP — equivalent to just 0.05 USD per IP, which is 4 times cheaper than the direct price from the provider.

Key Differences:

You’re using the same system, with the exact same official IPs from 9Proxy.

There’s no difference in speed, performance, or uptime.

The only difference is: the cost is significantly lower.

With Trade Proxy, you can save up to 75% in costs, especially ideal for businesses or individuals running large-scale systems that require clean, stable IPs.

Click to view the 9Proxy Top-Up Guide When Purchasing from TRADE PROXY.

After purchasing 9Proxy from Trade Proxy, you will receive a CDKey (top-up code) via email or in your order history. This CDKey includes the number of IPs corresponding to your purchase.

The IPs have no fixed time limit — quota is only deducted when you actively connect. Each IP typically stays live for several hours and can last up to 24 hours depending on usage conditions.

How to top up 9Proxy via the software:

If you don’t have an account yet, visit here to create your own 9proxy account!

Download the 9proxy software: Windows | MacOS | Linux

Step 1: Open the 9proxy software and log in to your account.

Step 2: After logging in, select Use Share Code.

Step 3: Switch to the Use Code tab and enter the CD key as shown in the image.

Lifetime Warranty Policy

When you purchase proxies from Trade Proxy, you’re covered by a clear and reliable warranty policy:

All proxies come with a lifetime warranty throughout the entire usage period.

The system will automatically replace any faulty IP within 30 seconds.

Note: The warranty does not apply if the user violates the Terms of Service or uses the proxy for prohibited purposes.

How to Verify Trade Proxy as an Official Partner

You can easily verify that TradeProxy is an official authorized distributor by sending a confirmation email directly to the proxy brands, such as:

9Proxy: support@9proxy.com

Luna Proxy: support@lunaproxy.com

922 Proxy: support@922proxy.com

Pia Proxy: support@piaproxy.com …

