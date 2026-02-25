White Link - service review white pages

White Link Review: Stable White Pages

Manual white-page production built for Google, Meta, TikTok, Bing and more—designed to pass moderation on the first try.

White Link is a professional white page development service for media buyers and affiliate teams. Pages are crafted individually by niche and GEO, with algorithms updated daily to keep up with changing platform rules.

What is White Link?

White Link is a manual white-page production service designed to keep campaigns stable on strict platforms like Google Ads, Meta Ads, TikTok Ads, and Bing Ads. Each page is built individually for your niche, GEO, and platform rules, then tested and refined to keep approvals predictable.

Use promocode UNDETECTABLE for discount -10%.

Why it matters

Strategies refreshed daily to match policiesWhite pages pass moderation with minimal risk Manually written for each GEO and platform Algorithms tuned for Google, Meta, TikTok, Bing 99% approval on the first try

This makes White Link a core part of any scalable, long-term advertising setup where compliance and stability are non-negotiable.

Why You Need a White Page

For gray or sensitive offers, a white page protects your funnel during moderation and extends account lifespan. Without it, performance becomes unpredictable.

Pass moderation safely

Acts as the visible funnel layer

Protects real landing with cloaking

Stabilizes delivery across GEOs

Extends ad account lifespan

Supported Advertising Platforms

White Link adapts every build to the rules of your traffic source. Tell support where you plan to run campaigns, and the team aligns copy, structure, and technical setup.

Google Ads

Telegram Ads

TikTok Ads

Bing Ads

Meta Ads

Additional ad networks

Fast Launch of Advertising Campaigns

WordPress plans ship with everything needed to go live quickly. Infrastructure is pre-configured so you can connect a cloaker and start sending traffic right away.

Included in WordPress Plans

Trust domain included

Cloudflare connection

Cloaking-ready infrastructure

1 year hosting

Admin panel + FTP access

All data stays on White Link servers, so teams can focus on campaigns instead of hosting or DNS firefighting.

Key Features of White Link

Income Growth

Average ~80% revenue uplift thanks to higher spend limits and stability. Every page is tailored to your topic and keywords.

Easy Cloaking Integration

WordPress + FTP access make it simple to connect your cloaker without wrestling with DNS or hosting setup.

99% Moderation Approval

Manual builds and tuned algorithms help most pages pass on the first attempt across major ad platforms.

Team-Friendly Discounts

Teams ordering 500+ pages weekly receive custom pricing and white-glove support.

Proven Performance

10,000+ white pages shipped and 150+ media buying teams served worldwide.

How Payments Work (Crypto Only)

Straightforward flow to get your pages live:

Choose a tariff and click Buy White Page. Enter contact details and apply promo if available. Select a cryptocurrency and send funds. Paste the transaction hash. Confirm payment and await manager follow-up.

Why Users Choose White Link

Long lifespan of campaigns

Stable spending

Responsive support team

Consistent approval rates

Fewer account bans

19 of 20 pages typically pass

You can find out more details about white pages via support - https://t.me/white_link_sup Telegram channel White Link - https://t.me/+rimt4uxNbO9iNWNi