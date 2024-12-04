Boost Avito Sales with Multi-Accounts and Anti-Detect Tools

Avito is the largest online classifieds platform in Russia. Here, you can find everything: from clothing and household appliances to cars and real estate. Millions of users visit the platform daily to hunt for great deals or sell their items. This vast number of people ready to spend their hard-earned money makes Avito a real goldmine for entrepreneurs.

However, simply posting an ad and waiting for a miracle doesn’t always work. If you plan to turn this into a business, you may encounter obstacles such as account blocks, limitations on posting ads, and fierce competition.

To overcome these challenges, there’s an excellent solution: multi-accounting. In this article, I’ll explain in detail how to level up your Avito business without any unnecessary hassle.

Platform Requirements and Limitations

Before you start selling, it’s essential to understand the platform’s rules and thoroughly review all limitations.

One User - One Account

Avito’s rules prohibit creating multiple accounts using the same phone number. However, if you still want to manage two profiles within one app, you can link them together.

What Are Linked Profiles?

Linked profiles are highly convenient. For example, imagine you have two separate profiles: one for selling used items and another for offering professional services. By linking these profiles, you can quickly switch between them and use a single phone number for both.

Despite their convenience, linked profiles have some drawbacks, specifically limitations on how many accounts can be linked. One person can have one personal account and up to seven professional accounts.

For some users, this may be sufficient, but if you need more, consider using anti-detect browsers, proxies, and different contact details to register additional accounts.

Potential Challenges and How to Solve Them

When working with Avito, you may face specific challenges.

Document Verification

Avito might request identity verification if an account raises suspicion. This could happen due to using the same IP address for multiple accounts, frequently changing geolocation, or posting a large number of similar ads.

You can bypass this limitation by:

Using unique details (IP address, phone number, email) for each account;

Utilizing an anti-detect browser and proxies;

Purchasing pre-verified accounts from reliable sellers.

Biometric Verification

Avito employs biometric verification to confirm identity and prevent fraud. Users may be asked to undergo identity checks through a video recording. While the platform claims it doesn’t scan faces like Face ID does, the video format requiring head movements raises doubts. When questioned about this via Avito’s support, their manager provided no clear answers, only stating that the platform doesn’t collect biometric data. But then, why require a head-turning video if a photo suffices? Nobody knows...

To minimize the chances of the app requesting biometric verification, use anti-detect browsers in combination with proxies.

I’ve already mentioned anti-detect browsers in this article—they’re incredibly handy, especially when it comes to masking your digital footprint. Let’s dive deeper into how these browsers work and why you should choose Undetectable

What Is an Anti-Detect Browser?

An anti-detect browser is a program designed to mask the digital fingerprints users leave online. It modifies system fingerprints, alters geolocation, and allows users to manage multiple accounts from a single device without raising suspicion.

Key Features of an Anti-Detect Browser

Beyond standard browser functionality, anti-detect browsers offer a range of advanced features that make them stand out.

Fingerprint Modification

Every browser has a unique digital fingerprint, which includes details like the browser version, operating system, screen resolution, language settings, and more. An anti-detect browser alters these parameters and creates a unique, isolated profile for each account. This allows you to run multiple browsers on the same computer, each entirely distinct from the others in characteristics and data, with no overlap.

Proxy Integration

Anti-detect browsers integrate seamlessly with proxy servers, enabling you to assign a unique IP address to each created profile. This creates the appearance of working from separate, unrelated devices and locations, ideal for platforms where you plan to manage multiple accounts.

Multi-Profile Support

Users can create thousands of profiles, each operating in isolation. This means you can manage dozens of accounts on a single computer without triggering security system alerts.

Additionally, anti-detect browsers save the settings for each profile, so you don’t need to re-enter login credentials every time you access a profile.

Advantages of Multi-Account Use on Avito

Multi-accounting is a real game-changer for working on Avito. It offers numerous benefits that not only enhance your sales but also help you bypass standard limitations.

1. Expanded Audience Reach

Imagine you have just one account. You post ads in Moscow, so your audience consists mainly of residents from the capital and nearby cities. But Russia has many other regions where people are also looking for goods! By using multiple accounts, you can set up separate profiles for each city. One account targets Moscow, another St. Petersburg, a third Novosibirsk, and so on. This way, you reach a massive audience across the entire country.

This is especially useful for businesses dealing in mass-market products. The more people see your ads, the higher the likelihood that your product will sell.

2. Ability to Test Different Sales Strategies

With one account, your options are limited: all your tests have to be conducted on the same audience. With dozens of profiles, you can experiment with different marketing strategies and find what truly resonates with your audience.

For example:

On one account, you offer low prices to attract buyers with discounts.

On another, you use a classic strategy with clear descriptions and high-quality photos.

On a third, you test creative texts or promotional offers.

3. More Ads Posted and Increased Visibility

You probably know that Avito has restrictions on the number of ads per account, especially in popular categories like "Electronics" or "Cars." Multi-accounting solves this issue entirely. The platform perceives you as multiple sellers, automatically increasing your chances of attracting customers.

With many accounts, you can create separate profiles for each region. Each profile has its own geolocation (thanks to proxies), unique ads, and a specific audience. This allows you to sell nationwide, boosting your turnover without significant additional costs.

4. Saving Money in Paid Categories

This is a major win! Some Avito categories require payment for ad placement. For example, in "Cars" or "Real Estate," free limits are quickly exhausted. Multi-accounting helps you bypass these restrictions.

How does it work? Each account has its own limits. When one account’s limit is reached, you simply switch to another. This is particularly useful for entrepreneurs working in niche categories. You save money on paid placements while maintaining high activity on the platform.

As you can see, multi-accounting on Avito offers numerous opportunities for greater success. However, to take full advantage of these benefits, you’ll need reliable tools to help you along the way.

How to Set Up an Anti-Detect Browser for Avito

To create multiple accounts, Undetectable offers a bulk profile creation feature. Follow these simple steps to set up profiles effectively:

Step 1: Download the Anti-Detect Browser

Step 2: In the main program window, click the "Bulk Profile Creation" button

To ensure optimal profile performance, make sure the profile’s operating system, system language, and screen resolution match your device’s parameters.

Step 3: Click the "Generate" button to create profiles

Adding Proxies to Profiles

After creating the profiles, let’s connect them to proxies. To do this:

Select the desired profile.

In the main settings, locate the "Proxy" field.

Connect a proxy to the profile.

Warming Up Profiles with Cookie Farming

To make the profiles appear more natural, use a bot for cookie farming:

Open the bot and select the profile you want to warm up.

Configure the bot to match your needs.

It’s very convenient that Undetectable comes with a popular site generator that works alongside the bot. This tool generates websites matching the specified geolocation, which the bot visits during the cookie farming process.

For an even more realistic experience, you can create custom scenarios for the bot to follow.

The profile preparation is now complete. You can use it to register new accounts on Avito.

Effective Tips and Strategies for Selling on Multiple Accounts

Once you’ve created multiple profiles and registered Avito accounts for each, it’s time to focus on making your sales as efficient as possible. Success comes with following a strategy based on niche analysis and audience behavior. Let’s break down how to promote your ads and use effective tools to boost sales.

1. Organize Products by Categories and Accounts

When managing multiple accounts, it’s logical to distribute products so each profile specializes in a specific category. For example, if you’re selling power tools, avoid mixing them with computer parts. This keeps things organized and prevents confusion for potential buyers.

2. Use Promotions and Discounts to Attract Attention

Sales and discounts are a simple yet effective way to stand out from competitors—everyone loves a good deal (and cats!). This is especially useful in highly competitive categories like electronics or clothing. Running a sale not only helps you gain loyal customers but also earns you plenty of positive reviews.

3. Promote Your Ads

Promotion is a key factor for success on Avito. Even if you have excellent products, they’re useless if potential buyers don’t see them.

Here’s what you can do:

Use paid promotion. Options like “Top” and “Highlight” help your ads rank higher in searches and attract more attention.

Options like “Top” and “Highlight” help your ads rank higher in searches and attract more attention. Regularly update your ads. Manually or with automation tools, keeping your ads fresh increases visibility in listings.

Manually or with automation tools, keeping your ads fresh increases visibility in listings. Write engaging headlines. Highlight key benefits: “Brand New Smartphone with Warranty” is more appealing than just “Phone.”

Highlight key benefits: “Brand New Smartphone with Warranty” is more appealing than just “Phone.” Add high-quality photos. Buyers often rely on visuals, so use clear images showing the product from different angles.

Buyers often rely on visuals, so use clear images showing the product from different angles. Offer attractive terms. Free delivery, discounts, or bonuses can significantly increase buyer interest.

By following these strategies, you’ll be better positioned to maximize the potential of your Avito accounts and achieve greater sales success.

As An Example

To understand how Avito and an anti-detect browser work together in real conditions, here’s an example:

Vladimir (name changed) had been selling electronics on Avito for a couple of years. He always had a steady flow of buyers, but over time, he noticed that competition was growing, and attracting new clients was becoming increasingly difficult. He wanted to sell more, but Avito's strict limitations on the number of ads and challenges with promoting a single account kept him from reaching a broader audience.

At first, Vladimir tried everything he could—updating ads, changing headlines, and adding new photos. But this consumed a lot of time and brought only minor results. That’s when he started looking for new ways to expand his audience. On a forum for entrepreneurs, he came across a discussion about multi-accounting.

People were sharing their experiences on how to manage multiple Avito accounts without being flagged by the system. Anti-detect browsers were frequently mentioned as tools for creating independent profiles with unique IP addresses and digital fingerprints. Vladimir found the idea promising, albeit a bit complex at first glance.

He started learning about how anti-detect browsers worked and decided to give it a shot. He chose a suitable tool, set up separate profiles for each new account so that Avito couldn’t link them together, and ensured each profile had different IP addresses, unique cookies, and device parameters. Vladimir paid close attention to the details, using different contact information, email addresses, and even varied communication styles with buyers to make everything appear natural.

With two accounts at his disposal, he decided to test them.

First Account: Discounts and Deals

On one account, Vladimir focused on sales and low prices. The headlines shouted, "Smartphones with up to 30% off!" and "Super Deals on Electronics—Buy Now!" He regularly updated the ads and added phrases like "Only 2 left!" to create a sense of urgency. This account was aimed at a broad audience looking for great bargains.

Second Account: Targeting Higher-End Buyers

On the second account, Vladimir took a different approach. He emphasized quality and service, naming the profile something like "Tech with Warranty." In the product descriptions, he highlighted features like "6-Month Warranty" and "Free Delivery to Your Door." The prices here were higher, but he knew many customers would be willing to pay extra for reliability. This account attracted buyers who valued assurance and were ready to invest in premium options.

Vladimir was surprised by the outcome of his experiment. Both accounts showed an increase in sales but worked in completely different ways. The account focused on discounts attracted a large audience, driving good sales volume thanks to low prices and high turnover. Meanwhile, the account emphasizing quality and service was equally successful—though it had fewer buyers, each sale brought higher profit due to the premium pricing.

Vladimir realized that a successful sales strategy isn’t just about the number of ads but about tailoring them to the needs of different buyer groups. Ads optimized for narrower audiences converted much better into actual deals than generic product listings with plain descriptions and prices.

Risks and Nuances of Using an Anti-Detect Browser

Using an anti-detect browser with Avito can come with certain risks. Incorrect setup or violating platform rules may result in account blocks, data loss, or even the inability to recover access. To avoid these issues, let’s explore the main risks and ways to minimize them in detail.

1. Importance of Following Platform Rules

Avito actively combats violations related to creating multiple accounts by a single user. This is done to maintain fair competition and prevent fraud. To avoid being blocked for breaking the rules, carefully review and adhere to them.

2. Suspicion from Avito Administration

Avito’s administration monitors not only ad content but also account behavior. To reduce the risk of being flagged, avoid any actions (e.g., posting identical ads) that may appear suspicious.

3. Risks Related to the Anti-Detect Browser

Despite the powerful capabilities of anti-detect browsers, improper use can lead to problems:

Proxies : If your proxies are blacklisted, the account may be blocked due to suspicious activity.

: If your proxies are blacklisted, the account may be blocked due to suspicious activity. Profile Setup Errors: Using the same fingerprint for multiple accounts can quickly link them together in Avito’s algorithms.

By addressing these risks and ensuring careful setup, you can effectively use anti-detect browsers to expand your reach while staying under the radar.

Conclusion

Multi-accounting on Avito is a powerful tool that helps bypass platform limitations, expand your audience reach, and significantly boost sales efficiency. With the right setup of an anti-detect browser and high-quality proxies, you can manage dozens of accounts simultaneously, test different strategies, and adapt to any market demands.

Don’t be afraid to try new approaches! Embrace modern technologies, use them to increase sales and optimize your processes. Stay one step ahead of the competition, and remember, the great success starts with Undetectable!