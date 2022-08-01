Top Browser Fingerprint Testing Services of 2022

Today we are going to promote cryptocurrencies on Facebook, and then gambling on TikTok, or vice versa. Thanks to anti-detection browsers, now you can go anywhere and in multiple numbers. The main thing is to change digital fingerprints to relevant ones in time. But what if the fingerprint turns out to be defective? Does that mean that anti-detections are not such a perfect tool for multi-accounting?

Beginner marketers and arbitrageurs, having tried such a reliable anti-detection as Undetectable, immediately start praising other anonymous browsers. At the same time, they are sure that anti-detections work by the power of magic and do not want to understand the principles of their work. And in case of failure, they blame the anti-detection browser that has lost its magical power for all their troubles. Although the reason for unsuccessful multi-accounting activities may not lie in the anti-detection itself, but in one of its components. Therefore, it is so important to understand the mechanism of this software. Otherwise, the "magic" of multi-accounting will turn into a headache, and it will be difficult to find a cure for it.

Do anti-detections get sick too?

In order to understand the cause-and-effect relationships of possible problems that may arise when using anonymous browsers, let's delve into the theory. And then we will move on to a deeper analysis of failures caused by fingerprints.

There is no need to believe in the magical essence of anti-detections. In essence, they are the same ordinary browsers that allow you to visit websites, register on them, and even install extensions. But this is only within the capabilities of professional tools like Undetectable.

However, anti-detections have one feature that encapsulates all their multi-accounting power - the ability to substitute fingerprints and edit their parameters. It is thanks to this that anti-detection browsers provide unrestricted access to any website and protect the user from being tracked. But how do anti-detections work? And what do digital fingerprints have to do with it?

How does anti-detection work?

Any anti-detection consists of the following basic components:

Browser engine - it is responsible for data exchange between the application and the World Wide Web. That is, it provides the user with the ability to visit a particular website.

User interface - includes tools for managing the browser engine and program settings. The interface of anonymous browsers includes tools for managing profiles, proxy packages, and other specific functionality.

Digital fingerprints - they are also called fingerprints. They represent a set of characteristics whose combination allows anti-fraud systems of highly secure platforms to identify the digital identity of the user.

The first and second components of anti-detections usually work without failures. Therefore, they rarely become the reasons for blocking user accounts used for multi-accounting. So, is the whole problem in digital fingerprints? Then you should calm your fear of all high-tech things and learn more about fingerprints.

Basic concepts of fingerprints

Digital fingerprints should be perceived as a composite element, the parameter values of which online service security systems can use to identify users. The following characteristics are included in the fingerprint:

Technical characteristics of the user's device - OS, its bitness, CPU cores, clock frequency, amount of RAM, etc.

Local settings - language, time zone, country.

Browser-related - browser type, its version. As well as parameters sent by browsers in the User-Agent string.

This string is part of the HTTP header that is sent by the client application (in our case, the browser) to the server. User-Agent is used to determine such user characteristics as language, software type and version, OS, and regional settings (language, time zone). These indicators allow websites to personalize the content provided to the audience. But they are also used to identify the user's digital identity.

Most anti-detections come with a set of fingerprints. The best ones, like Undetectable, update their default collection of digital fingerprints every month. They also include specialized stores where users can purchase the necessary fingerprints.

In addition, anonymous browsers allow changing the values of all parameters that make up the fingerprints. But to use this functionality, you must have at least basic knowledge of how anti-detections work and the principles of interaction between internet components. Otherwise, you may lose both proxies and purchased accounts on social networks, as well as the results achieved with their help.

How not to become a victim of a defective fingerprint?

To understand the full extent of this problem, let's consider a vivid practical example that describes the scale of the consequences of using poorly edited digital fingerprints.

Let's say you decided to use Undetectable to buy not just one ticket to the final match of the Champions League, but ten at once. Well, to cover the cost of your visit and earn money for a hot dog and a bottle of Coca-Cola. To do this:

Register on the anti-detection website. Download and install it on your PC. Create a new profile. Choose the relevant configuration and User-Agent string from the drop-down lists. Change the OS value in the string to Mac OS. Add cookies. Use this fingerprint to make the first ticket purchase. Then repeat steps 3 to 6 several times and purchase the next batches of tickets.

And at one beautiful moment, you forget to correctly specify the OS in the User-Agent and try to make a purchase... But the anti-fraud system of the ticket service is not asleep. Its algorithms quickly detect the mismatch between the OS specified in the fingerprint and the User-Agent. After that, the final tragedy begins - the price for your carelessness:

Unpurchased tickets.

Banned profile on the ticket sales service.

Frozen funds transferred for the purchase.

Blacklisted wallet of the payment system used to pay for the tickets.

It is clear that such a situation is impossible with Undetectable. Because it is the only anti-detection that checks the correspondence of User-Agent values to the parameters specified in the configuration.

In other anonymous browsers, such a combination of circumstances is quite likely and, accordingly, has such severe consequences. In addition, some anti-detections treat the provided fingerprints carelessly. Therefore, you should always check their parameters. But how? By carefully studying each digital fingerprint. And if we are talking about large-scale multi-accounting, which involves hundreds of fingerprints?

Trust the anti-detection, but verify the fingerprints!

You can validate the values of the fingerprints used for multi-user access not with your own hands. After all, there are enough specialized services on the Internet for this purpose. And we have selected the best tools for checking digital fingerprints for you.

The service provides an assessment of the anonymity and security of the used digital fingerprint. In addition, it displays the values of its main parameters: IP, geolocation, internet service provider, OS, browser type and version. It also checks if the used proxy is blacklisted.

A tool for checking the validity of digital fingerprints, recommended by the Undetectable team. That's why this service is set as the homepage in the anti-detection. In addition to classic fingerprints, Leaks Radar allows you to check fingerprints based on Canvas, WebGL, and used fonts.

The service has a minimalist design but provides a large number of tools for assessing user anonymity. It also allows checking the quality of fingerprints based on various parameters. Including WebRTC, Canvas, and font-based fingerprints. And even such specific parameters as Flash and Silverlight versions.

The platform provides a huge arsenal of tools that allow the user to determine what information they leave when visiting websites. The service can also be used to check the parameters of fingerprints, including the values of HTTP headers. This is a unique feature of this platform.

A specialized service for assessing the quality of fingerprints, which is often used by Undetectable clients. It is characterized by high measurement accuracy and displays a large number of fingerprint parameters: screen resolution, WebGl hash, list of used fonts, etc.

The platform does not stand out among other services with a large set of measured parameters. Nevertheless, the service provides a range of data that is not available on more popular specialized platforms. For example, a list of active browser plugins, Whois history by IP, and other important information.

Primarily, the service is designed for regular users who can assess the anonymity of their browser. However, the information it provides can also be used to check the quality of fingerprints based on key indicators.

The effectiveness of using fingerprints depends not only on the correctness of the parameters specified in them but also on the quality of proxies. IPqualityscore allows you to check the presence of IP addresses provided by proxy providers in blacklists.

A tool for quickly checking the trustworthiness of the browser part of the fingerprint. The service also provides more detailed information for each parameter, which helps prevent the blocking of fingerprints based on these characteristics.

Protect yourself from defective fingerprints

Anti-detections provide high efficiency in multi-accounting activities on any platform. But in some cases, even they cannot cope with the human factor. Mistakes made when editing fingerprints reduce the effectiveness of multi-user access. To protect yourself from this, simply check the fingerprints used in the anti-detection browser using the services mentioned above. Only then can you fully enjoy the magic of Undetectable.