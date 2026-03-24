TikTok Account Warm-Up: A 14-Day Plan, Mistakes, and Risks

We break down how to warm up a TikTok account: profile setup, proxies, safe day-by-day actions, stop signals, and mistakes.

Warming up a TikTok account is not a “secret scheme,” but a careful launch of a new or migrated profile in a stable environment. In short, how to warm up a TikTok account: first assemble consistent environment signals, then give the account a normal history of sessions and content consumption, then add moderate engagement, and only after that move to a working load. This matters because TikTok recommends content based on user interactions, content information, and user information, and its rules separately prohibit deceptive behavior, fake engagement, automation used to bypass systems, and the use of other accounts to bypass restrictions.

This material is suitable for SMM specialists, creators, small teams, agencies, and anyone managing one or several TikTok accounts in a browser- or hybrid-workflow. If you need not a TikTok-specific but a broader context, first check out the general guide to account warm-up. There are no guarantees “against bans,” and if you are looking for a magic button without rules, this guide will not help.

Short answer in 5 points

Warm-up is the gradual buildup of trust signals, not an attempt to “trick TikTok.”

Warm-up is the gradual buildup of trust signals, not an attempt to “trick TikTok.” The base for launch: one account — one profile — one stable proxy.

The base for launch: one account — one profile — one stable proxy. At the start, not only the network matters, but the combination of IP + fingerprint + cookies/sessions + behavior + content.

At the start, not only the network matters, but the combination of IP + fingerprint + cookies/sessions + behavior + content. In the first week, gentle content consumption and stable sessions matter more than aggressive follows, comments, and publishing.

In the first week, gentle content consumption and stable sessions matter more than aggressive follows, comments, and publishing. An account is considered ready not when “N days have passed,” but when it has a clean status, no repeated verifications, and it handles the first working actions normally.

This is exactly the logic visible in TikTok’s official materials: the platform emphasizes the role of behavioral signals, analytics, Account Status, and rules against fake engagement and deceptive manipulation.

What TikTok account warm-up is and when you actually need it

Warm-up vs farming vs just a new account

A new account is simply a fresh registration with no history. Farming is the mass preparation of a pool of accounts, infrastructure, or blanks. Warm-up is the stabilization of a specific account before workload: environment, sessions, behavior, first publications, and only then scale. If you need a general framework not only for TikTok but for different platforms, it is explained in the general guide to account warm-up.

Who almost always needs warm-up

Warm-up is especially useful if you:

manage several TikTok accounts in browser or hybrid mode;

manage several TikTok accounts in browser or hybrid mode; work as a team and transfer profiles between employees;

work as a team and transfer profiles between employees; launch a new account for a new GEO;

launch a new account for a new GEO; move an account into a new environment after changing device, network, or workflow;

move an account into a new environment after changing device, network, or workflow; plan to later add external CTAs, funnels, organic traffic, or monetization.

If you have one personal creator account, one physical phone, and normal everyday usage, you usually do not need a complex antidetect stack. But even in that case, a harsh start, weak content, and rule violations remain a problem.

When warm-up does not replace normal content and rule compliance

Even an ideal setup will not save you if at the start you publish unoriginal videos, try to boost engagement artificially, or behave in a way TikTok interprets as deceptive behavior. The platform recommends understanding your audience through analytics, publishing quality content, and using TikTok Studio, while reused/unoriginal and low-quality content may become not eligible for recommendations. If an account regularly publishes content that is not suitable for the recommendation feed, both the account and its posts may become less visible in recommendations and search.

What signals TikTok uses to evaluate a new account

TikTok does not publish a “trust score formula,” but it officially discloses three major groups of factors: user interaction, content information, and user information. At the start, the feed also relies on your location and language settings, and after the first sessions views, full watch-throughs, skips, likes, comments, and follows begin to matter more and more. That is why proper TikTok account warm-up is not about searching for a “secret limit,” but about working with consistency between environment and behavior.

IP, GEO, ASN, and proxy reputation

Among TikTok’s user-info factors, it directly lists location, language preferences, timezone, device settings, and type of device. This means that if your proxy points to one GEO, the profile language is set to another, and the timezone is set to a third, you are creating a contradictory picture yourself. TikTok does not disclose its full anti-fraud checklist, but in a practical browser-environment audit teams usually look at IP, GEO, ASN, and usage type through tools like BrowserLeaks. For social platforms, mobile proxies are often closer to consumer-looking traffic, while static residential/ISP proxies are more convenient where long sessions and a predictable history are needed.

Fingerprint, timezone, language, and environment consistency

A browser fingerprint is not a single parameter, but a set of environment traits: browser, version, language, timezone, WebRTC, Canvas, WebGL, fonts, screen, and more. For TikTok, what matters is not “magical uniqueness,” but logical consistency. If an account looks like a user from one region, but the browser profile looks like a device from another, trust in the environment drops. In Undetectable, proxy, language, cookies, and timezone parameters are configured at the profile level, and for technical validation it is useful to keep how to check a browser fingerprint at hand.

Cookies, sessions, and repeated logins

Cookies by themselves do not “make an account trusted,” but they help preserve session continuity. In practice, a new TikTok account looks more stable when it has a clear login history instead of a series of relogins from different environments. In browser workflows, this means a simple rule: do not share cookies between different profiles, do not move the same session across several accounts, and do not mix the storage of different entities. For gentle warming in the Undetectable ecosystem, there is a cookies bot, and the top websites generator is already built into it to build browsing context for the selected GEO.

For most users, TikTok itself states that interactions — including watch time — usually carry more weight than other factors. At the same time, the platform prohibits fake engagement, deceptive manipulation, scripts, bots, and other methods that artificially inflate metrics or attempt to bypass the system. The main conclusion is simple: on a cold account, a normal content-consumption pattern matters more than a batch of follows, comments, and identical actions on a timer.

Content and the quality of the first posts

Content is part of warm-up, not a stage “after warm-up.” TikTok recommends regularly uploading quality content, using analytics, and using TikTok Studio for editing, uploading, and managing videos. If views are low, the platform suggests starting not with guesses about a “shadowban,” but with analytics. In addition, TikTok specifically classifies reused/unoriginal and low-quality content as content that may not appear in the recommendation feed.

Diagram: IP + fingerprint + behavior + content = trust/risk

Table: signal → risk → what to check

Signal Example of mismatch Risk What to check IP / GEO US proxy, RU language, Europe/Moscow timezone Additional checks, uneven trust Align proxy GEO, timezone, language, and the usual behavior pattern to one region IP / ASN “Noisy” or unsuitable network type for the scenario Poor session stability Check the network layer via BrowserLeaks/Pixelscan Fingerprint Device logic does not match the GEO and browser environment Linking and anomalies Run a fingerprint audit, do not mix incompatible settings WebRTC The profile works through a proxy but leaks the real IP High linking risk Test WebRTC and bring it to a safe mode Cookies / sessions The same session is imported into several profiles Account linking Separate the cookie jar and history between profiles Behavior 40 likes, 20 follows, and 10 comments on day one Suspicious activity Slow down the pace, add viewing and pauses Content The same video across multiple accounts FYF/FYP risks, reduced originality Make videos, captions, and publishing order unique External CTA Link in bio immediately and aggressive redirect to an external channel Early review and low trust Delay the external CTA until sessions are stable

This table is a practical model built from TikTok’s official signals for recommendations and restrictions, plus standard browser-profile auditing through BrowserLeaks/WebRTC/fingerprint checkers.

Screenshot of the profile checker in Pixelscan

Preparation before day 1: a safe setup

One account — one profile — one stable proxy

For a browser workflow, the safest mindset is the simple formula: one account = one browser profile = one stable proxy. In Undetectable, proxy, language, cookies, and timezone parameters are set at the profile level, which means each entity can live in its own isolated environment instead of sharing one browser storage with other accounts. This is especially important if you manage several profiles or work as a team.

Which proxies are better: mobile vs residential

If your scenario is a sensitive social workflow, registration, recovery, or traffic that must look максимально “like a regular mobile-network user,” mobile proxies are often a better fit. If the task is warm-up, logins, long sessions, account management, and a predictable history of “the same IP for weeks,” residential/ISP is usually the more rational choice. The difference is explained in detail in the article mobile or residential proxies.

Language, timezone, GEO, and profile completion

Language and timezone should not be left random. TikTok directly states that user-info factors include device settings, language preferences, location, timezone, and type of device. Moreover, at the start the initial selection of videos is based on location and language. That is why a new TikTok account is better launched in an environment where proxy GEO, timezone, language, and the basic profile setup do not contradict each other.

profile setup in Undetectable — proxy + timezone + language

Before the first login, it is useful to run the profile through how to check a browser fingerprint and check for possible WebRTC leaks. Undetectable separately describes BrowserLeaks checks and WebRTC modes at the profile level, and this is critical wherever the real IP must not “break through” over the proxy.

When a browser stack is enough, and when you need a mobile stack

The honest split is this: if you manage TikTok through an isolated browser profile, watch content, reply to comments, upload videos, and manage them through TikTok Studio, a browser stack is often enough. But if the scenario depends on an app-only flow, phone checks, access recovery, LIVE, or ownership confirmation through a verified mobile device, a mobile stack becomes more important. TikTok states that in case of suspicious activity it may ask for SMS or email confirmation, CAPTCHA, or login through a verified mobile device, while Account Status is available through TikTok Studio and the Security Center in the app.

Table: when a browser stack is enough, and when mobile is needed

Scenario Web/browser stack Mobile stack Comment One personal creator account, one phone, regular organic use Not required Sufficient Antidetect is usually excessive here Agency or SMM workflow with several accounts Yes Optional / hybrid Profile, cookie storage, and proxy isolation are needed Browser-based warm-up before organic work Yes Not required Especially if posting and management go through web/Studio LIVE, app-only features, phone-heavy scenarios Limited Needed A mobile stack is closer to a real device and flow Access recovery, suspicious activity, verified-device checks Only for audit Needed or hybrid At this point TikTok is already pulling you into the app/device layer

The table above is a practical split, not a “hard rule.” The reasoning is simple: some checks and Account Status live in the app, while the browser stack is needed where you deliberately manage isolated browser profiles with separate proxy/language/timezone/cookies settings.

“Before launch” checklist

Before day 1, check that:

a separate profile has been created for the specific account;

a separate profile has been created for the specific account; a unique and stable proxy is attached to the profile;

a unique and stable proxy is attached to the profile; timezone, language, and GEO logically match;

timezone, language, and GEO logically match; WebRTC and the fingerprint audit do not show rough inconsistencies;

WebRTC and the fingerprint audit do not show rough inconsistencies; there is a recovery email, 2FA, and a clear recovery plan;

there is a recovery email, 2FA, and a clear recovery plan; the profile has no shared cookies or old junk from other tasks;

the profile has no shared cookies or old junk from other tasks; a list of niche topics, search queries, and the first-session scenario has been prepared;

a list of niche topics, search queries, and the first-session scenario has been prepared; you have decided in advance what you will not do in the first 72 hours: automation, bursts, frequent relogins, mass follows, content clones, aggressive external CTA.

This is a basic startup checklist built from TikTok’s official user-info and account-status signals plus normal browser-audit logic.

A step-by-step 14-day TikTok account warm-up plan

Below is a conservative plan for browser- and multi-account workflows. These are not public TikTok limits and not a guarantee against bans, but a cautious range so that the first signals look like normal usage rather than burst activity. TikTok’s official materials emphasize authenticity, content quality, analytics, and rules against fake engagement/automation, not “magic daily quotas.”

Important: if you manage one creator account on one physical phone without multi-accounting, this plan can be simplified. Below is specifically a cautious scenario for more sensitive workflows.

Days 1–3: basic settling and gentle content consumption

The goal of the first stage is not to “pump the account at any cost,” but to lock in normal first signals. It is useful to watch the feed, search for 2–3 niche queries, fully watch relevant videos, sometimes leave likes, but not force follows and comments. If you want to gently build browser context even before active work inside TikTok, use the top websites generator or the cookies bot for careful warming in the needed GEO. At the start, TikTok relies on location and language, and then watch time and other interactions begin to matter more and more.

Screenshot of the cookies bot in Undetectable browser

Days 4–7: first engagement signals

If the first sessions are stable, you can add light engagement: a few likes, 1–2 natural niche comments, a few targeted follows. But they must be natural, not repetitive by pattern. TikTok specifically emphasizes the importance of behavioral signals and at the same time prohibits artificial engagement growth or attempts to manipulate recommendations.

Days 8–10: cautious posting and moderate activity

If the account already has a clear session history, you can move to the first publication. At this stage, it is critical not to post the same video across several accounts and not to confuse warm-up with “mass uploading.” TikTok advises using TikTok Studio for content management and places emphasis on publication quality, while unoriginal/reused content does not help you get into recommendations.

Days 11–14: stability check and transition to working mode

At the final warm-up stage, the goal is not so much to “push reach harder,” but to test stability: whether analytics work normally, whether there are any new restrictions in Account Status, whether the platform asks for repeated checks after normal actions, whether the profile breaks after comments, bio edits, or the first regular publication. If everything is calm here, the account can gradually be moved into working mode.

Table: what to do / what not to do / what volumes are safe

Day/period Actions Safe volume* What not to do What to treat as a red flag Day 1 Recommendation feed, search for 2–3 topics, full watch-throughs of relevant videos 1–2 sessions of 10–15 min, up to 3 likes Follows, comments, posts, mass profile editing SMS/CAPTCHA, forced logout, error when saving the profile Day 2 Repeat session, similar content viewing, 1 save 15–25 min total, 3–5 likes, 0–1 follow Sharp IP change, relogin from another environment Repeated verification after simple actions Day 3 Gentle niche engagement 15–25 min, 5–8 likes, 1 short comment, 1–2 follows A series of identical actions in a row Restrictions on comments/editing Days 4–5 Normal viewing, search, 1–2 natural reactions 20–30 min a day, 6–10 likes, 1 comment, 1–2 follows Burst activity “in one go” Warnings in account status Days 6–7 Pattern reinforcement, careful profile completion 20–35 min, 8–12 likes, 1–2 comments, 2–3 follows External link in bio and aggressive CTA Checks after likes/comments Day 8 First publication, normal feed viewing 1 post max, 15–25 min of viewing Cross-posting the same video across a batch of accounts The post immediately gets a warning or restrictions Days 9–10 Moderate activity after the first post 1 post every 24–48 h, 8–15 likes, 1–2 comments, 2–4 follows Early automation, template replies A sharp drop in impressions together with a notice/warning Days 11–14 Stability check, gradual transition to working mode 1 post every 24–48 h, 20–40 min of normal use, moderate replies IP change, transfer to another profile, abrupt load increase Restrictions on posting, profile, comments, or DM

Safe volume is a conservative reference point for warm-up, not a “TikTok limit.” The platform’s official materials describe signals, authenticity rules, analytics, and content quality, but do not publish “magic” daily quotas.

How to tell when the account can already be moved to working load

Signs of a normal warm-up

The account is more likely ready for work if:

you log in from the same environment for 5–7 days in a row without extra checks;

you log in from the same environment for 5–7 days in a row without extra checks; the profile normally saves the bio, avatar, and basic settings;

the profile normally saves the bio, avatar, and basic settings; the first publication does not trigger system restrictions;

the first publication does not trigger system restrictions; statistics and analytics show a picture normal for a new profile rather than a technical failure;

statistics and analytics show a picture normal for a new profile rather than a technical failure; there are no new warning signals in Account Status related to login, publications, comments, profile, or messages.

The key readiness criterion is not the calendar itself, but the combination of a clean Account Status, normal analytics, and the absence of repeated suspicious-activity prompts.

Stop signals: when to slow down or pause

Stop signals

TikTok keeps asking again and again for SMS/email confirmation, CAPTCHA, or login through a verified mobile device.

TikTok keeps asking again and again for SMS/email confirmation, CAPTCHA, or login through a verified mobile device. Problems appear in Account Status related to login, publications, comments, profile, or direct messages.

Problems appear in Account Status related to login, publications, comments, profile, or direct messages. You receive a notice that the account or content does not meet the criteria for the recommendation feed.

You receive a notice that the account or content does not meet the criteria for the recommendation feed. After normal actions, relogin loops, forced logout, or sudden checks begin.

After normal actions, relogin loops, forced logout, or sudden checks begin. Publications become noticeably less visible together with warnings, not just “today there are few views.”

At that moment, you should not accelerate but slow down: stop increasing the load, do not panic-change IP/profile/device, and first check the account status, analytics, and environment. TikTok directly links suspicious activity to additional verification, while account restrictions and recommendation ineligibility are displayed through official status and notification channels.

Separately: if you are preparing not only the profile, but also TikTok Ads Manager

Organic warm-up and warm-up for paid traffic are not the same thing. As soon as payments, business assets, review-sensitive actions, and an ad account enter the picture, the risk model changes. So do not mechanically transfer the organic scenario to Ads Manager; if the task is already about paid traffic rather than a regular content profile, see the separate material on TikTok traffic arbitrage.

Mistakes that break warm-up

Aggressive actions in the first 24–72 hours

The most common mistake is acting immediately as if the account were already several weeks old: a series of follows, comments, publications, and edits one after another. TikTok directly states that in case of suspicious activity it may request additional verification steps — from SMS/email and CAPTCHA to login through a verified mobile device. On a cold account, this is not a signal to “push harder,” but to stop.

Shared IPs, frequent IP changes, shared cookies

A shared IP across several accounts, chaotic address changes, relogins from different environments, and shared cookies between profiles quickly destroy history. In a browser workflow, a separate profile must live with its own proxy, its own storage, and without real-IP leaks through WebRTC. That is exactly why it is worth checking WebRTC leaks in advance, not after the first restrictions.

Identical content across several accounts

The same first video across a batch of accounts is a bad idea. TikTok specifically classifies reused/unoriginal content as content that may not appear in recommendations. If you manage an account grid, make not only the descriptions and covers unique, but also the first videos themselves, the publication order, and the posting rhythm.

Automation too early

Automation is useful on a mature stack, but dangerous on a cold account. TikTok’s current rules directly prohibit tools, scripts, and other methods designed to bypass systems, as well as behavior that artificially boosts engagement or disguises rule evasion through additional accounts. First stabilize the manual scenario, then think about scaling.

Link in bio, external redirects, and aggressive CTAs too early

Technically, you can edit the profile early, but from a warm-up perspective it is better not to combine a cold account, an external link, and an aggressive CTA in the first days. This is not an “official ban rule,” but practical risk management: first a normal history, then an external funnel.

If you already have problems with the technical side of launch, check the separate breakdown why TikTok blocks accounts.

What to do if a new account has already received restrictions

Where to check account status

The first action is to open Account Status / Account Check. According to TikTok’s official support, the path is Profile → Menu → TikTok Studio → Account Check, and the alternative route is Settings and privacy → Support → Safety Center → Account Check. In the status section, you can see issues related to login, publications, comments, profile, and direct messages; if there are no issues, a check mark is shown, and if there are issues, a warning icon appears.

When a pause and a setup audit are enough

In many cases, you do not need to “start over.” Often a short pause and an honest audit are enough:

Stop increasing the load for 24–72 hours.

Stop increasing the load for 24–72 hours. Do not change proxy, profile, device, and content all at once.

Do not change proxy, profile, device, and content all at once. Check fingerprint and network through how to check a browser fingerprint and WebRTC leaks.

Check fingerprint and network through how to check a browser fingerprint and WebRTC leaks. Check whether you had content clones, burst activity, relogins from another environment, or early automation.

Check whether you had content clones, burst activity, relogins from another environment, or early automation. If the issue is only low views, first open analytics: TikTok itself recommends starting with statistics, not automatically calling it a “shadowban.”

When to direct the reader to a recovery article about shadowban / blocks

If you already have not just an “uneven start,” but repeated restrictions, notices about recommendation ineligibility, or clear signs of long-term visibility loss, do not overload recovery inside a warm-up article. It is better to move to separate materials: shadow ban on TikTok and why TikTok blocks accounts. And most importantly — do not create a new account to bypass current restrictions: TikTok explicitly prohibits using another account to continue violating behavior or to bypass a ban/restriction.

Screenshot of TikTok Studio

How to scale several TikTok accounts without unnecessary linking

Profile isolation rules

TikTok allows several accounts for normal creative self-expression, but not for deceptive behavior and platform manipulation. Therefore, when scaling, the logic should not be “how to launch 20 accounts from one template,” but “how not to mix entities with each other.”

Practical isolation rules:

one account — one profile;

one account — one profile; one profile — one stable proxy;

one profile — one stable proxy; separate cookie jars and session history;

separate cookie jars and session history; a separate content plan and content bank;

a separate content plan and content bank; different publication and engagement rhythms;

different publication and engagement rhythms; no identical first videos across a batch of accounts;

no identical first videos across a batch of accounts; separate tags, folders, notes, and statuses for each profile.

How to keep track of profiles, proxies, and statuses

Even a small grid quickly turns into chaos without tracking. The minimum set of fields for a tracking table:

profile name;

profile name; account / email / recovery email;

account / email / recovery email; proxy / GEO / timezone / language;

proxy / GEO / timezone / language; warm-up start day;

warm-up start day; first publication date;

first publication date; current stage: D1–3 , D4–7 , D8–10 , ready ;

current stage: , , , ; Account Status;

Account Status; red flags / notes.

If you need a broader multi-account workflow, see the separate material on multiple TikTok accounts.

Where cookies warming, Top Websites, and fingerprint audit help

At scale, manual warm-up quickly becomes expensive in terms of time. That is why tools are useful when they do not imitate “grey magic,” but help maintain a clean environment: the cookies bot for building browser context, the top websites generator for GEO-relevant website lists, how to check a browser fingerprint for regular audits, and WebRTC leaks for controlling real-IP leak risk. For agency and team workflows, this is no longer a “nice bonus,” but part of normal operational hygiene. If your task goes beyond TikTok and involves several social platforms, it is also useful to check the SMM use case.

FAQ

How many days should you warm up a TikTok account?

For a cold browser- or multi-account workflow, a reasonable conservative range is 10–14 days. But TikTok does not publish official “warm-up timelines”: the official materials focus on authenticity, behavioral signals, content quality, analytics, and account status. That is why day 14 alone guarantees nothing: if the account still asks for checks or shows warning signals, it is not ready.

When can you publish the first video?

In this guide — after basic stabilization, usually on days 8–10. For one creator account in a native mobile flow, publishing may happen earlier, but in a browser/multi-account scenario it is better to first build a normal session history and only then give it the first publication. TikTok itself emphasizes not the “date of the first publication,” but content quality and audience understanding.

Can you put a link in bio right away?

Technically — yes, but for warm-up it is better not to rush. On a cold account, it is more reasonable to first stabilize sessions and behavior, and only then add an external CTA. This is a practical risk-management recommendation, not an official TikTok rule.

How many likes and follows are allowed in the first days?

TikTok does not have a public page with “safe warm-up limits.” That is why the benchmarks in the table above are a cautious working range, not official platform quotas. Watch not only the numbers, but also the account’s reaction: if warning signals begin after normal actions, the pace is already too high.

Do you need an antidetect browser for TikTok?

Not always. For one personal account on one phone, it is usually not needed. But if you work in a browser stack, manage several profiles, want to isolate proxy/language/timezone/cookies, and not mix browser entities with one another, an antidetect browser becomes an isolation tool rather than a “magic pill.”

What should you do if there are almost no views?

First open analytics. In TikTok’s official support, the page about low views directly sends the user to the analytics dashboard. Only after that does it make sense to check Account Status and notices about possible recommendation ineligibility. Low views by themselves are not yet equal to a “shadowban.”

Can you warm up several accounts in parallel?

Yes, if isolation is strict: a separate profile, a separate proxy, separate cookies, separate content, and no attempts to use the account grid for deceptive manipulation. TikTok allows several accounts for authentic creative use, but not for rule evasion, fake engagement, or hiding restrictions.

How do you know the account is ready for full work?

Look at the combination of signals: clean Account Status, no repeated verifications, stable sessions in one environment, a normal reaction to profile edits and the first publications, plus understandable analytics. And vice versa: if after simple actions you again get suspicious-activity checks, it is still too early for a working load.

Conclusion

TikTok account warm-up has three main rules.

Warm-up is not magic, but consistency. One account, one environment, one stable entry route.

Warm-up is not magic, but consistency. One account, one environment, one stable entry route. Linking risk does not arise from one factor. Usually it is a combination of IP + fingerprint + cookies/sessions + behavior + content.

Linking risk does not arise from one factor. Usually it is a combination of IP + fingerprint + cookies/sessions + behavior + content. Readiness is defined not by the calendar, but by stability. A clean Account Status, the absence of a verification loop, and a normal reaction to the first working actions matter more than an abstract “14 days have passed.”

If your TikTok workflow is built through a browser, start not with load, but with isolation: separate profiles, stable proxies, fingerprint audits, and gentle warming. And if you are already scaling an account grid, move on to more systematic organization through multiple TikTok accounts and the SMM use case.