2captcha - a reliable service for solving captchas of any type

2captcha - a reliable service for solving captchas of any typeGo to the partner website
2Captcha - is a service that provides the ability to automate the captcha solving process. Allows you to solve any type of captcha with the highest accuracy. Users can submit captcha images to the 2Captcha server via their API and receive responses to the images. The service uses the manual labor of workers to quickly and accurately recognize captchas.
What the service can do
- Fast mass recognition of captchas of any type.
- Providing residential proxies.
Terms and Conditions for Users
- Low prices for captcha recognition, starting from $1 for 1000 captchas.
- High recognition speed.
- Technical support responds within 30 minutes.
- Referral program allows earning 10% from attracted partners.
Conditions for employees
There are always tasks, with no less than 1,000,000 captchas coming into the system daily for recognition.
- Fast automated withdrawal, minimum withdrawal amount $0.50.
- Referral program allows you to earn 10% from attracted partners.
Extension Service
2Captcha service extensions provide the ability to automatically solve captchas. Full list of service extensions:
- Chrome Extension: This Chrome browser extension finds captchas on pages and automatically fills them.
- Firefox Extension: Firefox browser extension for automatic captcha solving.
- Edge Extension: Расширение для браузера Edge для распознавания капч.
- Extension Usage: Users can add the extension to their browser, enter an API key, and start using it to bypass captchas.
- hCaptcha Bypass Extension.
- reCAPTCHA Bypass Extension.
Supported CAPTCHA types: Extensions allow automatically bypassing most types of CAPTCHA, including text-based, image-based, Google reCAPTCHA (including invisible, V2, V3, enterprise), hCaptcha, Arkose Labs FunCaptcha, Geetest, and others.
These extensions make solving captchas easier and increase the efficiency of working with websites that require confirmation that you are human.
Blog: https://2captcha.com/ru/blog All Documentation: https://2captcha.com/ru/2captcha-api Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@2captcha_official Github: https://github.com/2captcha
Application of CAPTCHA-solving technology:
- Improving User Experience: CAPTCHA solving services can be used for users with limited abilities who struggle with solving CAPTCHAs, providing assistance in automatically passing such checks.
- Data Analysis: To automate tasks related to extracting data from websites that require CAPTCHA solving, such services can be used to legally gather information.
- Web Application Testing: Developers can utilize such services for automated testing of their applications to verify how well they interact with CAPTCHA systems.
- Data Backup: When creating backups of data from websites protected by CAPTCHAs, solving services can help automate the process.
2Captcha - is an innovative service that provides an efficient solution for automating the captcha solving process and image recognition. With its help, users can bypass access restrictions, improve automation processes, and enhance efficiency when working with web resources. Thanks to a wide range of supported captchas and images, as well as a convenient API for integration, 2Captcha becomes an indispensable tool for various fields where text and image recognition are required. Low prices, high accuracy, and fast processing make 2Captcha an attractive choice for both developers and users, enabling them to easily solve complex tasks related to captchas and images.