Adheart - review of the advertising monitoring service

Adheart has established itself as one of the leading tools for analyzing and tracking advertising creatives, offering unique capabilities for arbitrageurs, SMM specialists, designers, entrepreneurs, and targetologists. The service provides access to nearly a billion creatives, enabling in-depth analysis of competitive advertising and assisting in the creation of effective advertising campaigns.
Pricing Plans and Functionality
Adheart offers a flexible pricing policy, starting at $53 per month, with the option to choose from five different subscriptions, including a team plan with individual conditions. The payment system supports various currencies and payment systems such as Fondy, Coinbase, and Cryptomus, providing convenience and flexibility in payment.
Creative Search and Analysis
Adheart's search functionality stands out, providing 23 filters for detailed analysis of advertising campaigns, including search by text, domain, geolocation, and many other parameters. This allows users to find the most relevant information and adapt their advertising strategies to current trends.
Additional Features
Adheart also offers integration with various services and tools, including anti-detect browsers, parsers, trackers, and other useful resources, simplifying the process of launching and analyzing advertising campaigns. The service supports the creation and saving of thematic collections of creatives, providing users with tools for efficient planning and management of advertising materials.
Referral Program and Support
Adheart users can take advantage of the referral program, earning 10% of the expenses of the referred users, with this earning being retained for life. The support team is ready to assist with any questions, ensuring a high level of service.
Conclusion
Adheart is a powerful tool for analyzing advertising creatives, offering extensive capabilities for studying the competitive environment and creating effective advertising campaigns. The service is suitable for both beginners and experienced marketers, offering flexible pricing plans, convenient analysis tools, and support for multiple payment systems.