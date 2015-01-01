Adsellerator - review of the affiliate network

Adsellerator has established itself as an authoritative affiliate network since its inception in 2015, serving various sectors including finance, gambling, and dating offers.

This comprehensive review aims to shed light on the multitude of services and features that make Adsellerator an excellent choice for both advertisers and partners.

Overview and Unique Features

Adsellerator is known for its extensive affiliate network, with over 3000 partners and serving around 174 clients. The platform strives to offer customized services that cater to the specific needs of both advertisers and partners.

Advantages for advertisers include traffic from proprietary sources, fraud prevention solutions, and ad material development, while partners can enjoy dynamic personalized payouts, exceptional customer support, and various payment options.

Flexible Payment Options and Commission Types

One of the most commendable features of Adsellerator is its flexible payment options, providing partners with a variety of methods including Webmoney, Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal.

The platform supports CPA and CPS commission types, ensuring compatibility with various marketing strategies. The minimum payment threshold is set at 1500 rubles with bi-weekly payment frequency and entails a referral commission of 3%.

Smartlinks and Integration Services

Adsellerator enhances the success of affiliate marketing by utilizing smart links that are optimized based on users' demographic data, interests, and behavior. This technology ensures that users will be redirected to offers they are most likely to convert, thereby maximizing revenue for partners.

Additionally, the platform provides an experienced integration team that assists in seamlessly integrating their CPA network into your business infrastructure, ensuring a smooth process.

Payment Systems and No Hidden Fees

Adsellerator takes into account the diverse preferences of its users. Adsellerator supports a wide range of payment systems upon request and distinguishes itself by not charging any fees for payments. This approach highlights the network's commitment to providing flexibility and transparency in its operations.

Conclusion

Adsellerator is becoming an attractive choice for those involved in affiliate marketing, offering a combination of innovative features, extensive support, and flexible payment solutions. The emphasis on adapting services to individual needs, coupled with a reliable technological foundation, positions Adsellerator as a trustworthy partner for maximizing marketing success.

For those interested in exploring the possibilities of affiliate marketing or seeking a network that prioritizes adaptability and partner success, Adsellerator deserves attention. Its comprehensive set of tools and services, combined with a supportive ecosystem, provide fertile ground for the prosperity of affiliates and advertisers.