BestProxy - proxy service review

BestProxy is a global leader in proxy IP services, specializing in providing five core products: dynamic residential proxies, static residential proxies, unlimited residential proxies, long-term ISP proxies, and static data center proxies. With coverage in over 200 countries and regions worldwide and a pool of more than 80 million premium IP resources, BestProxy ensures a connection success rate of over 95%. It also supports HTTP SOCKS5.

BestProxy offers a variety of pricing plans to meet different users' bandwidth needs and proxy use cases. Residential proxies start at $10/30 days, with a minimum of $0.8/GB; static residential proxies start at $10/IP, with a minimum of $5.5/IP.

What is BestProxy Residential Proxy? What are the Features of BestProxy Proxies?

This makes BestProxy the ideal choice for businesses in cross-border e-commerce, large-scale data scraping, ad verification, and multi-account management.

In the cross-border e-commerce sector, BestProxy provides invaluable support to global sellers. By using our proxy services, cross-border e-commerce companies can ensure the independence of each account, avoiding risks caused by using the same IP address. Whether it's large e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress, or independent sites targeting different markets, BestProxy provides robust technical support to help e-commerce businesses improve operational efficiency and reduce the risk of account bans and errors.

What Proxy Services Does BestProxy Offer?

1. Rotating Residential Proxies

Rotating residential proxies are based on real user devices, with each proxy IP representing a physical location and connected through a real user’s internet connection. These IP addresses rotate automatically, which is why they are called "rotating" proxies.

They are typically used in scenarios where frequent IP changes are needed, such as:

Web Scraping: When you need to scrape large volumes of web pages, rotating residential proxies can help prevent scraping failures due to IP blocking.

When you need to scrape large volumes of web pages, rotating residential proxies can help prevent scraping failures due to IP blocking. Ad Verification: Used to check if ads are correctly displayed across different regions worldwide.

Used to check if ads are correctly displayed across different regions worldwide. Social Media Management: Used to manage multiple accounts, preventing account bans caused by using the same IP address.

2. Static Residential Proxies

Static residential proxies are similar to rotating residential proxies in that they also use real user devices for proxy services. However, the IP address of static residential proxies is fixed and does not change frequently.

These proxies are ideal for scenarios that require stable IP addresses, such as:

E-commerce Data Collection: When you need to gather data from multiple e-commerce websites, static residential proxies ensure stable, long-term connections.

When you need to gather data from multiple e-commerce websites, static residential proxies ensure stable, long-term connections. Market Research: For region-specific or long-term data analysis, static residential proxies offer reliable stability.

3. Unlimited Bandwidth Proxies

Unlimited bandwidth proxies are designed for users who need to handle large volumes of data. Unlike traditional proxy services, these proxies do not have bandwidth limits, allowing for large-scale operations such as:

High-Speed Data Crawling: Unlimited bandwidth proxies support higher scraping demands, ensuring fast and continuous web scraping operations.

Unlimited bandwidth proxies support higher scraping demands, ensuring fast and continuous web scraping operations. Video Streaming Access: These proxies meet high-bandwidth video streaming needs, such as watching HD videos.

4. Static Data Center Proxies

Static data center proxies are provided through data centers and offer static proxy IP addresses. These IP addresses are not tied to real users but are sourced from data centers, making them suitable for use cases that require speed and stability, such as:

SEO Tasks: Ideal for tasks requiring fast and stable IP addresses, such as keyword tracking and rank checking.

Ideal for tasks requiring fast and stable IP addresses, such as keyword tracking and rank checking. Data Collection: Useful for large-scale data gathering from various sources quickly.

5. Long-Term ISP Proxies

Long-term ISP proxies are sourced from ISPs (Internet Service Providers) and are designed for clients who need stable and long-duration connections. These proxies are highly reliable for ongoing operations. Ideal applications include:

Web Scraping: When continuous data extraction is needed over extended periods, long-term ISP proxies ensure minimal downtime and uninterrupted operations.

When continuous data extraction is needed over extended periods, long-term ISP proxies ensure minimal downtime and uninterrupted operations. Account Management: These proxies are perfect for managing multiple accounts without risking bans, as they provide a stable IP address over time.

How to Get BestProxy Proxies?

Step 1: Log in to the BestProxy Official Website

Open the BestProxy official website, click on "Start" in the top right corner, or click here.

There are two registration methods: register and log in using a Google account or register with an "Email address."

To register with a Google account, click "Sign in with Google," select the Google account you want to log in with, and then click "Confirm" to log in automatically.

To register with an "Email address," enter your email address, click "Send," and then enter the verification code received in your inbox. Next, set the password you want to use. After that, log in using the "Email address" and "Password" you registered with.

Step 2: Extract BestProxy Proxy IPs

BestProxy offers two methods to extract proxies: account/password extraction and API extraction. Here, we will take dynamic residential proxy account/password extraction as an example.

First, log in to the BestProxy official website, then click on your username in the top right corner to enter the personal center interface below.

After entering, select Residential Proxies and click on "Start Using."

Before using account/password extraction, you need to add a sub-user. After entering, click on "Add User."

After being redirected to the user list, click on "Add User" again.

After clicking, a sub-user addition window will pop up. Then, enter the username and password, select Residential Proxies, set the traffic usage limit (0 means no limit), and finally click Submit.

This will successfully add a sub-user. On the far right, you can also edit and delete the user.

Return to the Residential Proxies account/password extraction page, click on "Residential Proxies," then click on "Account Password Authentication," and select the sub-user you just created.

Then, sequentially select the "Country" and "Province/State" for which you want to generate proxies. You can choose the time based on your needs.

Here, we will take the state of Alabama, USA as an example.

Finally, click on "Generate Proxy" at the bottom. This will generate the proxy address, port, and account/password. Click "Copy" to successfully extract the proxy.

How to Use BestProxy Proxies in Undetectable?

Visit the Undetectable download page, click to select the appropriate system version, and then download and install Undetectable.

After registering an account, log in.

After logging in successfully, click on "New User Profile."

Enter a name for the new user profile, then select the operating system and browser.

Then, click on the main interface and select "New Proxy."

Select either HTTP or SOCKS5, then enter the proxy information in the format: [Proxy Server: Port Number: Username: Password]. After entering the details, click the "⇆" button on the right to check the proxy. Finally, click "Create" at the bottom.

After successfully creating, click the "▷" on the right side of the proxy you just created to open the configuration.

After opening, enter "api.ip.cc" in the top navigation bar to check if the IP address is correct. If it is correct, the configuration is successful.

How to Get Free Trials and Discounts?

At BestProxy, we want you to fully experience our high-quality proxy services before making a purchase.

Therefore, we offer free trials to new users, allowing you to try out our dynamic residential proxies, static residential proxies, and unlimited traffic proxies without any cost. Simply visit our official website and register an account to activate the trial.

At the same time, we regularly offer limited-time discounts and promotional activities, especially during holidays or special events. To ensure you don't miss out on these offers, you can leave your WhatsApp information after registering an account, so you can receive the latest promotional updates instantly. Start experiencing BestProxy's premium services now and enjoy even more savings!